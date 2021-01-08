Sports
‘NNL’s Jan Kick-Off Date Stands’
Coach of Nigeria National League side, Insurance FC, Benard Ogbe, has stated that he earnestly hopes the nation’s second-tier league kick-off for the 16th of January remains unchanged as teams in the NNL continue to intensify preparation for the start of a new NNL season.
Ogbe, speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said he hopes the kick-off comes to fruition this time especially with the women’s league and the NPFL running already while lamenting the inconveniences that have bedeviled league football in Nigeria which makes believability on scheduling and announcements in the league doubtable.
“I just hope that the date is sacrosanct be-cause we have a lot of inconsistencies in our football, so, we are hoping that this time around with the women league that has set the pace and with the commencement of the NPFL as well, ours will also follow suit.”
Eunisell, Rivers United Extend Partnership Deal
General Manager of Rivers United, Okey Kpalukwu, has said that the extension of their jersey partnership deal with Eunisell to 2020/2021 end of season is a demonstration of mutual commitment to both parties.
He stated that the extension was occasioned by the impressive performance of the club this season.
Eunisell is one the largest independent chemical, oil and gas and engineering solution companies, in West Africa.
This was made known in a statement by the me-dia officer of the club, Charles Mayuku, made available to Tidesports, yesterday.
Kpalukwu, explained that the partnership with Eunisell is longest run-ning in Nigerian Profes-sional Football League (NPFL).
“Our partnership with Eunisell is the longest running in NPFL and one of the longest relation-ships in our club.
This mutual commit-ment attests to the strength and depth of our unique relationship. This extension again demon-strates the com-pany’s belief in our ambition, our commit-ment to winning trophies and bringing more suc-cess to the club and fans,” Kpalukwu said.
The General Manager further revealed that the jersey sponsorship deal was the biggest signed in the club’s history, saying that the sponsorship started in 2016, with Sharks FC (defunct).
“The new deal, exten-ding our shirt partnership until 2021, underlines how much both organi-sations value and benefit from the relationship.”
Eunisell first signed its sponsorship agreement with the club in 2016 when they continued from their partnership with now defunct Sharks FC,” he stated.
By: Tonye Orabere
I’m Doing Everything Possible To Score More Goals – Omoniwari
Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt striker, Fortune Omoniwari, has said that he is doing everything possible to score more goals for the team.
He explained that teamwork in a club is very important, as it helps the team to achieve victory, adding that without the support of his teammates, he would not have scored goals.
Omoniwari, said this in a chat with Tidesports, on Wednesday, in Port Harcourt, saying that he is doing everything possible to score more goals.
He has scored twice in the two games in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) this 2020/2021 football season.
According to him, scoring two goals in two matches in NPFL has really raised his morale and gave him confidence in the team.
“I will do my best to ensure that I score in every match I play. The two goals have really raised my morale,” Omoniwari said.
The striker scored his first goal in their opening game against Rangers FC and double in their game against Abia Warriors in match day two in Aba.
Rivers United now has six points in two matches with two goals, no goal against.
By: Kiadum Edookor
