News
Okorocha Commissions Road In Emohua, Today
The Rivers State Government has disclosed that more sustainable infrastructure development projects in the state would be inaugurated, this week.
Consequently, all is now set for the commissioning of Rumuche-Rumuakunde-Ohna Awuse Road in Emohua Local Government Area, today.
The event, scheduled for 11a.m, would have the former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, as Special Guest of Honour and Governor Nyesom Wike as Chief Host.
A statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, yesterday, enjoined “Citizens and residents of the area to turn out en masse to participate at the ceremony.
“Please, note that all Covid-19 protocols will be observed at the event,” he added.
Earlier, the state government had confirmed that more legacy projects would be commissioned, this week.
A statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, last Friday, said that “Governor Nyesom Wike will commence another week-long inauguration of projects in four additional local government areas from Monday, January 11, 2021.
“Rumuche-Rumuakunde-Ohna Awuse Road in Emohua Local Government Area will be commissioned on Monday, January 11.
“Rumuekini-Aluu Road in Obio/Akpor and Ikwerre Local Government Areas will follow on Tuesday, January 12 while Phase 2 of Isiokpo Internal Roads, also in Ikwerre Local Government Area, will be commissioned on Wednesday, January 13.
“It will be the turn of Isiodu Road in Emohua Local Government Area on Thursday, January 14.
“Activities for the week will be rounded off on Saturday, January 16, with the commissioning of Bolo Internal Roads in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area”, the statement said.
It noted, “Residents of the affected areas are hereby requested to participate actively in all the activities.
“All Covid-19 protocols are to be strictly observed at all venues”, it added.
News
PDP Waiting To Rescue Nigeria In 2023, Wike Reaffirms
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says Nigerians now know clearly that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has their best interest at heart, with the commitment it has shown in fulfilling every promise made in ensuring an enduring improvement in their socio-economic situation.
Wike stated this at the commissioning of the dualised Forces Avenue, Olumeni and Harvey streets in Old Government Residential Area (GRA), Port Harcourt by the Sokoto State Governor, Hon Aminu Tambuwal, last Friday night.
The Rivers State governor, said the administration of his predecessor under the All Progressives Congress (APC) deliberately ignored the roads in the Old GRA of Port Harcourt, thereby leaving the area in blighted condition.
Wike said that his conviction in developing the city and building it into world-class status that will market the entire state stems from the fact that it was the first point of contact to every visitor that comes to the state.
He revealed that the former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia, before leaving office in October, 2007, had awarded contract for the dualisation of Forces Avenue, but his successor, Governor Chibuike Amaechi, for inexplicable reasons, stopped the contractor from executing the project.
He stated that the reason why he would spend the entire next week commissioning more projects across the state was to remind Nigerians that PDP offers the only hope to emancipate the country from the appalling poor governance that has characterised the APC-led government since 2015.
To buttress the fact that PDP governors were excelling in their respective states, Wike said in November, he was in Sokoto State where he commissioned a major water project that would serve nine local governments, and also laid the foundation of a university teaching hospital.
Wike pointed out that the APC has been unable to keep its promises to Nigerians, and has also not confidently executed development projects in the states that they control, which have emboldened Nigerians to reject them.
Speaking further, Wike said the success of his development efforts has silenced the opposition, and they were overwhelmed that he has surpassed their expectations.
“I told you that the only way you can silence the opposition is to do what people would see. You don’t need to join issues with them on the pages of newspapers.
“All of them live here. They will see the streetlights shining, and the beautiful road. That is the party that has the interest of the people.”
Inaugurating the road projects, the Sokoto State Governor, Hon Aminu Tambuwal, asserted that the performance of Wike has justified the confidence reposed in him by Rivers people who had re-elected him to serve a second term.
Tambuwal, who affirmed that PDP governors were doing well in their respective states, described Wike, as a bridge builder, and a special gift to the country.
Also speaking, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, said since the roads were first built by the colonial masters, no government had given them serious attention until this intervention by Wike.
“You are one of the shining lights of our party because your good works speak for itself. I don’t think another governor or governors of the other party can really compete with the governors of PDP. Your Excellency, the chairman of governors forum, you see that our governors are making us very proud, and we are very proud of them and waiting on the line to takeover in 2023.”
In his remarks, the Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Hon. Elloka Tasie-Amadi said the roads were previously between 6.5 meters and 7 metres without drains, and streetlights.
He added that as suitable as they were for the times in which they were built, they ceased to adequately cater for current needs, and would not provide for the near or distant future.
“Forces Avenue is now 12 meters wide, Olumeni Street is 15.3metres wide. Harley Street is 15.3meters wide. All the roads are all dual carriageway, complete with streetlights, drainages and sidewalks”, he added.
News
FG Denies Charging Applicants €500 For Nigerian Passport In France
The Federal Government has denied allegations that the Nigerian Embassy in France was charging an upward of €500 for passport renewal from citizens.
A statement by the Nigerian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman, Ferdinand Nwoye, yesterday, said the fees for passport applications, which is the equivalent of $106, is the same at Nigerian Missions worldwide.
He added that allegedly linking the Embassy of Nigeria in France with passport racketeering is false.
“The ministry wishes to strongly refute the allegations in the report and state for the records that the Embassy of Nigeria in France is not engaged in such act.
“The ministry also wishes to emphasise that the allegation that applicants pay between €150 and €500 for passports that cost €90 is completely false. The fees for passport applications, which is the equivalent of $106, are the same at Nigerian Missions worldwide. The information on the current charges and official procedure for services at the Embassy are well publicised.
“Furthermore, the Embassy’s current online appointment system for applicants seeking passport and consular services was introduced over a year ago to promote transparency, streamline applications and ensure crowd control. In line with current regulations, Nigerians are expected to book for their appointments through this medium and only those with confirmed appointments are attended to.
“The ministry wishes to inform that the Embassy has not engaged any agent or third party individuals to liaise with Nigerians when seeking appointments for its services and no one is expected to pay any hidden charges for services rendered at the Embassy. Therefore,
“Nigerians in France are advised to avoid dealing with anyone outside the Embassy or engage in any unofficial procedure when applying for passport or any other consular services.
“It is also pertinent to state that in the aftermath of the Covid-19 measures and the surge in the number of applicants who book for appointments, the Embassy currently has online passport applications bookings until the end of March, 2021, which are being treated expeditiously.
“The ministry assures that the Nigerian Embassy in France will continue to efficiently render its services with professionalism and in line with Covid-19 health regulations,” the statement said.
