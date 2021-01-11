Rivers CP Orders Probe Of Alleged Killing Of 20-Yr-Old RSU Undergraduate

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, says he has ordered full scale investigation into the alleged killing of a 20-year old undergraduate student of the Rivers State University (RSU), late Miss Beauty Nwigbaranee by her pastor-friend, Sodje Masodje, over the weekend.

It would be recalled that, late Miss Beauty Nwigbaranee was declared missing December 25, 2020, by her parents, and her lifeless body was found at a mortuary in Ahoada East LGA, last Saturday.

The spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the death of the Rivers State University undergraduate, saying that the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, has ordered a full scale investigation to unravel the cause of her death with a view to apprehending anyone found culpable.

According to him, the family was before the CP the other day during which the CP ordered an investigation into the matter, and appealed to “all parties to maintain restraint until we are able to conclude our investigation.

“Whatever our findings are will be made public. So far, we (police) have been able to locate and sight the corpse of the deceased girl and ‘accident’ vehicles have also been sighted. Investigation will reveal what really happened. We can assure the public that at the end of the day, justice will be served.

“All the parties will get justice, including the late girl. She will get justice based on what the CP has put in place. Nobody will be spared from the long arms of the law,” Omoni assured.

The Tide reports that tension is mounting, as the family of the 20-year-old undergraduate late Beauty Nwigbaranee is accusing the pastor of a new generation church, Mr Sodje Masodje of having a hand in the former’s death, who they said, paid him a visit the day she was declared missing.

It would be recalled that the family had reported Masodje to the Nigeria Army, 6 Division in Port Harcourt, alleging that their daughter who was the pastor’s lover, had visited him on December 25, 2020 (Christmas Day) but did not return two days after and could not be reached on her mobile phone.

The Tide learnt that Beauty’s family members became suspicions after Masodje, whose new generation church is located in Eneka, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, put a call across to them, asking of her whereabouts.

This development forced the girl’s family to officially report the matter to the Army, which led to the pastor’s subsequent arrest.

Counsel to Beauty’s family, Barrister Gobari Deebom told journalists in Port Harcourt that Masodje surprisingly refused to disclose the whereabouts of the girl during interrogation, with a promise that she would return home.

The lawyer, however, said Beauty’s alleged disappearance was initially a case of suspected abduction, saying that the family had to plead with the Army to hand over the matter to the police for proper investigation.

But speaking to The Tide, last Saturday, Deebom said Beauty’s lifeless body was found at the Ahoada General Hospital mortuary in Rivers State.

He, however, queried the information given to them that the girl died in an accident, saying that there was no trace of injury on her corpse.

“We discovered her dead body. Somebody that died through motor accident: would there not be bruises or wounds on the person’s body? Even if it is internal bleeding, there must be wound somewhere!

“They said there was a collision with two vehicles. They only saw one vehicle and the vehicle they saw also belongs to the pastor; and the police at Rumuji Police Station said the second vehicle involved in the accident is damaged beyond repair. If a vehicle is damaged beyond repair, where did you keep it, so that it will form part of the investigation?”

Asked how the family knew that Beauty’s corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary, he said a kinsman of the family who saw the body at the mortuary contacted the family, having read the report of the girl missing in the media.

“A good Samaritan, who happens to be from the same tribe with the family members, after we posted it on social media, sent a message that so-so person is lying in the mortuary at so-so place. They should contact him.

“People started bombarding him with question: how he was able to discover the name of the person.

So, they happened to know the guy, and they called him. He said he went to that mortuary.

“They said there was accident, from there, they discovered an ATM card of the girl bearing the name that we posted. Lo and behold, they had to go there, and confirmed her body lying lifeless. No single spot. When they got to the police station at Rumuji, they saw her bag, and one oil that the pastor gave to her. For what purpose, nobody knows,” he explained.