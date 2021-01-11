Community Leader Commends Wike Over Renaming Of Aker Road

The Onu-Onyan-ekein of Obonoma Community in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, King Enenimibo-Ofori Dateme, has charged socio-cultural organisations concerned about the unity, peace and development of Kalabari to collaborate with one another to attract human capital, environmental and infrastructural development to the Kingdom.

The Onu-Onyan-ekein gave the charge recently in his palace at Obonoma when he hosted executives and members of socio-cultural groups interested in the advancement of Kalabari nation who had come to pay him courtesy visit.

Stressing on the importance of unity and togetherness as a stepping stone for moving forward, the monarch urged members of the socio-cultural groups within the Kalabari land to render selfless and purposeful services that could accelerate the peace, unity and progress of the Kalabari people.

“You should realize that it’s imperative that you pursue peace, unity and progress of Kalabari to write your names in the good books of history. Your work is one of much personal sacrifice, selflessness and love for all of Kalabari people”, the king added.

King Obonogina who was former Commissioner for Information, in the State also encouraged socio-cultural organisations in Kalabari to eschew discriminatory behaviors, saying, “Socio-Cultural groups in Kalabari should strive to imbue sense of belonging in all the towns that make up Kalabari. Opportunity for development and consideration when they arise should be made to be felt by all the communities.

“A strategy should be developed whereby when one community or individual from that community is considered for benefits, at another time another community or individual should be considered. A system where advantages go round. That way everyone would be considered about the Kalabari project,” he said.

The monarch appealed to socio-cultural bodies in Kalabari to channel their energy and resources towards demanding development projects from government, corporate entities and well-placed individuals of society to better Kalabari land.

“You should relentlessly agitate and attract development projects from the government and corporate bodies for our Kalabari nation. This is the most crucial focus and objective our socio-cultural organisations should bear in mind”, he urged.

The Monarch further reminded socio-cultural organisations in Kalabari to always pursue peace, unity, love and progress among themselves and in all the communities of Kalabari, noting that meaningful development is assured if all citizens of Kalabari were accorded sense of belonging.

By: Tamunoiminabo Fyneface