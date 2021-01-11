CAFCL: Osho Accepts Responsibility For Enyimba’s Exit

The Amanyanabo of Koko Ama Kingdom in Port Harcourt City Local Government of Rivers State, King Frank Hezekiah Koko, has said that favoritism, Nepotism and tribalism are the bane of sports development in Nigeria.

He stated that Nigeria boasts talents that can produce the likes of Messi, Ronaldo and many others, but the sports administrators have not be able to harness the potentials of the hidden talents and select the right athletes for competitions.

King Koko made the assertion, on Thursday, when he was visited by the Executive of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Rivers State Chapter, in his palace, in Port Harcourt.

The Amanyanabo, who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Precious Saiah, emphasised that the country have talented athletes that can compete favorably in any competition, but the administrators are not doing the needful.

“There are many talented athletes at the grassroots, but as Nigerians you know when it comes to selections of athletes for competition we now experience Nepotism, tribalism and favoritism. These are some of the factors that kill sports in the country” the Amanyanabo said.

He used the medium to appeal to SWAN members to dwell on grassroots sports reporting, saying that before now SWAN used to do well in organising local sporting activities.

The royal father noted that Sports and education are the best ways you can make money.

“When it comes to organising sports tournaments my kingdom is doing, presently my kingdom is hosting a football competition” he stated.

He thanked SWAN leadership for the visit adding that, he will invite the organisation for the finals.

Earlier, the SWAN chairman Jim Udede Opiki, said sports plays very important role in the society, saying that the visit is to partner with him grassrootssports promotion.

“Today sportsmen and women are the highest earners in our society, by organising sports in your kingdom you are developing our area,” Udede- Opiki said.

By: Kiadum Edookor