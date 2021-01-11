Environment
‘Use Gas Flare, Oil Pollution Fines To Compensate Victims’
A law firm Ntephe, Smith and Wills (NSW), has called for channelling of gas flare and oil pollution fines to alleviate adverse effects of oil and gas production on host communities.
It advocated a reform that would prioritise giving adequate compensations to the victims of oil and gas exploration-related pollution as a condition for collecting fines for oil pollution and gas flaring.
The Tide source reports that MrIniruo Wills, Lead Counsel for NSW, made the call at a knowledge sharing session hosted by the chamber and the Institute of the Environment Limited, in Port Harcourt.
Wills noted that over the years, oil and gas regulatory agencies were collecting fines for environmental infractions without giving a thought to the victims of the wrongdoing, noting that it was reasonable to ensure that proceeds from the fines were used for environmental conservation projects within impacted communities.
“We discovered that many times, government agencies charge fines, collect fines, for example, for gas flaring and even for other environment-related crimes and offences.
“But the victims of those offences or crimes or wrongdoings are left uncompensated,” Wills said.
Wills, an Environmental law specialist, said the trend portrayed the government in bad light, making it seem as if the government did not care about the well-being of its citizens.
“So, government then appears to the society and affected communities and individuals as insensitive and there is an urgent need to change this perception and narrative and that reform is long overdue”, he said.
Environment
Expert Rates Nigeria Low On Air Quality
The Chairman, Board of Directors of Health of Mother forth Foundation (HOMET), Dr Nnimmo Bassey, says Nigeria has one of the worst air quality in the world.
Dr Bassey, who said this at a recent event in Port Harcourt also rated very low the Air Quality Index of Niger Delta region.
He said the proliferations of illegal oil refineries popularly known as “kpofire” as well as increasing generator automobile fumes is making the region one the least safest places to live in the world.
“Most of the things that kill people are invisible to the eyes, when we breath, we take in these things that are tiny particles”, he said.
The environmentalist also scored the country low in potable water provision to her citizens, adding that in some communities, both humans and beast drink from the some water source.
He said most communities in the country drink water from mines, while in a large part of the country, water bodies are covered by bacterial infection.
“Our people are exposed to extremely devastating environment as this is contributing to the reduction of the average Nigerian lifespan”.
He described oil exploration and exploitation as a colonial legacy, adding that even the issue of pollution has become political.
Bassey also criticised successive Nigerian governments for failing to tackle the issue of deforestation.
“Deforestation is a major crisis in Nigeria Nigeria promised to plant 25 million trees yearly, but till this moment, I don’t know if any has been planted”, he said.
Bassey further decried the non-passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), ten years after it has sent to the National Assembly.
The environmentalist, who described Niger Delta as one of the top ten polluted places in the world also stressed the need for Nigerian to unite and fight against those things that have become a threat to continued existence.
Environment
Dam Controversy: Sudan Expresses Reservations Over Tripartite Meeting
Sudan says it has “reservations” over participation in the Tripartite Ministerial meeting involving Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia on filling and operation of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) being built on the Blue Nile.
In a statement, the state-owned Sudan News Agency quoted the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources as saying that based on the outcome of the virtual Tripartite Ministerial Meeting held yesterday Sudan submitted a request to hold a bilateral meeting with the African Union (AU) experts and observers on the same day, but it did not receive a response. Instead, it received an invitation to resume the direct tripartite negotiations.
“This prompted Sudan to announce its reservation over the participation, confirming its firm position on the necessity of giving greater role to the African Union experts to facilitate negotiations,” the ministry stressed.
The statement underlined that the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources has affirmed its adherence to the AU-sponsored negotiation process according to the principle of African solutions to African problems.
Ethiopia on its part said the virtual tripartite meeting saw the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and of Water Affairs of Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan exchange views on the continuation of their negotiations.
The state-owned Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) quoted a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying, these negotiations focus on a draft document presented by the experts assigned by the Chairperson of the African Union (AU).
The meeting was convened by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa and Chairperson of the AU Executive Council. It was also attended by observers and AU assigned experts.
ENA said Ethiopia voiced its “positive outlook” of the draft document and expressed its willingness to use it as a single working document for the trilateral negotiation.
Similarly, it said, Sudan conveyed the importance of the document for the progress of the negotiation and its willingness to proceed with the negotiation with a defined role of the AU experts. Egypt categorically rejected the document, it added.
According to the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, most of the issues on the first filling and annual operation of the GERD have been agreed on.
The main difference lies on the co-relation between the GERD Guidelines and Rules and the future water development projects on the Abay Basin, it said.
“The GERD is a non-consumptive hydroelectric generating dam. Any agreement over the dam, which is being negotiated in the absence of a comprehensive water treaty and the prevalence of an unjust status quo, shall be considerate of these fundamental factors. Ethiopia will not agree to a GERD deal that will in any way restrict its right to use the Nile waters,” the statement stated.
Ethiopia said it has forwarded alternative approaches to Egypt and Sudan, which is hoped to garner their affirmative response.
Tensions among the three countries over the dam began to rise after Ethiopia announced last year that it had started filling the reservoir.
Ethiopia has said the dam is essential for its development, while Egypt and Sudan worry about access to vital water supplies from the Nile.
According to a brief by the European Parliament, successive negotiation rounds between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt about the filling and operation of the GERD have ended in stalemate.
