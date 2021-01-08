Football, Catalyst For Peace – Commissioner

The Rivers State Commissioner for Energy and Natural Reso-urces, Peter Medee, has described football com-petition as catalyst in bringing peace in a society.

According to him sports, particularly foot-ball has the potentials to sustained peace and coexistence among peo-ple.

Medee, said this last Sunday, during the final match of the fourth edition of Wisdom unity football competition at NonwaGbam school Field in Tai Local Gover-nment Area of the state.

He commanded the sponsor of the tournament, Wisdom Gorgor for the compe-tition, saying that the tournament has helped a lot of youth in the area to showcase their talents.

“Wisdom unity football competition unarguably has helped in mitigating crime and same time sustained the peaceful coexistence in our society” Medee said.

The commissioner, sta-ted that he was over-whelmed with the per-formance of the teams that participated, saying that he will do his best to support the programme.

“The sponsor Wisdom Gorgor has done a lot, for creating an avenue for our youth to show-case their talents.

The leadership of Tai LGA will always reck-oned with Wisdom Unity football compe-tition to bring the best out of the youth,” he stated.

He used the medium to call on the youth to al-ways maintain peace, unity and crave for great-ness.

He thanked the organisers of the tournament for finding him worthy of an award of honour.

