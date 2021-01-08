Gas Pipeline Explosion Rocks Rivers Community

There was panic in Oduoha community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State on Wednesday, following an early morning pipeline explosion.

The Tide learnt that the pipeline, which supplies gas through the community to a terminal in Bonny Island, belongs to Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) and Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC).

According to The Tide source, two separate gas pipelines operated by NLNG and NAOC, ran on the same line where the incident occurred, making it difficult to ascertain who the exact operator of the affected line was, as at the time of filing this report.

It was further learnt that as at 12p.m. on Wednesday, the vibration and leakage from the gas pipeline was still raging, as residents of the community ran for safety.

The paramount ruler of Oduoha, Chief Ferdinand Ogbuehi, told our source that, “since the incident happened by 4a.m, people have been living in fear. The vibration from the explosion sent many packing.

“We are not at rest at all, and have not seen this type of thing before. We want the government to come and see what is happening.

“We have announced to the people that nobody should go there (the scene of the explosion). We want the government to come, because we are afraid of going closer to the place.”

Also commenting, the Chairman of Oduoha Community Development Committee (CDC), Mr Napoleon Ewule, said the community had already contacted both NLNG and NAOC, and they had promised to visit the scene to determine whose facility was affected.

Ewule pleaded with the government to come in and stop the leakage, saying that the gas emitted from the damaged pipeline was endangering the lives and livelihoods of residents.

Officials of NLNG and NOAC were not immediately available for comment as at the time of filing this report.