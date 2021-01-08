Rita Dominic Reveals Lover, Fidelis Anosike

Emohua clan in Rivers state was agog with activities recently as the people celebrated an unprecedented, fun filled Yuletide as a result of the restoration of peace, unity, progress as well as the revival of the abandoned cultural values.

These events which were truncated as a result of disunity among the people, youth restiveness, cultism and other social vices have now been revived by Ohna Sergent Awuse and showcased during the week long activities which started on the eve of Christmas and climaxed during the new year celebrations.

The events attracted a humongous crowd of youths and elders within and outside Emohua community.

Among the events that marked this year’s Christmas and new year celebrations in the eight villages of Emohua town most of which were sponsored by Ohna Awuse were: undiluted fun, winning, dining and dancing, cultural and masquerade displays, carnivals, street and beach parties, Ohna Awuse Soccer tournament and distribution of wrappers, food items and cash gifts to the widows by Ohna Awuse and his family as well as Thanksgiving services in all the churches in Emohua to usher in a prosperous new year.

In his address at the closing ceremony of ‘Elima-lenma’ cultural dance held on Tuesday, January 5th 2021 at Rumuche playground. Ohna Sergeant Chidi Awuse commended the youths for their massive turnout, unity and peaceful conduct during the Christmas and new year celebrations.

The seasoned grassroot politician and business Mogul expressed joy that peace and harmony have finally returned to the community. He noted that the massive turnout and participation in the various events was unprecedented and a harbinger of a dawn of peace, unity and progress in the community.

Ohna Awuse who is also the spokesman of Ohna Emohua in council urged the people to embrace and sustain the new found peace and crime free society for a better future.

Speaking in an interview with The Tide at one of the events, a member of Emohua traditional Chiefs council, Chief Samuel Nyejunwo Jp lauded Ohna Awuse for restoring peace in the communities and for reviving the age long cultural heritage of the people.

According to Chief Nyejunwo, Ohna Awuse has done what Napoleon could not do as he championed the return of peace to the communities and single handedly sponsored the Christmas and new year celebrations.

Also speaking, a youth and opinion leader in the community, comrade Ezebunwo, Nnebuchi Enyi noted that the Elimalenma cultural dance which literally means “the land is good and peace has returned” that was sponsored by Ohna Awuse was the climax of all the events as it solidified the peace and unity in the community. He described Ohna Awuse as “a selfless philanthropist and a cheerful giver”.

He stressed that the events had not only given the people a sence of belonging despite the covid- 19 pandemic, but had also ushered in a progressive and prosperous new year.

Some of the illustrious sons of the community who graced the events were Ohna Sergeant Awuse, Engr Emeka Woke, Hon Sam Oge, Prof Okey Onuchukwu, and Prof Chitiru Orluwene among others.

By: Jacob Obinna