Featured
Wike Hails Armed Forces’ Contributions To Security, National Unity
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has lauded men and officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces for their commitment to safeguard the sovereignty of the country and ensuring internal peace.
Wike stated this at the interdenominational church service marking the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, which held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The governor said while it was good to have a date annually to appreciate and recount the contributions of the Armed Forces in ensuring that the civil populace can enjoy peaceful country, the Federal Government should do more for them.
He said the one off contributions made on such Remembrance Day was never enough to cater for those who have suffered injuries while defending the country or the families left behind by those who paid the supreme sacrifice.
“It is not easy when people would say for the sake of this country; we are willing to make sacrifices. They laid down their lives to protect us. While some of us will be sleeping, they are busy, fighting to defend the country, the sovereignty of this country.
“In the course of doing that, so many died, some got injured to the point they can’t be useful to themselves again all their life. You know how painful it is that a man goes to work with the hope that he’s coming back home, but the children are later told that they have lost their dad because he went to protect the country?
“So, we must have a special recognition for our fallen heroes and to those who are still in the Armed Forces fighting. See what is going on in Borno and Yobe states and all over the country; banditry, insurgencies!
“So, for us, we think that government should come up with something concrete that when they go out and fight, their families will know that there is something their parents have kept that will cater for their children.”
In his sermon, Bishop of Diocese of Niger Delta, Rt. Rev Wisdom Ihunwo, called on leaders in Nigeria to be like Jesus Christ who came to earth, fulfilled the dictates of His manifestos without distraction.
He said Jesus knew there were spiritual and physical challenges confronting the people, and he preached to the poor, liberated the prisoners of addiction, healed the blind and delivered the oppressed.
Ihunwo wondered why most politicians make promises they cannot keep, and become oppressors of the people by increasing sufferings.
According to him, there was so much killing; yet, nobody has been brought to justice.
He pointed out that the hope of the people was failing because even the government was unable to protect lives and property of the citizenry.
The bishop stated that Nigeria cannot be better when there was profound injustice and the leaders lack integrity, cannot promote equity, and work to reverse the magnitude of oppression in the land.
He commended Wike for embarking on massive infrastructural development projects across the state in fulfilment of his electoral promises to the people.
There were prayers of thanksgiving for God’s goodness to Nigerians, blessings for families of the fallen heroes, for the Federal Government, Rivers State, the Nigeria legion and the Armed Forces.
Featured
Wike Hails Armed Forces’ Contributions To Security, National Unity
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has lauded men and officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces for their commitment to safeguard the sovereignty of the country and ensuring internal peace.
Wike stated this at the interdenominational church service marking the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, which held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The governor said while it was good to have a date annually to appreciate and recount the contributions of the Armed Forces in ensuring that the civil populace can enjoy peaceful country, the Federal Government should do more for them.
He said the one off contributions made on such Remembrance Day was never enough to cater for those who have suffered injuries while defending the country or the families left behind by those who paid the supreme sacrifice.
“It is not easy when people would say for the sake of this country; we are willing to make sacrifices. They laid down their lives to protect us. While some of us will be sleeping, they are busy, fighting to defend the country, the sovereignty of this country.
“In the course of doing that, so many died, some got injured to the point they can’t be useful to themselves again all their life. You know how painful it is that a man goes to work with the hope that he’s coming back home, but the children are later told that they have lost their dad because he went to protect the country?
“So, we must have a special recognition for our fallen heroes and to those who are still in the Armed Forces fighting. See what is going on in Borno and Yobe states and all over the country; banditry, insurgencies!
“So, for us, we think that government should come up with something concrete that when they go out and fight, their families will know that there is something their parents have kept that will cater for their children.”
In his sermon, Bishop of Diocese of Niger Delta, Rt. Rev Wisdom Ihunwo, called on leaders in Nigeria to be like Jesus Christ who came to earth, fulfilled the dictates of His manifestos without distraction.
He said Jesus knew there were spiritual and physical challenges confronting the people, and he preached to the poor, liberated the prisoners of addiction, healed the blind and delivered the oppressed.
Ihunwo wondered why most politicians make promises they cannot keep, and become oppressors of the people by increasing sufferings.
According to him, there was so much killing; yet, nobody has been brought to justice.
He pointed out that the hope of the people was failing because even the government was unable to protect lives and property of the citizenry.
The bishop stated that Nigeria cannot be better when there was profound injustice and the leaders lack integrity, cannot promote equity, and work to reverse the magnitude of oppression in the land.
He commended Wike for embarking on massive infrastructural development projects across the state in fulfilment of his electoral promises to the people.
There were prayers of thanksgiving for God’s goodness to Nigerians, blessings for families of the fallen heroes, for the Federal Government, Rivers State, the Nigeria legion and the Armed Forces.
Featured
FG Lists Conditions For States To Access Covid-19 Vaccines …Rivers To Get 1,766 Doses In First Batch
The Federal Government has listed conditions for states to meet before the 100,000 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses being expected by the end of January would be released to them.
This is even as it has been revealed that out of the number; only 1,766 doses have been allocated to Rivers State.
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), during a webinar tagged “Sensitisation Meeting with Media Gatekeepers on Covid-19 Vaccine Introduction”, at the weekend, said no vaccine would be release to states until facilities such as cold chains were in place.
According to the Director, Logistics and Health Commodities, NHPCDA, Kubura Daradara, the vaccine must be administered within five days of receipt for it to remain potent, and only the states that show commitment would receive the doses when available.
She added that the 100,000 doses would be administered to 50,000 people, because each person has to take a second dose 21 days after taking the first.
The NPHCDA also released the details of how the first batch of Covid-19 vaccine doses would be distributed across states.
According to the Programme Manager, National Emergency Routine Immunisation Coordination Centre (NPHCDA), Bassey Okposen, the country would receive 100,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at the end of January.
Okposen, who stood in for the Executive Director of the NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib, during his presentation at the webinar, said the vaccines would be administered around the last week of January or early February.
He explained further that, states with higher percentage of confirmed cases would be given additional doses.
He also noted that frontline health workers would be prioritised, while other batches would be administered to the elderly and vulnerable persons with co-morbidities based on the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.
“We have other sources of vaccine that are non-mRNA, like the COVAX vaccine. The country and other stakeholders are working towards how they can get additional vaccines from the other countries like Russia and USA,” Okposen said.
“We want to assure all Nigerians that the vaccine is safe and effective. The vaccine will be introduced in four phases and this is due to the availability and quantity of the vaccine that will come in at any given time.
“When the vaccine arrives, in the plan, there’s going to be the prioritisation of persons to be given the vaccination so as to optimise the available resources and vaccines that will be received and this will be based on global best practices.
“In the first priority, when the limited doses first come in towards the end of this month and early February, will be the frontline health workers like immigration, airport, police and military on essential duties, those working in the labs and other medical practitioners.
“Those states with higher number of cases will be given additional doses. We’ve mapped out the health workers in each state and locations where these vaccines will be deployed as soon as we receive them. All the states in the country have cases and we need to get the vaccine to them all if we want to achieve herd immunity.”
In a data shared by NPHCDA, Kano, Lagos, Katsina, Kaduna, Bauchi, Oyo and Rivers would receive higher doses for health workers.
The breakdown is as follows: Kano, 3,557; Lagos, 3,131; Katsina, 2,361; Kaduna, 2,074; Bauchi, 1,900; Oyo, 1,848; Rivers, 1,766; Jigawa, 1,712; Niger, 1,558; Ogun, 1,473; Sokoto, 1,468; Benue, 1,423; Borno, 1,416; Anambra, 1,379; Kebbi, 1,361; Zamfara, 1,336; Imo, 1,267; Ondo, 1,228; Akwa Ibom, 1,161.
Others are: Adamawa, 1,129; Edo, 1,104; Plateau, 1,089; Enugu, 1,088; Osun, 1,032; Kogi, 1,030; Cross River, 1,023; Abia, 955; Gombe, 908; Yobe, 842; Ekiti, 830; Taraba, 830; Kwara, 815; Ebonyi, 747; Bayelsa, 589; FCT, 695; Nasarawa, 661.
This brings the total number of doses to be administered in the first phase/batch to 48,786.
It is, however, not clear what the Federal Government plans to do with the remaining 2,428 doses of the vaccine, out of the total 100,000 expected by the end of this month.
Okposen added that the Federal Government intends to administer the vaccine to, at least, 40 per cent of Nigerians in 2021, and another 30 per cent in 2022.
Featured
We’ve Silenced APC, Wike Affirms …As Ekweremadu Commissions Abonnema Ring Road
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says the non-stop inauguration of completed projects in the state has silenced critics, and members of the opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Wike stated this at the inauguration of Abonnema Ring Road in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the state by the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday.
The governor said instead of the opposition to address how they can encourage their APC governors to roll out projects for inauguration as done by PDP governors, they were hiding under the guise of speaking for local contracting firms.
He described allegations that his administration has refused to empower local contracting firms to handle projects’ construction as sheer falsehood.
Wike said some of the projects that have been inaugurated this week such as the Sime-Nonwa-Kira Road was handled by Rivers construction firm, Lubrik Construction Company, while the Abonnema Ring Road was done by O.K. Isokariari Construction Company.
According to him, his administration was mindful of empowering Rivers people, encouraging and trusting them to handle some critical projects because he believes in their capacity.
“Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have said I should mention those whom, locally, we have empowered. O.K. Isokariari Company is a Rivers company. They did Phase One of Okochiri Road. They have also done this Abonnema Ring Road.
“Lubrik Construction Company Ltd is a local company too. As we go on, we will begin to mention them. Our own is not to develop others without developing our own people. I am happy with the contractor. We will continue to engage you so that you will employ Rivers sons and daughters.
“You see how we have silenced them in the state. We commissioned projects until the 24th of December, 2020. We have started this year since 4th January, 2021. Let them tell their people to roll out their projects and call people.”
The governor said the PDP was different from APC because it always keeps its promises to the people, delivers good governance and quality projects that satisfy the yearnings of the people.
“For us, as a party and government, whatever promises we make, we must fulfil them. We are not a party that promises and fail or gives excuses.
“We are a party that when we make a promise, we must fulfil the promise because we owe it to the people. That is why I have told our people, we have no choice, that the only hope this country has today is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”
Wike said it was not the length of the ring road that matters but its importance to the people.
He stated that the ring road now serves as an alternative route in and out of Abonnema and Obonoma towns.
He announced that the adjoining mangrove would be dredged to provide land to the people of Abonnema and Obonoma that they can use for future development.
“Having done this, the next thing for us to do is sand-filling so that they can have land to build on. I know how important land is to them.
“I, therefore, direct the Special Adviser on Special Projects to meet with the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to make sure we award a contract of sand-filling of Abonnema-Obonoma areas.”
While commissioning the project, the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, said by executing projects in the hinterland other than the city, the Wike administration has demonstrated equity and justice to Rivers people.
He noted that the lessons to be learnt from the series of projects’ inauguration in Rivers State by governors and other political leaders, should be for them to get inspired and replicate such development in their various states and at the national level.
“I believe it when I said that we should not be ashamed to say we are learning from our colleague on what to do. If we need help, we must seek help from whoever we can get help from, and that’s the only way we can develop.”
Ekweremadu also enjoined the Federal Government to explore the possibility of getting assistance from foreign countries that have such capacity in order to protect the sovereignty of the country, its people and democracy.
“Today, we are challenged as a country in terms of security. Out of sheer national pride, we have not been able to accept help and assistance from those who know better, who can help us to secure this country.
“This is an opportunity for me to call on our leaders, just like I am saying that other states should learn from Rivers State, we in Nigeria must also accept assistance from other countries in order to secure our borders, secure our democracy, secure our place and secure the citizens of this country. That is the only way to go. We must learn from those who have done better than us.”
In his remarks, the Commissioner for Works, Hon Elloka Tasie-Amadi said prior to the construction of the phase two of the ring road, there was only one entry route into Abonnema.
He explained that the phase two of the project, which was initiated by Governor Wike administration, now serves as alternate route for the people.
Trending
- Women5 days ago
Fashion Trends And Prospects In 2021
- Editorial5 days ago
Respecting FG, ASUU Pact
- Politics5 days ago
Farah Assures Of Better Representation In 2021
- Politics5 days ago
Crisis Rocks Delta APC
- Politics5 days ago
Lagos Speaker Urges NUJ To Sanction Perpetrators Of Fake News
- Sports5 days ago
Eunisell, Rivers United Extend Partnership Deal
- Politics5 days ago
Periscoping 2020 (3)
- Politics5 days ago
Tambuwal Swears In New Head Of Service