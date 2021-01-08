Entertainment
Rita Dominic Reveals Lover, Fidelis Anosike
It looks like Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has for the first time revealed the identity of her partner, Fidelis Anosike, a media executive and publisher of the Daily Times Newspaper
The actress took to her Instagram page on Saturday, December 26, 2020 when she showed off her man, “Merry Christmas,” she wrote.
Her celebrity friends trooped in their numbers in her comment section as they celebrated with her. From Genevieve Nnaji, Ini Edo to Mercy Johnson. They all celebrated the movie star and her new man.
Anosike is the founder of folio media group, a multimedia company which owns Daily Times (founded 1926), the country’s oldest newspaper.
Entertainment
Rita Dominic Reveals Lover, Fidelis Anosike
It looks like Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has for the first time revealed the identity of her partner, Fidelis Anosike, a media executive and publisher of the Daily Times Newspaper
The actress took to her Instagram page on Saturday, December 26, 2020 when she showed off her man, “Merry Christmas,” she wrote.
Her celebrity friends trooped in their numbers in her comment section as they celebrated with her. From Genevieve Nnaji, Ini Edo to Mercy Johnson. They all celebrated the movie star and her new man.
Anosike is the founder of folio media group, a multimedia company which owns Daily Times (founded 1926), the country’s oldest newspaper.
Entertainment
Andoni Youths Celebrate Mike Amakiri On Birthday
As the National President of Andoni Youth Federation, Comrade Mike Amakiri celebrated his birthday, some friends and associates have extolled his leadership qualities.
Across session of his friends and associates who spoke to newsmen during the celebration said comrade Amakiri has shown enough leadership qualities that has endeared the youths to him, they described him as one who has empowered the Rivers youths through various skills acquisition programme and scholarship programmes.
Speaking with newsmen, Engr Ineye Jack from Akuku-Toru Local Government Area described the Andoni youth president as a man of impeccable character adding that the celebration was put together by friends and associates to honour him.
Engr Jack said Comrade Amakiri has been a blessing to thousand of Rivers youths from the 23 local government areas and across the country, adding that the celebrant has lifted several Rivers youths out of poverty.
Also speaking, Hon Kingsley Ahamefula from Etche described the Andoni youth federation president as someone who is ready to defend the interest of Rivers youths at all cost.
According to him, his doggedness and commitment to the course of Rivers youths has endeared thousands of Rivers youths to him.
“He is digged charitable and not a betrayal. He has new friends across the state” he said.
Also speaking, former chairman of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Andoni clan said Comrade Amakiri deserves to be honoured by the youths in view of his love for them.
Also speaking Alinfut Ereforokuma described the celebrants as a man of so many parts who have elevated the conditions of thousands from the Obolo nation and others.
Entertainment
Rivers Community Ushers In Progressive New Year As Ohna Awuse Restores Peace, Cultural Values
Emohua clan in Rivers state was agog with activities recently as the people celebrated an unprecedented, fun filled Yuletide as a result of the restoration of peace, unity, progress as well as the revival of the abandoned cultural values.
These events which were truncated as a result of disunity among the people, youth restiveness, cultism and other social vices have now been revived by Ohna Sergent Awuse and showcased during the week long activities which started on the eve of Christmas and climaxed during the new year celebrations.
The events attracted a humongous crowd of youths and elders within and outside Emohua community.
Among the events that marked this year’s Christmas and new year celebrations in the eight villages of Emohua town most of which were sponsored by Ohna Awuse were: undiluted fun, winning, dining and dancing, cultural and masquerade displays, carnivals, street and beach parties, Ohna Awuse Soccer tournament and distribution of wrappers, food items and cash gifts to the widows by Ohna Awuse and his family as well as Thanksgiving services in all the churches in Emohua to usher in a prosperous new year.
In his address at the closing ceremony of ‘Elima-lenma’ cultural dance held on Tuesday, January 5th 2021 at Rumuche playground. Ohna Sergeant Chidi Awuse commended the youths for their massive turnout, unity and peaceful conduct during the Christmas and new year celebrations.
The seasoned grassroot politician and business Mogul expressed joy that peace and harmony have finally returned to the community. He noted that the massive turnout and participation in the various events was unprecedented and a harbinger of a dawn of peace, unity and progress in the community.
Ohna Awuse who is also the spokesman of Ohna Emohua in council urged the people to embrace and sustain the new found peace and crime free society for a better future.
Speaking in an interview with The Tide at one of the events, a member of Emohua traditional Chiefs council, Chief Samuel Nyejunwo Jp lauded Ohna Awuse for restoring peace in the communities and for reviving the age long cultural heritage of the people.
According to Chief Nyejunwo, Ohna Awuse has done what Napoleon could not do as he championed the return of peace to the communities and single handedly sponsored the Christmas and new year celebrations.
Also speaking, a youth and opinion leader in the community, comrade Ezebunwo, Nnebuchi Enyi noted that the Elimalenma cultural dance which literally means “the land is good and peace has returned” that was sponsored by Ohna Awuse was the climax of all the events as it solidified the peace and unity in the community. He described Ohna Awuse as “a selfless philanthropist and a cheerful giver”.
He stressed that the events had not only given the people a sence of belonging despite the covid- 19 pandemic, but had also ushered in a progressive and prosperous new year.
Some of the illustrious sons of the community who graced the events were Ohna Sergeant Awuse, Engr Emeka Woke, Hon Sam Oge, Prof Okey Onuchukwu, and Prof Chitiru Orluwene among others.
By: Jacob Obinna
Trending
- Sports2 days ago
CAFCC: Enyimba’s Captain To Sit Out Against El-Merreikh
- Sports4 days ago
NPFL: Rivers United Starts Season Unbeaten …Defeats Abia Warriors 1-0
- Sports4 days ago
Golden Eaglets Arrive Togo For WAFU Tourney
- Sports4 days ago
Sports In Nigeria In 2020: A Retrospect
- Politics4 days ago
Ekiti Guber Poll: Group Raises 250 – Member Committee For Segun Oni
- Politics4 days ago
HURIWA Lambasts Police Over Sowore’s Arrest
- Sports2 days ago
Heartland’s Coach Attributes Defeat To Fatigue, Carelessness
- Sports4 days ago
Handball Federation Boss Pledges Better 2021