Business
Pension Assets Rose By N184.68bn In Three Months -PenCom
Total assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme rose by N184.68bn in the third quarter of 2020, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) disclosed in its third quarter report on the scheme.
Pencom in the report said “The total pension contributions grew by N184.68bn within the third quarter of 2020.
“Out of this total, the public sector accounted for N117.7bn or 63.73 per cent while the private sector contributed N66.98bn or 36.27 per cent.
“The cumulative pension contributions received from both the public and private sectors from inception to the end of the third quarter of 2020, therefore, amounted to N6.37tn, up from the N6.19tn as at the end of the second quarter, 2020, representing a growth of 2.98 per.”
The aggregate total pension contributions of the public sector, according to PenCom, increased by 3.76 per cent from N3.13tn as of the end of the second quarter, 2020 to N3.25tn as of the end of the reporting period, while the aggregate total pension contributions of the private sector increased by 2.19 per cent from N3.06tn as of the end of the second quarter, 2020 to N3.13tn as at the end of the reporting period.
The report stated that the ranking of PFAs by total pension contributions received into the pension fund indicated that the top five ranked Pension Fund Administrators received 73.28 per cent of the total contributions as of the end of the third quarter of 2020.
Similarly, the top 10 ranked PFAs accounted for 89.36 per cent of the total contributions while the bottom five and bottom 10 PFAs accounted for 1.83 per cent and 7.55 per cent of the total pension contributions respectively as of the end of the third quarter 2020.
According to the report, the total value of pension fund assets was N11.56tn as at 30 September 2020 comprising of N8tn of the RSA ‘Active’ Funds (i.e. RSA Funds I, II, III and V); N934.19bn of the RSA Retiree Fund; N1.44tn of the CPFAs Fund; and N1.19tn for the Approved Existing Schemes Funds.
As of the third quarter of 2020, the RSA funds (Funds I – V) had the largest portfolio, accounting for N8.76tn or 76.87 per cent of the total assets under management.
The CPFAs and AESs assets stood at N1.44tn and N1.19tn, representing 12.65 per cent and 10.47 per cent respectively of the total assets under management.
According to the commission, the RSA Fund I constituted 0.26 per cent (N29.59bn) of the total AUM, RSA Fund II constituted 42.59 per cent (N5.02tn); Fund III 25.82 per cent (N2.94tn); Fund IV accounted for 8.19 per cent (N934.19bn), while the RSA Fund V accounted for less than one per cent (N60m) of the total AuM.
Business
Demutualisation: NSE Inaugurates Claims Review Panel
Ahead of its demutualisation, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has inaugurated a ‘Claims Review Panel’, pursuant to the provisions of the NSE Demutualisation Act 2018.
, NSE President, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo said this in a statement made available to The Tide on Friday in Lagos.
Ogunbanjo said the panel, inaugurated on December 21, 2020, was set up in preparation for the imminent demutualisation.
He listed the members of the panel as, Mr George Etomi (Chairman), Mr Seni Adio (SAN), Mr Abatcha Bulama, Dr Paul Anababa (SAN) and Prince Aghatise Erediauwa.
Ogunbanjo said the panel was expected to diligently carry out its functions and responsibilities under the Act.
According to him, each member will bring to bear their respective experiences and expertise to enrich deliberations and decisions.
“We expect members of the panel to discharge their responsibilities without any fear or favour in an objective and dispassionate manner, being guided by principles of fair hearing, equity and natural justice,” he said.
He said that the panel served as an independent alternative dispute resolution mechanism for the review and determination of claims made by individuals or entities in respect of any assertion of rights in the shares of the demutualised Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.
“The panel will sit in an appellate capacity and review claims from claimants’ who are dissatisfied with any decision of the National Council of the Exchange on a claim pre-demutualisation, or the Board of Directors of the HoldCo , post demutualisation of the exchange,” he said.
As part of the demutualisation process, he said the exchange, which is currently a company limited by guarantee, would be converted into and re-registered as a public company limited by shares.
“Consequently, current members of the exchange will be allocated shares in the HoldCo.
“The securities exchange licence of the current exchange will be transferred to Nigerian Exchange Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the HoldCo, which will carry on the securities exchange business.
Business
Indigenous Marine Pilots Demand Payments In Dollar
A group of local marine pilots in the Warri Pilotage District, Delta State, Escravos Ship Pilots Nigeria Limited (ESPNL), says it can no longer receive its payments in the country’s currency. The group is demanding to be paid in the United States dollar.
The group has also lamented the illegal encroachment of navigable Escravos channel by fishermen and other persons claiming such activities constitute safety hazards for navigation.
The ESPNL, in a letter to the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), said it piloted vessels safely from Escravos Bar to the four ports under the Delta Pilot District- Warri, Koko, Sapele and Burutu ports, adding that a monthly Reconciliation Committee with the NPA on harbour’s Master Declaration and pilot sheets be set to determine their dues for payment.
The letter, signed by the Managing Director of the Escravos Ship Pilots Limited, Mr Johnbull Demebi, said that the group can longer continue to receive its payment in naira when their services and transactions are dollar denominated.
Demebi also said the dangerous trends of not having buoys along the Escravos Channel could lead to stoppage of shipping in the district.
Part of the letter reads: ‘‘The second aspect of our appeal relates to the dangerous impediments currently hindering the smooth operations in and around the Escravos Break Water .
“At present, there are no Buoy anywhere around the place and this is dangerous to our assignment as it is a navigational mark that aids our operations by showing or giving advance notice to pilots of reefs and/or other hazards along the navigable channels.
“Without a buoy out job is made more hazardous and we have to rely on our experience at all times which is not infallible as the existence of a buoy along the channel.
“Another challenge has to do with the current shallow nature of the channel, the channel has become so shallow that only a very urgent dredging of same can guarantee the prevention of avoidable incidents of vessels running aground in the channel.
‘‘We ply this route all the time and we have on different occasions expressed our difficult experience in navigation caused by the shallowness of this area of the channel and shall continue to do so by officially bringing this complaint to your knowledge in the belief that urgent steps will be taken to open up the channel and avert any imminent disaster from occurring.
‘‘Thirdly, we wish to report the incessant and illegal encroachment of the Navigable Channel by fishermen and other persons who do not have any lawful authority or licence to make use of the Federal Navigable Water Way.
