Nation
FG’s Suspension Of Electricity Tariff Hike Excites NANS
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), yesterday, commended the Federal Government over its directive suspending the recent electricity tariff hike in the country.
The association’s President, Mr. Sunday Asefon, gave the commendation in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.
He said that the suspension of the tariff by the Federal Government would go a long way in relieving the pains it would have inflicted on electricity consumers upon implementation.
The statement said that NANS took the decision to commend the suspension at its virtual meeting of January 8.
“The meeting extensively reviewed the recent actions taken by President Muhammadu Buhari, intervening and ordering the suspension of the outrageous electricity tariff,” the statement said.
The students’ body described the tariff hike policy as anti-people and ill-timed, as conceived under groaning inflation in the polity.
It noted that putting the implementation of the policy in abeyance would help in pacifying the already incensed consumers.
The statement also commended the National Electricity Regulatory Agency (NERC) for reversing the action, saying NANS could have been provoked into organising protests across all campuses, in opposition to the policy, if it had been effected.
The statement further appealed to electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to make prepayment meters available for every household at no extra cost to the consumers, as being witnessed in civilised climes.
“That NANS had earlier rejected the hike in the electricity tariff, as we believe that the hike was insensitive, ill-timed, and anti-people.
“We commend President Buhari for hearkening to the agitations of Nigerians. I want to say unequivocally that the suspension of the tariff hike is commendable at this time.
“We, therefore, call on our members across the country to suspend action and see how the compliance with the reversal will be”, the association said.
Nation
WAEC Confirms Jan 29 Deadline For 2021 WASSCE Registration
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Nigeria, has stated that January 29 was the deadline for the registration of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, 2021-First Series.
This was disclosed, over the weekend, by the WAEC Head of Public Affairs, Mr. Demianus Ojijeogu, who confirmed that the report from its Zonal WAEC Office, Benin City, Edo State, that the deadline for this year’s WASSCE is January 29, was true.
Part of the information read: “The West African Examinations Council invites potential candidates to register for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, 2021-First Series.
“Registration pins and information CDs can be obtained at WAEC office, Aduwawa, Benin City, banks and accredited agents.
“Entry closes on January 29, 2021. Registration fee is N3, 950, 00.”
Reacting to the release, Ojijeogu explained that “The public announcement is from our WAEC Zonal Office, Benin City, Edo State. This information applies to Nigerians who want to sit for WASSCE this year. And the pin can be gotten from any WAEC office nearest to them”.
Nation
Nigeria Short Of 277,537 Teachers At Basic Level -UBEC
The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, says that Nigeria has a shortage of 277, 537 teachers at basic level.
He said this is according to the 2018 National Personnel Audit Report on Public and Private Basic Education Schools in Nigeria.
The personnel audit conducted by the Universal Basic Education Commission showed that “while 73 per cent of those teaching in public schools were qualified teachers, only 53 per cent of teachers in private schools are qualified to teach.”
The commission said they were those who have the minimum requirement of Nigeria Certificate in Education and above.
Bobboyi, in a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday by the Head (Public Relations and Protocol), David Apeh, however, said there were ongoing reforms to address the anomalies.
He also stressed that 10 per cent (N10billion) of the entire amount that is received from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of UBEC had been designated for teachers professional development through the States Universal Basic Education Boards.
Bobboyi said, “We remain the biggest teacher development agency in the country; not even the National Teachers’ Institute or any other agency. UBEC’s 10 per cent of the entire amount that is received from the Consolidated Revenue Fund is designated for teachers’ professional development through the SUBEBs. That is something that is very important for us to realise that we pump in a minimum of N10billion every year for teachers’ professional development in this country.
“This has to be done because it is essential for the teachers to be trained professionally. The quality of teaching given in the class is dependent on the quality of the teachers that are available.
“However, one of the major challenges is getting qualified teachers to teach the children in the country. The Federal Ministry of Education is trying to address it. For now, every parent wants his or her child to study Medicine, Law, Economics, Engineering, and host of others.
“A situation whereas a teacher, one has to rely on support from other members of the family in almost everything, be it marriage, child education among others has to be corrected. According to the 2018 NPA report on Public and Private Basic Education Schools in Nigeria, Nigeria has shortage of 277, 537 teachers.
“The personnel audit conducted by the UBEC, further indicated that while 73 per cent of those teaching in public schools are qualified teachers, only 53 per cent of teachers in private schools are qualified to teach, that is those that have the minimum requirement of NCE and above.
“Our hope is that with the current reforms that are being put in place where you attract the best candidates into the teaching profession and compensate them adequately, the narrative will change. In many countries and I was in Singapore and they told me that you are better off as a teacher than a medical doctor if it is about money. It is the same thing in Finland”, he added.
Nation
Soyinka Harps On Foreign Assistance Over Insecurity
Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, at the weekend asked the Federal Government to seek foreign assistance in dealing with the security challenge in the country.
Soyinka said on Arise TV that the current situation was so bad that government should not shy away from paying “people to come and help us” in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency and other threats to life and property.
“Let them get away with the issue of sovereignty. If they have to pay people to come and help us, then call them whatever you want. Please go ahead because we’ve reached that stage of desperation,” Soyinka said.
But he said “a general mobilization” of Nigerians to defend themselves could be more like it.
His words: “I will prefer a general mobilisation in which people are trained; farmers especially are trained to work with the hoe in one hand and the gun in the other hand, ready to protect their lives, their harvests and the rest of us.
“We are not unique; history is full of those situations… I will like to see a national mobilisation. Let’s be practical.”
He wondered why some northern governors had to negotiate with bandits terrorising their states.
He said: “You don’t appease evil. We are dealing with evil. There is no other word; we are dealing with the proliferation, the enthronement of evil in the society.
“And unfortunately, we have encouraged its manifestation, its proliferation, its entrenchment.”
Soyinka who also spoke on the South West Security Network, Amotekun, warned that the outfit must not transmute into the scrapped special anti-robbery squad (SARS) in another guise.
Amotekun has been accused of extrajudicial killings and high handedness; the same complaints against the police that sparked last year’s #EndSARS protests across the country.
Soyinka said it was important to inculcate ethics in Amotekun members to make them understand their role and responsibility.
He said: “Community policing like Amotekun is recognition of the fact that the civic part of the entire national polity has got to wake up in not just its own defence but survival.
“I have told them anytime you want us to come and assist, we will come, even if it is just on the ethical session. So that as you are training them to defend us, we are also training their minds so that Amotekun does not become another SARS. It’s very important. We must do everything together.”
He said Nigerians should learn to take responsibility for their own survival and advised other parts of the country that are yet to have their own security outfits to do so.
“The citizens have got to take a very good look at huge gap in governance, the lacuna in governance in this nation, and then take responsibility for their own survival,” he said.
“This is what makes our own responsibilities for ourselves as citizens even more difficult because when drama like that happens we go to the very heart of our existence as human beings to see our children have been swept up not for the first time, and we cannot have a clear sequence of events articulated by the security agencies, by the government so that we can even take on our own against such events happening in the nation.
“But when we reach that stage, you no longer talk of a nation but of a contraption struggling along. The sovereignty of this nation is in the hands of murdering herdsmen; the sovereignty of this nation has already been taken over by Boko Haram, those who do nothing at the slightest respect for what is called national integrity.
“I am very glad that northern elites are now speaking out boldly and practically and at the same time all these states, I’d like them to come out, passing these message to those who have not yet launched their own Amotekun. If they don’t hurry, I will launch my own o.”
He hailed the #EndSARS protests as “righteous, well organised and long-overdue movement by a generation over whom one has been uttering noises of despair.”
He was particularly happy that the Nigerian youth who organised the protests “finally moved.”
“And finally, finally they moved. The youths moved,” he said.
He added: “To me, they made many of us proud. This is a kind of generation that seems to pick up positive signs in their existence and now are taking charge.”
