Fans Query CAF Over Enyimba, Rivers Draw
Nigerian fans have questioned the decision of the Confederation of African Football to pair two Nigeria Professional League sides Enyimba and Rivers United against each other in the Confederation Cup.
In the draws on Friday, Enyimba, who dropped from the Champions League, would face either Rivers United or South African side, Bloemfontein Celtic, in the final preliminary stage of the Confederation Cup.
The Rivers, Celtic tie is yet to be decided with CAF postponing the second leg after the Nigerians won the first leg 2-0 away from home.
The return leg was called off by CAF after the Nigeria Football Federation wrote to them today, asking that the game be postponed and possibly relocated to a neighbouring country following COVID-19 regulations.
The NFF said the request followed the refusal of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to step down on some of the COVID-19 protocols for the South African contingent.
Reacting ahead of the potential clash between the two Nigerian clubs, some of the fans said it was a ploy by CAF to eliminate one of the teams.
“They are apparently trying to eliminate as many Nigerian clubs as much as they can,” Adeyinka Adegbayibi tweeted.
Olalekan Owolabi also said, “Two NPFL teams meeting in the final Confederation Cup qualification game is a bit unfair for Nigeria.”
“CAF what is your problem with Nigeria. Why will two Nigeria teams Enyimba and Rivers United meet. This is bad,” Gomba Hamilton also said.
“African football and planning. What’s the rush, has it always been like this? Two teams from the same federation meeting this early in a continental competition. A draw was made but what are the odds? Three teams from Tunisia and they did just enough to avoid themselves,” Samuel Abayomi added.
While CAF is yet to decide on the date for the second leg of the Rivers versus Celtic clash, the first leg of the second preliminary round will be played February 14, with the second leg billed for February 21.
Rivers Angels Coach Tasks NWFL On Security
The head coach of Rivers Angels football club of Port Harcourt, Edwin Okon, has called on the board members of Nigeria Women Football League, (NWFL), to put in place adequate security for the protection of players and referees during league matches.
He noted that referees were no longer safe while officiating matches because of threat to their lives, saying it is time for NWFL board to stop harassment of referees and players.
Okon, made the call Thursday, while briefing sports journalists after his girls (side) defeated Abia Angels FC of Aba, 2-0 in the ongoing NWFL match day four at the University of Port Harcourt, football field.
Okon, explained that the threats and humiliations faced by away teams and referees were enormous.
“Playing away match in the NWFL is always very difficult, match officials are not allowed to do their job.
It is my belief that the better side should win a game of football, either home or away” Okon said.
He, however, expressed disappointment following the unimpressive performance of his players in spite their 2-0 victory.
“Today we didn’t play well, but the most important thing is that we grabbed the maximum three points at stake.
“I just have to thank God for the win today,” he stated.
He revealed that most of his players were young saying that when the young ones will blend with the old players the sky would be their limit.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Tribalism, Favouritism, Bane Of Sports Dev In Nigeria – Monarch
The Amanyanabo of Koko Ama Kingdom in Port Harcourt City Local Government of Rivers State, King Frank Hezekiah Koko, has said that favoritism, Nepotism and tribalism are the bane of sports development in Nigeria.
He stated that Nigeria boasts talents that can produce the likes of Messi, Ronaldo and many others, but the sports administrators have not be able to harness the potentials of the hidden talents and select the right athletes for competitions.
King Koko made the assertion, on Thursday, when he was visited by the Executive of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Rivers State Chapter, in his palace, in Port Harcourt.
The Amanyanabo, who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Precious Saiah, emphasised that the country have talented athletes that can compete favorably in any competition, but the administrators are not doing the needful.
“There are many talented athletes at the grassroots, but as Nigerians you know when it comes to selections of athletes for competition we now experience Nepotism, tribalism and favoritism. These are some of the factors that kill sports in the country” the Amanyanabo said.
He used the medium to appeal to SWAN members to dwell on grassroots sports reporting, saying that before now SWAN used to do well in organising local sporting activities.
The royal father noted that Sports and education are the best ways you can make money.
“When it comes to organising sports tournaments my kingdom is doing, presently my kingdom is hosting a football competition” he stated.
He thanked SWAN leadership for the visit adding that, he will invite the organisation for the finals.
Earlier, the SWAN chairman Jim Udede Opiki, said sports plays very important role in the society, saying that the visit is to partner with him grassrootssports promotion.
“Today sportsmen and women are the highest earners in our society, by organising sports in your kingdom you are developing our area,” Udede- Opiki said.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Akwa Utd Consigns Abia Warriors To Third Defeat
Akwa United recorded their first win of the 2020-2021 Nigeria professional football league season with a 2–1 win over Abia Warriors at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Saturday.
The Promise keepers took the lead inside six minutes through talisman Ndifreke Effiong.
Abia Warriors hit back in the 27th minutes and it was former Akwa United player Harrison Ibukun who scored the goal.
Akwa United restored their advantage three minutes before the hour mark from the penalty spot after Abia Warriors goalkeeper Vincent Edafe was adjudged to have fouled Wisdom Fernando inside the box.
Ndifreke Effiong stepped up and converted from the spot to give Promise Keepers the lead once more.
Abia Warriors responded and almost equalized in the 64th minutes, Fatai Abdullahi received the ball from Lukman Bello and his shot from close range went straight to the arms of Jean Efala.
Effiong almost got his third four minutes later, but his effort from 20 yards comes off the frame of goal.
Effiong continued to trouble the Warriors’ defense and almost grabbed his hattrick after latching onto Jean Efala’s ball, but he shot wide from a very narrow-angle with open net gaping after leaving Abia Warriors goalkeeper in cold.
Akwa United held on for the maximum points for the first time this season while Imama Amapakabo’s side remains without a point after three games.
