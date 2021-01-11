Deputy Chairman Decries Gruesome Murder Of Two Youths

Vice Chairman of Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State, Anengi Barasua, has reacted to the incident where youths of Orosikiri Community chased her and other government officials away when they went to pay a condolence visit to one of the families affected by the Dema Abbey sea pirates attack.

In an emotion laden statement made available to The Tide, Barasua regretted that such incident could happen but said that she was sincerely pained by the Dema Abbey incident where two young men, including a former President of the National Union of Bonny Students (NUBS) were killed in a gruesome manner.

“Today, I went on a condolence visit to the families of our slain brothers and was rejected by the youths at Orosikiri.”

She stated that she shared in the pain the families were going through at the moment and wished she could take the pain away from the grieving families.

“With all sincerity, I understood and felt their pain. I share in their grief and really wished I could take away the pain.”

She condemned the dastardly attacks on the victims and the horrible death the two youths were subjected to, warning that this trend would no longer be tolerated.

“The horrific manner these youths were brutalised and killed by these hoodlums cannot be tolerated anymore. The impunity in which these criminals operate on our waterways is highly questionable,” she said.

The Tide gathered that Macdonald Ibifubara Banigo and Kingsley Tamunodienye Allison were literally butchered by the dare-devil pirates, on their way back from Dema Abbey where they went to watch a masquerade display on the night of Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

According to eyewitnesses, other passengers were ordered to jump into the chilling waters that night or be killed, disclosing that trouble began for Kingsley Allison when he identified one of the assailants, asking him, “O boy, you too?”

The identified pirate and his accomplices descended on him with ferocity, deploying machetes, daggers, clubs and their guns on him. This was aside being flogged with paddles alongside Macdonald on the head.

A trending video across Whatsapp groups showing his body being taken for burial shows a barbaric dismemberment beyond imagination, sheer carnage meted out on him, as his limbs were dangling from each other.

The person making the video could not hold back the tears as she was heard muffling cries in the background of the video.

The Tide further reports that clamour for security agencies to speed up action on arresting the spate of sea piracy on the Bonny waterways has continued to gather momentum.