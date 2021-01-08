Metro
Nigeria’s Future Depends On Knowledge, Talent Industry – Commissioner
As part of measures of fixing the Nigerian economy and placing the country on an economic pedestal among the comity of nations, pundits are of the view that more attention should be directed towards the development of the knowledge and talent industry.
According to the pundits, the hope for a promising and vibrant economy in Nigeria would remain elusive, if the creative abilities of youths, who are at the centre of every production economy, are not well utilised.
A technocrat and public affairs analyst, Sir, Precious Barido, who spoke with The Port Harcourt Metro in an interview in Port Harcourt said, a key factor in the country’s economic diversification policy should be the functional harnessing and exploration of youths’ potentials through investment in the knowledge and talent industry.
Sir Barido, who is a member of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education, Board (UBEB) in Rivers State in charge of services, said, “All Nigerian youths are endowed with special talents but the exigencies of the times such as failed promises from the leaders, make them to channel their talents negatively, with unpleasant consequences on the large society. Youths are noted for their energetic vitality and vigour, and when these potentials are misplaced, they produce negative results.” Barido, who is also the South South leader of United Farmers Produce and Export Association of Nigeria said, investment in talent industry will create employment for the teeming youths of the country as “they will find delight in exercising their minds in areas of the peculiar economic advantages and become self-sufficient and fulfilled in life.”
He advocated for a total change in the reward system in the country, stating that budding talents should be encouraged and developed to their fullest potentials. This according to him, will be a spur to other young ones to look inwardly for their development rather than resorting to crime and other social vices.
He added that most youths have the conviction that success can only be attained through working in the oil companies, noting that all developed nations depend on the efficiency of the creativity industry. “Youths are not just potential leaders, but embodiments of development themselves, all that is needed is to change the mindset of white colar jobs, and explore the inherent talents.”
He recalled that, recently, two pupils from Pue, community in Khana LGA, emerged the best in literacy aptitude in the entire country, and have already benefited from the benevolence of the Rivers State Governor with a scholarship of N10,000,000 each.
In his final analysis, Barido, who is also the Deputy National President of the Notore Branch of the Chemical and Metallic Products Senior Staff Association, said, the private sector should complement the efforts of Government in promoting enterprise development among youths.
By: Taneh Beemene
Metro
Nigeria’s Future Depends On Knowledge, Talent Industry – Commissioner
As part of measures of fixing the Nigerian economy and placing the country on an economic pedestal among the comity of nations, pundits are of the view that more attention should be directed towards the development of the knowledge and talent industry.
According to the pundits, the hope for a promising and vibrant economy in Nigeria would remain elusive, if the creative abilities of youths, who are at the centre of every production economy, are not well utilised.
A technocrat and public affairs analyst, Sir, Precious Barido, who spoke with The Port Harcourt Metro in an interview in Port Harcourt said, a key factor in the country’s economic diversification policy should be the functional harnessing and exploration of youths’ potentials through investment in the knowledge and talent industry.
Sir Barido, who is a member of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education, Board (UBEB) in Rivers State in charge of services, said, “All Nigerian youths are endowed with special talents but the exigencies of the times such as failed promises from the leaders, make them to channel their talents negatively, with unpleasant consequences on the large society. Youths are noted for their energetic vitality and vigour, and when these potentials are misplaced, they produce negative results.” Barido, who is also the South South leader of United Farmers Produce and Export Association of Nigeria said, investment in talent industry will create employment for the teeming youths of the country as “they will find delight in exercising their minds in areas of the peculiar economic advantages and become self-sufficient and fulfilled in life.”
He advocated for a total change in the reward system in the country, stating that budding talents should be encouraged and developed to their fullest potentials. This according to him, will be a spur to other young ones to look inwardly for their development rather than resorting to crime and other social vices.
He added that most youths have the conviction that success can only be attained through working in the oil companies, noting that all developed nations depend on the efficiency of the creativity industry. “Youths are not just potential leaders, but embodiments of development themselves, all that is needed is to change the mindset of white colar jobs, and explore the inherent talents.”
He recalled that, recently, two pupils from Pue, community in Khana LGA, emerged the best in literacy aptitude in the entire country, and have already benefited from the benevolence of the Rivers State Governor with a scholarship of N10,000,000 each.
In his final analysis, Barido, who is also the Deputy National President of the Notore Branch of the Chemical and Metallic Products Senior Staff Association, said, the private sector should complement the efforts of Government in promoting enterprise development among youths.
By: Taneh Beemene
Metro
NIN Registrations: PH Residents Lament Poor Process, Extortion
Participating in the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment has evidently become a confounding and strenuous exercise for Port Harcourt residents.
Long queues at the NIN registration centres including the Head Office of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) at Aba road in Port Harcourt are now regular features of the city. Apart from the long queues files of humans at the registration centres, the teeming participants also allege other attendant inconvenience, and frustrations such as extortions by the registration officers.
A random visit of The Port Harcourt Metro to the various centres revealed the difficulties and obvious challenges encountered by residents in participating in the national exercise.
Some of the residents, who spoke with The Port Harcourt Metro, said coinages such as ‘express registration’ were used by the enumerators to swindle the participants of extra charges from N5,000, N3,000 and N2,000, depending on the registration centres.
Nicky Solomon, who spoke with The Port Harcourt Metro, said he went to Rumuola and Rumuokwuta centres and was asked to pay N500 first before the commencement of the enrolment process, but he questioned the reason for the N500 charge.
“When I asked them why I should pay N500 first, they told me to go, that I was not ready for the registration, this is very bad.”
Another respondent, Mrs Mercy Akparawa, said that she was also asked to pay the sum of N500 before her enrolment, but she was not satisfied with the charge, and questioned further, but she was also bluffed by the operators of the enrolment centres.
Akparawa, said she visited another enrolment centres, at Okporo Road, and the operators still requested for extra charges. “When I got to Okporo Road, I discovered that the treatment was same, except that one of the operators explained that the N500 was for capturing, while a total of N3,500 was collected for normal process and N5,500 for express.”
Trust Obari in his response said, Government should create a special application for the process to make it easier for people to stay at home and do the registration by themselves. He added that “this will help in avoiding the crowds at the registration centres, due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
In his response, Las Agwasiem said, “I enrolled in NIMC Office on Aba Road, Port Harcourt, since 2015, was given a slip and told to come later for the second slip due to bad network. Anytime I call the number they gave me, the response was always no network, I was later told to re-register because the previous registration couldn’t be up-loaded because of no network, this is fraud, it’s unfortunate that government didn’t put its house in order before embarking on the NIN registration process.”
In his own response, Akanimo Ezekiel said the Federal Government’s decision to link sims to NIN may be a good idea, but the process and method of registration were quite frustrating, considering its mass component and COVID-19 pandemic implications. “I am quite disappointed over the manner in which people are subjected to all manners of stress due to the NIN registration process. People scramble at the centres in obvious breach of COVID-19 protocols to get attention, and yet get frustrated in the process, the enumerators also give special preferences to influential people, who meet up their excessive demands and also pay extra charges to facilitate their registration.
However, the management of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Port Harcourt has dismissed reports of extortion of money from applicants.
Rivers State Coordinator of NIMC, Amonia Ogene-Caro, in a statement said, the enrolment was free and none of the officials was directed to collect any arbitrary charges.
He said the applicants were free to access any of the enrolment centres spread across the 23 local governments and cautioned against the springing up of mushroom centres without due affiliation or authorisation by the commission.
Meanwhile, staff of NIMC in Rivers State have joined their colleagues across the nation to proceed on strike. The Port Harcourt Metro investigation revealed that the strike was based on demands of better incentives and welfare packages to meet up with the increasing demands of the job.
A staff of NIMC, who spoke on condition of anonymity said it had become most challenging for NIMC staff to attend to the mass based of citizens seeking registration at the centres. He decried the lack of protective kits at the offices, making the staff vulnerable to COVID-19, due to the ever-increasing crowds.
Metro
Police Council May Nominate New IGP, Feb
There are indications that the Nigerian Police Council (NPC) may nominate a new Inspector-General of Police by February.
It is unclear if the current Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, will get a tenure extension but unconfirmed sources said his successor may be announced next month.
The council, which is chaired by the President, comprises the 36 state governors and the chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).
Adamu, who is the 20th indigenous police boss, is expected to retire next month when he would clock 35 years in service.
Sources said he had launched a vigorous lobby for tenure extension to enable him conclude key reforms in the police but it is still unclear if his bid to secure an extension would be successful.
President Muhammadu Buhari had recently extended the tenure of the Comptroller-General of Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede; and the Commandant-General, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Muhammadu Gana.
Buhari has been under fire for extending the tenure of the Chiefs of Defence Staff, Army Staff, Naval Staff and Air Force.
It was gathered that the race for the IGP’s successor has begun with some state governors, influential politicians and traditional rulers rooting for their candidates.
A senior official said intense lobby for the new IGP has commenced with various interest groups pushing the candidacy of their protégés.
It was gathered, last Saturday, that a handful out of about 20 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police are eligible for appointment as the next IGP.
A source stated, “The Police Council always meets confidentially to decide the next IG but a lot of people are already pushing for their candidates; the pressure is high but it is the President’s prerogative to select the IG.
“We have about 20 AIGs but most of them do not qualify under the new Police Act, which stipulates that a candidate for the office of the IG must have at least five years of service.
“We know that AIG Moses Jitiboh (former Chief Personal Security Officer to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan) still has over five years but they are trying to spoil his chances. Apart from him, about four other AIGs from the North also have good chances of being appointed”, the source added.
The source disclosed that the IGP recently nominated Jitiboh for promotion to DIG in a move to bypass the most eligible AIG who was said to be sick.
When asked about the race for the police top office, the Commissioner representing the media on the PSC board, Mr Austin Braimoh, said the commission was not involved in the appointment of the IGP, noting that this remained the prerogative of the Police Council.
Trending
- Sports2 days ago
CAFCC: Enyimba’s Captain To Sit Out Against El-Merreikh
- Sports4 days ago
NPFL: Rivers United Starts Season Unbeaten …Defeats Abia Warriors 1-0
- Sports4 days ago
Golden Eaglets Arrive Togo For WAFU Tourney
- Sports4 days ago
Sports In Nigeria In 2020: A Retrospect
- Politics4 days ago
Ekiti Guber Poll: Group Raises 250 – Member Committee For Segun Oni
- Sports2 days ago
Heartland’s Coach Attributes Defeat To Fatigue, Carelessness
- Politics4 days ago
HURIWA Lambasts Police Over Sowore’s Arrest
- Sports4 days ago
Handball Federation Boss Pledges Better 2021