Alumni Set Donates N.3m Electronic Writing Board To Alma Mater

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday ordered the cancellation of the ongoing process for the appointment of the ninth Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU).

He directed the commencement of a fresh process which will terminate in 45 days.

Sanwo-Olu is the Visitor to the institution.

His Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the cancellation of the old process followed a thorough investigation and stakeholders engagement, which were necessitated by various petitions against the selection process.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu was inundated with petitions arising from the selection process of the Vice Chancellor by the Governing Council,” Akosile said.

He added: “After a thorough evaluation and investigation of the various complaints, Mr. Governor, in his capacity as the Visitor to the University ordered the cancellation of the process.”

The outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun was directed by Governor Sanwo-Olu to convene an emergency Senate meeting for the purpose of appointing one of the Deputy Vice-Chancellors, who is not a candidate in the cancelled selection process as Acting Vice-Chancellor from Monday, January 11, 2021, when the tenure of the incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Professor Fagbohun expires.

The Governor further directed that, the Senate should select among its members, a pro tem chairman to superintend the meeting and conduct of the election of Acting Vice-Chancellor.

In a related development, a group of Lagosians under the aegis of the Lagos Integrity Group has debunked the allegation that Professor Ibiyemi Bello, a top contender for the post, is a non-indigene of Lagos State and should, therefore, be excluded from consideration for the position.

Addressing a press conference, the president of the group, Elder Dayo Macaulay, described the allegation as malicious and wicked.

Elder Macaulay said: “Professor Bello is maternally an indigene of the Olowogbowo area of Lagos Island. The fact that her husband, Hon Tunji Bello, is also an indigene of Lagos Island, qualifies her as an indigene by marriage, and stands her on the competent ground to be the next VC of the university.

“Apart from this, Professor Bello is an erudite academic and a scholar of high repute who stands head and shoulders above other contestants in the ongoing race for the post. She made an indelible impression as a seasoned administrator during her stint as the acting vice-chancellor of the university.

“She displays skill in conflict resolution and crisis management which was deployed by the renowned scientist in bringing about a new lease of peace, particularly at that time, which coincided with a period of crisis in the life of the institution”.

Prominent members of the group, namely, Taiwo Sonto, Segun Davies, Alhaja Mojisola Adewale, Femi Salako, Basirat Dawodu, Prince Lekan Salami, Saheed Ajala, Alhaji Lateef Onikoyi Bakare, Yinka Dawodu and Funmi Thomas, who took time to speak on the occasion, warned that “we should not destroy the fabric of Lagos by sacrificing merit for mediocrity.”

Also rewarded yesterday by the governor was the institution’s Best Master’s Degree student, OlusolaAanuOlabanjo.