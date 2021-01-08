Three Detained In German Raids Targeting Terrorist Financing

Two men and one woman were detained yesterday in different locations in Germany during raids targeting terrorist financing, the public prosecutor general said.

A decision is to be made over the course of the day on whether to remand them in custody.

Searches were conducted in several states; the suspects were detained in the cities of Ulm, Delmenhorst and Munich, a statement from the prosecutor said.

Money is alleged to have been collected for Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), formerly the official Syrian branch of al-Qaeda, which today controls much of the country’s remaining rebel-held territory.

The German prosecutor said an HTS member based in Syria had played a central role within the terrorist-financing network.

The man allegedly called online for donations that were to be spent on buying weapons and supporting fighters.

The funding network is thought to span across Europe.