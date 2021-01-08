‘NNL’s Jan Kick-Off Date Stands’

General Manager of Rivers United, Okey Kpalukwu, has said that the extension of their jersey partnership deal with Eunisell to 2020/2021 end of season is a demonstration of mutual commitment to both parties.

He stated that the extension was occasioned by the impressive performance of the club this season.

Eunisell is one the largest independent chemical, oil and gas and engineering solution companies, in West Africa.

This was made known in a statement by the me-dia officer of the club, Charles Mayuku, made available to Tidesports, yesterday.

Kpalukwu, explained that the partnership with Eunisell is longest run-ning in Nigerian Profes-sional Football League (NPFL).

“Our partnership with Eunisell is the longest running in NPFL and one of the longest relation-ships in our club.

This mutual commit-ment attests to the strength and depth of our unique relationship. This extension again demon-strates the com-pany’s belief in our ambition, our commit-ment to winning trophies and bringing more suc-cess to the club and fans,” Kpalukwu said.

The General Manager further revealed that the jersey sponsorship deal was the biggest signed in the club’s history, saying that the sponsorship started in 2016, with Sharks FC (defunct).

“The new deal, exten-ding our shirt partnership until 2021, underlines how much both organi-sations value and benefit from the relationship.”

Eunisell first signed its sponsorship agreement with the club in 2016 when they continued from their partnership with now defunct Sharks FC,” he stated.

