Column
Thanks Mr. President, But…
Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the refund of about N78.9 billion to Rivers State, being the outstanding sum of funds expended over the years by the oil-rich state on rehabilitation of some deplorable federal roads within it. Four other states were also on the list of the refund beneficiaries.
Even though tabulation of the individual state accruals from the payback was based on historic cost of the projects rather than their current market value, one would still say that the President deserves ample commendation for living above the usual unnecessary politicking on issues like this.
But besides this and probably one or two other instances, it is now becoming increasingly evident that Rivers State often gets the short end of the stick in its relations with the authorities in Abuja.
Take, for example, the CBN’s Anchor Borrowers’Programme which has transformed many northern rice farmers from small holder peasant farmers to millionaires (going by their own admissions). And whereas the programme has also positively impacted farmers from elsewhere across Nigeria, it is yet to berth in Rivers State since its launch on November 17, 2015. Our farmers and fishermen are not even at the stage of filling forms preparatory to receiving such soft loans as is currently the case in some neighbouring states.
Instead, the CBN was quick to include Rivers State among six states and the FCT for a trial of the transaction limits component of its cashless policy effective September 18, 2019. Recall that a major part of this policy was the imposition of cash deposit and withdrawal charges on amounts in excess of N500,000 for individuals and N3 million for corporate bodies. It also prescribed charges on interbank ATM cash transactions, in addition to other existing financial service encumbrances.
The implication of this is that while residents of many states in the country, including the nouveau riche northern rice farmers, were making their normal cash dealings across banks unhindered, people in Rivers and the other pilot states were already being surcharged for engaging in similar bank transactions.
And, as if that was just the beginning, the present federal administration, in 2016, announced the commencement of a National Social Investment Programme (SIP) in which it sought to directly invest in the welfare of the extremely poor and most vulnerable citizens. Under this scheme, it floated the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, National Home Grown School Feeding Strategic Plan 2016 – 2020, Tradermoni, Marketmoni, and Farmermoni.
Except the Tradermoni collateral-free loan which was suspected to have been used as a campaign tool in the 2019 General Elections and from which a few Rivers traders and artisans reportedly benefited, the state is among those that have been effectively crowded out of what is widely touted as the biggest social safety net in the economic history of Nigeria.
Just a few days ago, the government claimed that over 12 million households have, so far, benefited from SIP since 2016 and promised that the scheme would henceforth be expanded with N1 billion annually.
Honestly, if the Nigerian government has commenced disbursement of the N5,000 monthly cash transfer to any indigent individuals or households in Rivers State, then it has remained most discreet about such action because, to the best of my knowledge, there has not been any visible process on the ground to even identify eligible beneficiaries in the state.
The home grown school feeding system for which the central government reportedly spends over N750 million daily (including the COVID-19 schools’ shutdown period) on 8.2 million pupils in 45,394 public primary schools across 24 states is yet to take off here in Rivers. It, therefore, beats me as to why the authorities are reluctant to expand this initiative to accommodate Rivers and the other 11 states that have obviously been sidelined for so long. If the running cost is enormous by any measure, then schools should be selected in a rotational manner that benefits all the states eventually.
Again, and as the name suggests, here is a programme that has the capacity to encourage local food croppers, meat and poultry producers, market gardeners and fish farmers, among others. The employment potentials of these economic activities can hardly be overemphasized.
As for Marketmoni and Farmermoni, one can comfortably wager that not many Rivers residents know that such programmes exist in this country. These social intervention tools are said to be administered on behalf of government by the Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture and Nigeria Export-Import Bank.
Another government undertaking which would have earned Mr. President a lasting salute is the Ogoni Clean-Up exercise; at least, for kick-starting any meaningful activity at the project site after many years of government fudging. But HYPREP, the project handler, has consistently been accused of lacking in both capacity and zeal. In turn, the agency had always countered by describing such critics as possessing little or no knowledge of its core mandate and the technical nature of the job at hand.
One other area where Rivers State has expressed reservations against federal actions was in the handling of some issues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The state government had expected that, being the hub of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry with large expatriate presence, Rivers State would have been considered in the disbursement of financial assistance to highly vulnerable areas like Lagos State and the FCT.
The bottom line is that the rest of Nigeria see Rivers State and its people as being economically comfortable at all time and mostly careless of any paltry disbursements from the centre. But this is not true. Rivers people deserve and desire to be included in all aspects of the SIP and such other national programmes.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
A Peep Into 2021
“We spent January 1 walking through our lives, room by room, drawing up a list of work to be done, cracks to be patched. May be this year, to balance the list, we ought to walk through the rooms of lives – not looking for flaws, but potentials. – Ellen Goodman
The beginning of every year comes with looking back to
see what the future can hold for humanity.
“Life can only be understood backwards but it must be lived forward” – Sovon Kuerkegard.
Let us have a peep into 2021 which many predict will be a year of relief, relief from the pains of this “yester year” of grief and disappointment with scattered drops of joy that were overshadowed by overwhelming grief.
To see into 2021 let us start by looking at what 2020 looked like.
The year 2020 has been portrayed in multiple perspectives. It is said to be a mysterious year of pandemic and confusion across the globe.
The attendant backlash of the monstrous COVID -19 which the year 2020 embraced in an unrestrained manner turned out to be an unbridled romance of death and economic woes, in every part of the world.
The year 2020 was a year of great promise, a year of expectation and magic.
It was the end of a decade that had many projections. To the global community, it ought to have marked the climax of the Millennium Development Goals (MDG) which was expected to change the world into a prosperous universe, bringing poverty to half by 2015. Five years beyond 2015 was expected to be half a decade of consolidation.
Nigeria had big dream(s) of 2020 when it launched Vision 2020, which was aimed at making Nigeria one of the 20 strongest economies in the world.
The year ended with recession a second one in five years. Vision 2020 was launched in 2009 by the administration of President Yar’Adua when it became clear that Vision 2010 had failed.
Making Nigeria a strong economy among 20 economies in the world became a façade that led to nowhere but to a recession dead end and low Human Development Index.
It is no longer news that a new long term plan has been launched in Nigeria to replace Vision 2020.
It is called Vision 2030. Vision 2030 is modeled after the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals which requires among other provisions, employment creation strategies which deals with resource allocation to priority areas of development.
Nigeria therefore plans to “costumise” the integrated S.D.G.
Long term development plans in Nigeria dates back to the 1960s, but the tragedy lies in failure to achieve sustainable implementation.
What does 2021 hold for Nigeria? Much is expected.
Eleanor Roosevelt opined that the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.
What dreams are there for Nigeria?
The long term plans should no longer be like the end to gas flaring plan where the terminal date is usually changed like Monkey Post in children arena games.
Dreaming and planning for the future is not synonymous with prophetic apocalypse that prophets read out every end of the year, it is purposeful, realistic, goal oriented and scientific.
If Nigerians and the leadership can give the kind of attention they give to prophetic revelations to economic planning and implementation, much will be achieved in 2021.
2021 is a year leaders in public and private sector will be planning to restore all that were lost in 2020.
Much will be done to clean up the mess. First task in 2021 will be to manage a National budget that has about 60 per cent deficit.
Managing the precarious oil price which the economy depends on is a serious business for 2021.
The bench mark on oil price is a factor in managing the budget but more serious is the burden of transparency from operators and politicians.
The educational system which has suffered great damage by the nine months ASUU Strike will need to be radically revamped.
Nigerians will expect a new work ethics for lecturers and students will need the right psyche to adjust.
New normals for the new COVID-19 era are expected to be in place in different sectors of the economy. 2021 is the first half of the present administration which was voted into office in 2019 at Federal and State level. This is the year of local government elections in Rivers State. It is expected that a new electoral culture of free and fair election will emerge.
Development efforts are expected to be given new impetus. Projects planned for this first half are expected to be accomplished. New Projects are expected to be flagged off.
This is the year Governor Wike of Rivers will inaugurate most of the legacy projects that are completed especially the flyover bridges.
2021 will usher in new hopes.
By: Bon Woke
NIN-SIM Linkage Can Wait
The recent directive by the Federal Government for Nigerians to register and link their National Identity Numbers (NIN) with their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card numbers has attracted mixed reactions from public commentators across the country.
While they seem to agree on the need for the country to have a national data base of all her citizens, especially for security purposes, some think that the timing of the current exercise is improper given the resurgence of the highly dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had earlier announced that the NIN-SIM linkage exercise should be conducted within two weeks from December 16-30. But the House of Representatives protested against the deadline, claiming that it was too short for over 200 million Nigerians to conclude such exercise. The reps had, therefore, asked for a 10-week extension which apparently prompted the NCC to announce a new deadline of December 30, 2020-February 9, 2021.
Even so, observers are still disturbed by the mammoth size of the gatherings at the various offices and registration centres of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). Their fears are chiefly re-enforced by the absence of social distancing and the ceaseless stampeding in the bid to obtain registration materials.
Of course, there are also reports that some NIMC officials have since initiated processes to exploit the situation directly or by proxy. People have confessed to paying between N2000 and N5000 as underhand monies in order to enjoy prompt services. Those who are unable to afford it have continued to shout themselves hoarse in protest against the ugly goings-on.
Besides the number of people so far registered with NIMC, the government also has some biometric records of Nigerians through the issuance of permanent voter cards by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); driver’s licence by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC); international passport by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS); bank verification number by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); and SIM card by the telecom network operators. These are veritable sources of information for the compilation of a comprehensive national data base.
Procuring any of these items has never been an easy task for the citizens of this country. Applicants are either made to part with extra cash or queue for hours under the blazing sunlight. Some, especially those in the rural areas, travel long distances to register at city centres. It’s needless to mention the frequent updating and re-registration of SIM cards, driver’s licences, vehicle plate numbers and international passports.
Again, not many Nigerians know that they were supposed to be issued a BVN card upon conclusion of their account registration biometrics at the banks. But even as this is still pending several years after, with the banks obviously reluctant to produce such cards, the same banks eagerly turnaround to demand from their customers the payment of N200 for a BVN print-out. And, without much questioning, Nigerians fall over each other to pay this, particularly when preparing for a workers’ biometric verification exercise. The CBN has allowed this exploitation for so long and it’s quite a shame, to say the very least!
The same is also true of the national identity card which was once marred by controversy sometime in the early 2000s when a French firm was alleged to have scammed the nation in connivance with some top government officials. Many Nigerians who registered in that exercise never got their identity cards till date.
The point here is that the hype and urgency with which these exercises are conducted hardly get matched by any seriousness on the part of the government agencies carrying out such duties. They often complain of meager budgetary releases which impede the full conclusion of such national assignments.
Granted that there is now a vaccine for the treatment of COVID-19, but the Nigerian authorities should not lose sight of the fact that it is not yet available here. Also, a new strain of the virus has been reported which may not readily lend itself to destruction by any recent medical lab discoveries, including the much touted Pfizer antidote.
What’s more, based on the rising infection figures in Nigeria and across the world, some states are already hinting at the possibility of another round of curfews and lockdowns to minimize any further spread of the pandemic. If this is so, why wouldn’t the NCC and NIMC put the current data harmonization exercise on hold until the new normal gains ground?
This column is not unaware that NIMC has modified the registration procedure to reflect a booking system that lasts from 9.00 am-1.00 pm on week days. But how this survives an imminent lockdown regime remains to be seen.
At this time when the country is in a recession with a strong indication of severe food shortages, the rural farmers and other productive hands across the land should be encouraged to concentrate on their respective endeavours rather than travel back and forth in their bid to beat the deadline for a NIN-SIM linkage or any other related exercise for that matter.
Whatever is the reason for the NIN-SIM harmonization project, it surely will not surpass security of the nation and her citizens and for planning purposes. COVID -19 is a potential mass killer any day, especially if not properly managed. And, like any other disease, strict adherence to its existing protocols as a preventive measure remains better than any known cure.
Nigeria has never been known to act when other nations are busy trying to avert impending calamities. Ours is a nation of unnecessarily stubborn people who only verbally regret the eventual unsavoury results of their actions or inactions.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
