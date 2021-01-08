Editorial
Respecting FG, ASUU Pact
The joy was great when Nigerians got the news that the Academic Staff Union of Universi
ties (ASUU) had called off its nine months strike. Recall that ASUU began an indefinite strike in March 2020 over the non-implementation of dissimilar issues, particularly its reservation about government’s avowal that it must bring members of the union under the Federal Government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).
Nine months after, ASUU decided at its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, December 22, 2020, to end the industrial action much to the relief of parents. We say this because ASUU members forfeited nothing while the strike lingered as they received their salaries for work not done. The decision entered in good faith between the government and the union imposes some commitments on both sides.
Before the suspension of the strike, both groups by common consent settled the seven controversial issues that had elongated the feud which included funding for revitalisation of public universities, earned academic allowances (EAA), salary shortfalls, state universities, visitation panel, reconstitution of the government renegotiating team and the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).
While the strike was on, there was an astronomical increase in crime and depravity rates in the country. Many youths who wanted to explore saw the strike as an opportunity to become what they wanted to be, while others were pressured by peer groups into the consumption of drugs, smoking, and cultism, prostitution, etc while some ended up with unwanted pregnances, with some losing their lives to illegal procurement of abortions.
Following the lengthy period of the industrial action by the university teachers, government at all levels lost billions of naira in revenue, arising from paying lecturers for services not rendered and cost of maintaining utilities such as vehicles and generating sets in the university community. This amounts to wastage of resources for low productivity and production of poor quality students, among others.
Aside from this loss of revenue to the universities, there is also a depressing effect on the quality of graduates from the universities since time lost due to strikes that should be used for delivering the curriculum is not gained after the strike. This is a situation that accounts for the production of half-baked graduates.
Given those developments, we hope that the recent strike will be the last for the sake of the union’s integrity and the survival of tertiary education in the country. If the members were sensitive enough, they would have realised that strike was no longer fashionable as a compelling force to get government and its agencies to act in the desired path.
Even worse for ASUU is the fact that they have lost the goodwill and compassion they used to relish from parents and other stakeholders. The question is: is the new accord with the Federal Government different from the previous pacts that did not stand the test of time or is it the same as the ones that have been in contention?
Now that the dissent is over, the Federal Government and ASUU must ensure that they rigorously adhere to the terms and conditions that characterise this latest agreement. We note also that ASUU’s strike culture has entirely oxidised confidence in government-owned universities to the point that even the lecturers themselves now enrol their children in private universities in Nigeria or even abroad.
Alas, ASUU has reportedly issued a fresh threat to resume the industrial action it suspended recently. That is unacceptable. Again, we ask for restraint. Signing agreement is one thing, implementing it is another. We are hoping that all parties will keep their part to move education forward. The government must ensure that the contents of the agreement are implemented to the letter. This is in the best interest of the country.
It is time ASUU began to think outside the box to address labour-related complaints it has with the government without proceeding on strike. The frequency of the strikes has compelled many students to remain longer than required to finalise their academic programmes at a huge cost to parents, the students in question and the country at large.
Moreover, the strikes have never engendered the provision of facilities needed to enhance teaching, learning and research in the universities and thus should no longer be an option. The effect of the repeated closure of schools and academic programmes on students’ learning can better be imagined than described. It is a sad reality that graduates of Nigerian universities enter the labour market without the qualities expected of people who claimed to have gone through the system.
The importance of universities as producers of teachers, administrators and managers for other sectors of national development can never be over-emphasised. Nigerian universities should therefore not be an exception. But that goal will be unattainable if the sector is characterised by repeated industrial actions.
The vital lesson to learn from the sequence of events is that there is no substitute for dialogue. ASUU and the Federal Government should always respect agreements they have freely reached to avert a crisis of confidence such as the one that has led to this ugly situation. We need to have a seamless academic calendar in our university system.
Editorial
Aligning Budgets To Nigerians’ Needs
President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2021 federal budget of N13.08 trillion into law on
Thursday, December 31, 2020. Tagged the “Budget of Economic Recovery and Resilience”, it comprises a capital expenditure of N4,125,149,354,222 trillion and recurrent expenditure of N5,641,970,060,680 trillion, statutory transfer of N496,528,471,273 billion, N3.324 trillion for debt servicing, supplementary capital allocation of N1,060,751,051,650 trillion, and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 3.00 per cent.
Budgets globally aim to have a guide on revenue generation and spending to prevent confusion. Every arm, tier, and agency of government formulates its budget for the fiscal year and they are not expected to spend above the approved limits. But oftentimes that is not the case in Nigeria as some agencies expend unapproved monies with impunity.
Following the presidential assent to the 2021 budget, many concerns are expressed as to whether the budget addresses the people’s necessities and how the document can be correctly implemented in line with the existing fiscal and monetary laws.
The executive and legislative arms of government have always produced yearly Appropriation Acts. But successive budgets for several decades have not been implemented satisfactorily. Consequently, administration after administration has been unable to realise the grand objectives of the serial economic plans.
Regrettably, our national budgets are not aligned with the country’s development goals. With the demise of national development planning, budgets are prepared without plan or strategic framework. It is like building a huge edifice without an architectural drawing. That is why government’s promises cannot be actualised because there is no effective budget policy.
It might be necessary, at this juncture, to ask: how far have budgets gone to alleviate some of the endemic problems in Nigeria? We do not just mean the federal budget but all the state budgets put together. Every year, 38 budgets are rolled out including those of the federal government, 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.
To what extent have budgets ameliorated the problem of poor electricity, water supply, health care, education, dilapidated roads, unemployment, insecurity, etc? Are Nigerians faring better now compared with last year when the budget was passed? What systematic changes have occurred? What periodic solutions have been provided or on-going? What difference has occurred in the life of an average Nigerian?
This is even more worrisome when the citizens are rarely and inadequately consulted or engaged in budget planning, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation. In most cases, the national and state budgets do not adequately reflect the expectations and aspirations of the citizens.
This situation mainly exists because the budgeting process in Nigeria is faulty. It is split only between the legislative and the executive. The processes are not open and active participation is not encouraged. Most access to information and civic participation at best occurs at the seldom held public hearing stage in the House of Representatives and the Senate.
At the planning stages of our budgets, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and traditional rulers being representatives of the people ought to be enabled or encouraged to communicate their needs and concerns to the government and possibly contribute to the Medium-Term Revenue Framework and the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), or even the draft budget.
Citizen participation in budget hearings is significant. It can be done through involvement and advocating for more public hearings on a budget in the National Assembly. These and others are ways to sustain and improve access to information and civic pursuit in the different phases of budget preparations.
The failure of budgets across the country is heart-breaking. That is why pessimists call budgeting in the country annual ritual. That has been the case since 1999 when the present democratic dispensation began and it was thought that the era of military impunity was over. Indeed, our rogue budgets are merely rituals; they seem not to be made to change anything.
And really, how can there be change when on average, every year, 70 per cent of our budgets go for recurrent expenditure while only 30 per cent is for capital expenditure. How can an underdeveloped country like Nigeria develop when only a fraction of the annual budgets is put for capital projects?
Faced with corruption, neither the recurrent budget nor the capital spending achieves its target. The inability of many state governments to pay salaries, pension benefits and other entitlements to workers underscores the failure of recurrent expenditure. Sadly enough, the Federal Government is gradually contracting the disease and is no longer able to pay workers’ salaries promptly.
There seems to be no law that compels governments to account for the previous budget before announcing a new one. As a way out, there is a need for such a law, at all levels, to make public, at the end of each financial year, the performance of the previous year’s budget; what was achieved and what is left, which would form the basis for making a new budget.
Beyond the usual pomp that characterises budget signings in our country, we hope that President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2021 budget, unlike previous appropriations, will operate within standard budget parameters to attain its broad objectives of meeting policy goals and development needs of Nigerians.
Editorial
Another Look At PIB Provisions
Progress on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) currently under careful considerations in the National
Assembly (NASS) may be stalled as two prominent groups in the Niger Delta region, the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and the Niger Delta Dialogue (NDD), have outrightly rejected no fewer than 12 significant provisions in the Petroleum Host and Impacted Communities Development Bill (PHICDB).
Specifically, both groups are asking for the redrafting, rephrasing and restructuring of the observed provisions to accommodate the interests of the poor and neglected people of the oil and gas host and impacted communities in the Niger Delta or lose the peace and development sought by the PHICDB in the region.
PANDEF and NDD revealed their positions during the NDD’s Strategic Communication and Advocacy Training session for major stakeholders in PANDEF, NDD, and the various Policy Advocacy Committees (PACs) in Port Harcourt recently. The PHICDB is an essential part of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) currently before both chambers of the National Assembly.
The PHICDB seeks to promote sustainable mutual social and economic benefits from petroleum operations to host and impacted communities. It is equally designed to enhance peaceful and harmonious coexistence between settlers and host/impacted communities as well as create a framework to support their development process.
The objectionable provisions include the Interpretations Section, which the groups claim was vague in the use of words and terms such as “host and impacted communities” to describe oil-bearing communities in the region. They also faulted the silence of the bill on how the clusters should be formed and the trust fund shared. Similarly, they rejected the vague use of the term ‘Settlor(s)’ in Part 2, Section 2, Subsection 1 and 2 of the draft bill.
Additionally, the stakeholders wondered why “sabotage spill” was not clearly defined but its effects were highlighted in the draft bill. Further, they condemned the observed silence in the sharing formula of the accruing fund from the “Settlor(s)” between host and impacted communities, particularly given that there are more impacted settlements than host communities in available oil industry records.
Furthermore, the groups took a swipe at Part 3, Section 9, Subsection 1 and 2 of the draft bill for resting the creation and determination of the membership of the Board of Trustees (BoTs) for the trust funds on the International Oil Companies (IOCs). They also picked holes in Section 11, which splits the utilisation of the Endowment Fund to 70 per cent for capital expenditure; 20 per cent for the Reserve Fund; and 10 per cent for the settlor(s) special projects.
Expressing worry that the Presidency failed to specify how the operating expenditures of the settlor(s) would be verified to ascertain the accruing funds to the cluster trusts, the stakeholders objected to Section 22 that the settlors’ Operating Expenditure (OPEX) paid into the trust fund shall be subject to Petroleum Income Tax (PIT) and Companies Income Tax (CIT) deductibles.
Section 5 of the bill was queried for failing to give specific sanctions for underpayment, late payment or non-payment of agreed money into the cluster trust fund as and when due. They lamented the insufficient clarity on time frames for the incorporation of cluster trusts for host and impacted communities and the failure to stipulate penalties for reneging on implementation of agreed projects and programmes by the settlor(s) as contained in Section 3 of the bill.
First, it must be established that the broad objectives of the PHICDB are commendable, and that is to find an acceptable framework for an active company-community engagement mechanism structure. But it shouldn’t be seen as a substitute for the government’s responsibility to provide basic services and infrastructure for the host and impacted communities.
However, the flawed provisions identified by PANDEF and NDD are troubling. These principally relate to the power vested in the oil industry to determine crucial parameters connected to how funding will be allocated. We also need to know what constitutes a host community and how the BoTs to manage the funds will be set up.
If the purported purpose of the bill is to empower host communities to take charge of their development needs, why does it give the IOCs the sole power to appoint and determine the composition of the BoT, cutting communities out of the decision-making process? This way, investors can appoint non-indigenous persons as board members. This is a source of conflict and highly undesirable for a bill that aims to build trust.
Again, the issues regarding the lack of an enforceable time frame for project implementation must not be ignored because of its likely consequences. It will probably institutionalise the perception among communities that their concerns are marginal to those of industry, hence, generate serious grievance for many.
It is equally sad that the PHICDB makes settlors the sole authority for determining areas of operation. In effect, this is the power to determine which communities are impacted by the petroleum industry and as such benefit from the trust fund. This means communities that suffer environmental damage from the petroleum industry, but which, if not designated as a host community, will be denied compensations. This enables IOCs to fulfill their obligations in a way that suits their needs, not the communities’.
The PHICDB, as it stands, downplays the role of government in the development of host communities. Instead, it places that responsibility on the oil companies, with the only role for the government that of the Nigerian Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NPRC). NPRC is to mediate in disputes with the proviso that the decision of the Commission remains valid until overturned by the Federal High Court.
But being a creation of the government, it is believed that the NPRC may not be an impartial arbiter because the likely outcome in any such dispute will be favourable to industry, not the communities. And since historical antecedents of such litigations in court have tended to take years, if they are resolved at all, likely the NPRC decision will unduly last longer.
Clearly, the PHICDB vests too much power in the IOCs, particularly in terms of deciding how development projects are determined and implemented, as well as their beneficiaries. This may further alienate communities that already consider themselves cut out of decision-making. In consequence, the Federal Government and NASS should re-examine the PIB and accommodate the recommendations of the PACs to prevent another round of tension and agitations in the region.
