Rivers
Community Seeks Recognition Of Stool
The people of Rumuwoji Community in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State are calling for the reclassification of the Eze Obomotu Stool.
The people said this during the coronation of Eze Emmanuel Olu Ntiwoji as the Eze Obomotu IX.
According to a document made available to newsmen during the coronation ceremony, Eze Obomotu has jurisdiction over Port Harcourt Main City, Rumuwoji Mgbundukwu and Rumusele villages.
They also said the Obomotu stool was recognised by the former Eastern Nigerian Government and as at then, Eze Obomutu was a member of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs.
Speaking in an interview with newsmen, Nyenweli Rumuwoji, Chief Christian Chuku who crowned Eze Ntiwoji said the Obomotu stool existed from time immemorial and wondered why Rivers State Government had not gazetted it.
He said he and the new Eze Obomotu will work together for the development of Rumuwoji village, adding that there will be peace in the community.
Chief Chuku commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for his numerous developmental projects in Rumuwoji Community, stressing that the ultra-modern market built by the Governor in Rumuwoji Community has improved the economic conditions of the people.
Also speaking, Elder Emmanuel Wigodo said the stool of Eze Obomotu had been vacant for the past 33 years, adding that the situation has made the Nyenweli to take charge of the affairs of Rumuwoji Community.
Elder Wigodo said the emergence of Eze Emmanuel Olu Ntiwoji as the Eze/paramount ruler of the Obomotu Kingdom was welcomed by the people.
He also called on the government to classify the stool to enable the kingdom take its rightful place in the scheme of things.
Earlier, the newly crowned Eze Obomotu IX, Eze Emmanuel Olu Ntiwoji said he would promote peaceful coexistence among the various people living within its area of jurisdiction.
Rivers
Monarch Tasks Groups On Kalabari Unity, Dev
The Onu-Onyan-ekein of Obonoma Community in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, King Enenimibo-Ofori Dateme, has charged socio-cultural organisations concerned about the unity, peace and development of Kalabari to collaborate with one another to attract human capital, environmental and infrastructural development to the Kingdom.
The Onu-Onyan-ekein gave the charge recently in his palace at Obonoma when he hosted executives and members of socio-cultural groups interested in the advancement of Kalabari nation who had come to pay him courtesy visit.
Stressing on the importance of unity and togetherness as a stepping stone for moving forward, the monarch urged members of the socio-cultural groups within the Kalabari land to render selfless and purposeful services that could accelerate the peace, unity and progress of the Kalabari people.
“You should realize that it’s imperative that you pursue peace, unity and progress of Kalabari to write your names in the good books of history. Your work is one of much personal sacrifice, selflessness and love for all of Kalabari people”, the king added.
King Obonogina who was former Commissioner for Information, in the State also encouraged socio-cultural organisations in Kalabari to eschew discriminatory behaviors, saying, “Socio-Cultural groups in Kalabari should strive to imbue sense of belonging in all the towns that make up Kalabari. Opportunity for development and consideration when they arise should be made to be felt by all the communities.
“A strategy should be developed whereby when one community or individual from that community is considered for benefits, at another time another community or individual should be considered. A system where advantages go round. That way everyone would be considered about the Kalabari project,” he said.
The monarch appealed to socio-cultural bodies in Kalabari to channel their energy and resources towards demanding development projects from government, corporate entities and well-placed individuals of society to better Kalabari land.
“You should relentlessly agitate and attract development projects from the government and corporate bodies for our Kalabari nation. This is the most crucial focus and objective our socio-cultural organisations should bear in mind”, he urged.
The Monarch further reminded socio-cultural organisations in Kalabari to always pursue peace, unity, love and progress among themselves and in all the communities of Kalabari, noting that meaningful development is assured if all citizens of Kalabari were accorded sense of belonging.
By: Tamunoiminabo Fyneface
Rivers
Rivers LG Polls: Bua Bori Wants Chairmanship Slot
Prior to Rivers State local government elections due to hold on April 17, 2021, the communities making up Ward 1, Bua Bori, have declared their resolve to produce the next chairman of Khana Local Government Area. The group made the declaration yesterday at the crucial meeting of political and opinion leaders, traditional rulers and professionals of the ward held at Bori. Addressing journalists shortly after the meeting, Chairman of the group, Chief Peter Nallor noted with dismay that since the creation of Khana Local Government Area, no bonafide son nor daughter from any of the communities making up Bua Bori, had been elected as executive chairman of the council. He premised one of the causes of underdevelopment in Bori in particular and Khana in general, to the fact that no person from Bua Bori, who understands their challenges had been elected as chairman of the council. They appealed to other Khana people to, as a matter of justice, equity and fairness, support the emergence of a chairman of Bua Bori extraction, vowing to ensure equitable distribution of dividends of democracy in the council area. The group also used the occasion to commend the Executive Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his development strides in the state, and urged Ogoni youths to shun violence to attract more developmental projects to Khana.
By: Victor Tew
