World
Three Detained In German Raids Targeting Terrorist Financing
Two men and one woman were detained yesterday in different locations in Germany during raids targeting terrorist financing, the public prosecutor general said.
A decision is to be made over the course of the day on whether to remand them in custody.
Searches were conducted in several states; the suspects were detained in the cities of Ulm, Delmenhorst and Munich, a statement from the prosecutor said.
Money is alleged to have been collected for Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), formerly the official Syrian branch of al-Qaeda, which today controls much of the country’s remaining rebel-held territory.
The German prosecutor said an HTS member based in Syria had played a central role within the terrorist-financing network.
The man allegedly called online for donations that were to be spent on buying weapons and supporting fighters.
The funding network is thought to span across Europe.
World
Biden Names Judge Merrick Garland As His Pick For Attorney General
United States President-elect Joe Biden has formally announced Judge Merrick Garland as his nominee for Attorney-General, a role that amounts to being the nation’s top law enforcement officer.
Garland, a Justice Department veteran, currently serves on the powerful United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.
He came to prominence in 2016 as former President Barack Obama’s choice to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, a conservative icon.
But the Republican-controlled Senate at the time blocked the appointment of Garland, who is considered a political moderate, and he never had his nomination considered.
Republicans wanted to prevent Obama, a Democrat in the final months of his eight years in office, from filling the lifetime post.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had declared any appointment by Obama as invalid because it came in an election year, and used his influence to block a vote on Garland, infuriating Democrats.
Attorney-Generals wield broad power in the United States, where they are traditionally seen as non-political actors in highly polarised Washington.
Over the course of his four years in office, President Donald Trump has come under fire for seeming to expect his Attorney- Generals to do his personal bidding.
In a statement on yesterday, Biden said Garland would help “restore the independence of the [Justice] Department so it serves the interests of the people, not a Presidency.
“And also to rebuild public trust in the rule of law, and work tirelessly to ensure a more fair and equitable justice system.”
World
Indian Farmers Stage Tractor Rally In Protest Against New Laws
Thousands of farmers yesterday joined a tractor rally from their protest sites near the borders of New Delhi against contentious agricultural laws.
The protest action, which took place amid high security, was meant as a show of strength ahead of a further round of talks with the government scheduled to start on Friday.
Thousands of farmers from 40 unions took part in the rally, according to farmer activists.
Farmer group leader Joginder Ugrahan said more than 3,500 tractors and trolleys were part of the protest.
The seventh round of talks between the farmer unions and federal ministers ended inconclusively on Monday as farmers groups stuck to their demand for repeal of the three laws.
Protesting farmers object to the new legislation, which the government argues will modernise farming and allied sectors and increase farmers’ incomes.
But many farmers fear the laws that aim to ease regulations around storage and marketing of crops will benefit big corporations and leave them at the mercy of the free market.
According to the protesting farm unions, Thursday’s action was just “rehearsal” for a bigger tractor parade planned to coincide with India’s Republic Day on January 26.
Activists and opposition parties say at least 60 farmers have died – succumbing to extreme cold conditions or suicide – since the protests began on November 24.
World
Uganda Awaits Price Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Cases Surge
Uganda’s Ministry of Health, yesterday, said it was still waiting for the price of the COVID-19 vaccines as negotiations between the COVID-19 Global Vaccine Access Facility (COVAX facility) and the manufacturers continue.
The ministry, in a statement issued in Kampala, said the country, like other 90 low and medium income countries, will access the vaccines through the COVAX facility, which is negotiating on their behalf.
“No single country under COVAX has negotiated the price of the vaccine with the manufacturer directly.
“All countries will procure the vaccine at the same price as agreed between the COVAX facility and the manufacturers,’’ the statement said.
“It is important to note that each manufacturer of the approved COVID-19 vaccines has a different cost,’’ the ministry added.
It noted that it has a working estimate of $405 million that would be used by the National Deployment Vaccination Plan to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine.
The ministry on Jan. 3 said the country urgently needs to access the vaccines not only as a mitigating strategy against severe disease and deaths, but also as a public measure to enable a safe return to normalcy.
It warned that COVID-19 cases were surging, noting that the number increased by 88 per cent (22,000 cases) in the last three months.
As of Jan. 5, the country had a cumulative figure of 36,702 COVID-19 cases, 12,494 recoveries and 294 deaths since the index case was registered on March 21, 2020, according to the ministry of health figures.
