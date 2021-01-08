Featured
We’ve Silenced APC, Wike Affirms …As Ekweremadu Commissions Abonnema Ring Road
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says the non-stop inauguration of completed projects in the state has silenced critics, and members of the opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Wike stated this at the inauguration of Abonnema Ring Road in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the state by the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday.
The governor said instead of the opposition to address how they can encourage their APC governors to roll out projects for inauguration as done by PDP governors, they were hiding under the guise of speaking for local contracting firms.
He described allegations that his administration has refused to empower local contracting firms to handle projects’ construction as sheer falsehood.
Wike said some of the projects that have been inaugurated this week such as the Sime-Nonwa-Kira Road was handled by Rivers construction firm, Lubrik Construction Company, while the Abonnema Ring Road was done by O.K. Isokariari Construction Company.
According to him, his administration was mindful of empowering Rivers people, encouraging and trusting them to handle some critical projects because he believes in their capacity.
“Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have said I should mention those whom, locally, we have empowered. O.K. Isokariari Company is a Rivers company. They did Phase One of Okochiri Road. They have also done this Abonnema Ring Road.
“Lubrik Construction Company Ltd is a local company too. As we go on, we will begin to mention them. Our own is not to develop others without developing our own people. I am happy with the contractor. We will continue to engage you so that you will employ Rivers sons and daughters.
“You see how we have silenced them in the state. We commissioned projects until the 24th of December, 2020. We have started this year since 4th January, 2021. Let them tell their people to roll out their projects and call people.”
The governor said the PDP was different from APC because it always keeps its promises to the people, delivers good governance and quality projects that satisfy the yearnings of the people.
“For us, as a party and government, whatever promises we make, we must fulfil them. We are not a party that promises and fail or gives excuses.
“We are a party that when we make a promise, we must fulfil the promise because we owe it to the people. That is why I have told our people, we have no choice, that the only hope this country has today is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”
Wike said it was not the length of the ring road that matters but its importance to the people.
He stated that the ring road now serves as an alternative route in and out of Abonnema and Obonoma towns.
He announced that the adjoining mangrove would be dredged to provide land to the people of Abonnema and Obonoma that they can use for future development.
“Having done this, the next thing for us to do is sand-filling so that they can have land to build on. I know how important land is to them.
“I, therefore, direct the Special Adviser on Special Projects to meet with the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to make sure we award a contract of sand-filling of Abonnema-Obonoma areas.”
While commissioning the project, the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, said by executing projects in the hinterland other than the city, the Wike administration has demonstrated equity and justice to Rivers people.
He noted that the lessons to be learnt from the series of projects’ inauguration in Rivers State by governors and other political leaders, should be for them to get inspired and replicate such development in their various states and at the national level.
“I believe it when I said that we should not be ashamed to say we are learning from our colleague on what to do. If we need help, we must seek help from whoever we can get help from, and that’s the only way we can develop.”
Ekweremadu also enjoined the Federal Government to explore the possibility of getting assistance from foreign countries that have such capacity in order to protect the sovereignty of the country, its people and democracy.
“Today, we are challenged as a country in terms of security. Out of sheer national pride, we have not been able to accept help and assistance from those who know better, who can help us to secure this country.
“This is an opportunity for me to call on our leaders, just like I am saying that other states should learn from Rivers State, we in Nigeria must also accept assistance from other countries in order to secure our borders, secure our democracy, secure our place and secure the citizens of this country. That is the only way to go. We must learn from those who have done better than us.”
In his remarks, the Commissioner for Works, Hon Elloka Tasie-Amadi said prior to the construction of the phase two of the ring road, there was only one entry route into Abonnema.
He explained that the phase two of the project, which was initiated by Governor Wike administration, now serves as alternate route for the people.
Be Bold To Hand Over Power To PDP In 2023, Wike Challenges APC
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says Nigerians are earnestly waiting for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take over power at the federal level in order to enshrine good governance.
Wike made the assertion at the inauguration of the 11.53-kilometre Agbonchai-Afam Road, connecting Eleme and Oyigbo local government areas and performed by the former Senate Majority Leader, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, last Wednesday.
The governor said Nigerians have increased their yearnings for good governance, improved economy and developmental projects that PDP has continued to provide in the states that it controls.
He stated that the hope of Nigeria depends on the Peoples Democratic Party.
“Eleme people, I want to sincerely thank you for the support that you have given to me and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Do not relent. Continue because the hope of this country depends on PDP”.
He declared that the PDP was working in Rivers State and in other states that were controlled by PDP.
Wike urged Ndume and the APC to respect the wishes of Nigerians who were determined to return the PDP to power in 2023 to provide them dividends of democracy.
“To our special Guest of Honour (Ndume), he should not be angry because we are taking over from them. When they came, we didn’t fight, they took over. Now that Nigerians have decided to change them, let them also hand over to us as quickly as possible without any fight.”
The governor said he was satisfied to have fulfilled the campaign promise he made to Eleme people that he would reconstruct the once deplorable Eleme-Afam Road.
He said the completed road now serves as an alternative route to neighbouring states.
Wike also stated that his administration has completely rebuilt the Government Secondary School in Onne Town with the one in Eteo reaching finishing level.
“Today, we are in Eleme commissioning Agbonchia-Afam Road. This road traverses two local government areas: Eleme and Oyigbo. Nobody will say that we have not come to Rivers East Senatorial District to do anything.
“As I speak to you now, by the end of this month, we are coming back to Alesa Secondary School and Ascension High School. Those schools will be rebuilt completely.
“And because you gave me a good, reliable and trusted person who is my Commissioner for Finance, there is this other road here that needs attention, I will reconstruct it.”
Former Senate Majority Leader, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, who inaugurated the 11.53-kilometre-long Eleme-Afam Road, said he felt truly humbled to perform the task and be part of what Governor Wike was doing in his state.
Ndume described Wike as a true nationalist who was an important voice in national affairs across parties, and always stands out as one who speaks the truth to power courageously.
“Governor Wike is my very good friend, a trusted leader, very honest person. One thing we have in common is that, as a leader, you must stand out and speak the truth even if you are alone, and Wike is known for that.
“There is new hope for the state and he is Wike. Now, Rivers is not only becoming a Garden City again but it is becoming a Golden City. May God continue to give you (Wike) the strength.
“And from today, know that you are a leader in this country. If you are not a friend and a nationalist, I will not be here, Fayemi will not be here and many other APC governors.
“You are one of the true Nigerians that I ever know. And if we have people like you that speak the truth to power, Nigeria would have been better off for all of us.”
Speaking further, Ndume commended Wike for his feat in the fight against insecurity in Rivers State that has given the people the liberty to come out to participate in such event without fear.
“You do not know what you have until you lose it. What you are doing here, we will never try it in Borno State. You cannot invite people like this and everybody, comfortably, listening to somebody speaking without looking around. So, we have to thank God.
“Honestly, let me say here that Nigeria is lucky to have not only Rivers State but Rivers people. South-South, particularly Rivers people are the great people of Nigeria. What you are giving to this country; if Rivers is not there, Nigeria will not be there.”
In his remarks, the Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Hon Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said “This is an 11.53km long road project, 8.5m wide with 7km of drainage. It connects Eleme in Eleme LGA to Afam in Oyigbo LGA, a very good and useful road in the movement of farm produce and pursuit of local trade”, he said.
Ogoni Clean-Up Deceptive, Politically-Motivated, Wike Affirms …As Ugwuanyi Commissions 16.06km Dualised Saakpenwa-Bori Highway
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says the Federal Government has been playing politics with the Ogoni environment remediation programme recommended by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).
He noted that Ogoni, having played a pivotal role in the economic development of Rivers State and the country, deserves more than what was currently being offered to the area.
Wike stated this during the commissioning of the 16.06kilometers dual carriage Saakpenwa-Bori Highway by the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Ugwuanyi in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, yesterday.
The governor urged Ogoni people to stop believing those who use Ogoni clean-up exercise at the turn of election year to deceive them, and wondered why clean-up never happens when elections are over.
“I am not like the Federal Government. They promised you they will do Ogoni clean-up. Has it been cleaned? I promised you road, have I done it? So, you can see the difference between our party and their own party. The difference is clear.
“When election comes in 2023, they will start another clean-up. You people don’t even ask question. Why is it a year to election that Ogoni clean-up will always commence? Now, that there is no election, are they doing clean-up now? Watch from next year, they will start clean-up.”
Wike said it has remained undisputed that only the governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were delivering development projects to their people.
The governor challenged those who feel uncomfortable with his public declarations to also showcase their projects and invite persons of repute to commission them as he has done since December.
He stated that because of the existing mutual trust between his leadership team and the people, sufficient progress have been achieved in Ogoni land and in the entire state in terms of project delivery.
Wike announced the commencement of the phase two of the newly commissioned road, which will now be from Bori to Kono, adding that contract for the project would be awarded to the same construction firm, CCECC, which handled the first phase.
“Let me tell you, I will dualise from here, Bori to Kono. It will be handled by the same contractor to maintain the same standard.
“So, when I finish and go, I will tell Ogoni people that it was in my tenure that you got road; dualised road, from Saakpenwa to Kono with streetlights.
“This is what we call development. You can leave Port Harcourt and come back home any day, any time. This is what makes a city.
“When I say Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors are doing well, people are angry. If they are doing well, let them call us. Is it hidden?
“PDP governors, we are challenging others, tell us what you’re doing. It is not to take money to go and buy one governor. That’s not it. We are talking about governors that are interested in the development of their people. We are commissioning projects.”
Wike said he promised and within the specified period, he had delivered to them what he promised to demonstrate that his party was different from others associated with failed promises.
The governor further directed the chairman of Khana Local Government Area to ensure that the installed streetlights were switched on every night to improve the security situation in the area.
In his remarks, the Enugu State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Ugwuanyi, acknowledged that many projects have been inaugurated by Governor Wike, including the Saakpenwa-Bori Road, which was a campaign promise that has been fulfilled.
“Today’s event is significant as it epitomises the desirable fellowship among colleague governors while providing opportunity for experience sharing and other discourses on service delivery.
“I congratulate His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike on the accomplishment of this infrastructural milestone, among many others, which will undoubtedly make life more meaningful for the people of Ogoni land.
“I understand that this strategic road project was a campaign promise that has been truthfully fulfilled. Expectedly, it gladdens the hearts of Ogoni people and reinforces their faith in our constitutional democracy.
“I enjoin the good people of Ogoni land and entire Rivers State to continue to support Governor Wike with their prayers and wise counsel as he takes Rivers State to the next level.”
In their goodwill messages, former President of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), Barrister Ledum Mitee, said several governors used the road as point of political campaigns, but all failed to fulfil such promises.
He said if the money wasted on the abandoned monorail by the immediate past administration was properly channelled, more flyovers and roads would have been achieved in the state.
Similarly, the President of KAGOTE, Hon Emma Deeyaah, said Governor Nyesom Wike has wiped away their tears and solved the nightmare situation that the road caused the people.
President of Gbokabari, Senator Ben Birabi, noted that such quality of roads was hardly delivered in Ogoni land, and said the governor has re-energised the spirit of freedom in the state and performed above expectations despite the lean financial resources.
Also speaking, the Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Hon Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said again, the Wike-led administration has demonstrated commitment in delivering long-term service projects that would enhance the socio-economic life of the people.
“This project is a 16.06km dual carriage way, with a 2m wide concrete median, an overall road width of 22.3m, drainage network of 12.02km, 480 double arm streetlight poles complete with transformers and generators to power the streetlights.
“It used to be a deplorable 7.3m wide road but what we have today is three times wider than it was then. If we were to stretch this road into a single carriage way, it would stretch from here all the way to Kono, a distance of about 36km from Saapkenwa. This is excluding the added mileage we would achieve by converting the concrete median and street lighting to asphalt pavement”, he added.
