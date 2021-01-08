Rivers
Firm Denies Sacking Of Workers In Rivers, Others
he Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) has denied the rumour that it sacked some workers from its offices in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers states on December, 30.
PHED’s Acting Manager, Corporate Communications, Mrs Chioma Aninwe, refuted the assertion in a statement on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.
The Tide reports that the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) had threatened to take action following the alleged sack of members.
The union described the alleged sacking of an undisclosed number of PHED staff as an injustice and accused its management of failing to abide by an agreement reached with the association in 2020.
But Aninwe said that PHED had not sacked any worker and described SSAEAC’s position on the matter as misleading and misinformation.
“PHED finds this rumour being peddled about staff optimisation and related issues as misinformation, and as such, wishes to clarify events to stakeholders and concerned citizens.
“Contrary to the misinformation being circulated, PHED management had already paid the full terminal benefits to optimised staff.
“The company commits to upholding the values of its Condition of Service, and as such, all concerned staff at the time of this release would have had their accounts credited.
“Aside this, PHED has earmarked a large number of staff who have distinguished themselves for promotion before the end of first quarter of 2021,” she said.
The PHED spokesperson said the Condition of Service between the distribution company, SSAEAC and the other unions was testament of the importance the current management attached to staff welfare.
According to her, the new management is determined to change the narrative in PHED by improving staff welfare and delivering quality service to customers.
“In 2020, PHED embarked on organisational repositioning exercise to deliver first class services to customers in line with its vision of becoming the number one distribution company in Nigeria.
“To achieve this, management launched a series of initiatives, including engagement of over 400 staff as well as resolved staff profile by a mix of early retirement and staff optimisation.
“Others include the absorption of some core functions into PHED from the hitherto outsource arrangement; Graduate Trainee Scheme and office complex remodelling,” she said.
Aninwe further said that management also upgraded its 24 hours state-of-the-art call centre and customers’ service centre as well as constructed new feeders and acquired new operational vehicles, among others.
She said that in spite of the global COVID-19 pandemic; change in market rules and #EndSARS protests among others, that management stood by its determination to improve on welfare and its operation.
Monarch Lauds Wike Over Intervention In Oyigbo Crisis
The traditional institution in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State has attributed the prevailing peace in the area on the quick intervention of Governor Nyesom Wike.
It would be recalled that the #EndSARS protest were hijacked by hoodlums in Oyigbo last year to unleash mayhem on the people.
Addressing members of the Oyigbo/Asa Assembly in his palace, the Eze Oha of Oyigbo, Eze Mic Nwaji said more harms would have been done by hoodlums in the area, but for the quick intervention of Governor Wike and the state government on the matter.
He also said the people of Oyigbo/Asa clan would no longer condone any act of lawlessness by strangers living in the area.
Meanwhile, the Oyigbo/Asa clan Assembly has urged for the continuous stay of the military in the local government area.
The assembly which said this at a press briefing however, stressed the need for security officers deployed to the area to abide by the rule of engagement.
“We graciously commend the security officers and appeal that the military stay further in our local government area by abiding to their rules of engagements in order to avoid these miscreants regrouping for more mayhem”.
The assembly also declared its supports for the proscription of all groups which activities are against the peaceful coexistence of law abiding Nigerians.
The text for the briefing which was read by the president of the assembly, Chief Chris Alozie Ubani also called on landlords in the area to ensure that their tenants do not belong to illegal faceless groups or participate directly or indirectly in activities considered inimical to the peace and stability of the society.
It also warned non indigenes against forming parallel youth organisations, chieftaincy councils and security outfit and passed a vote of confidence on the Eze Oha Oyigbo, Eze Mic Nwaji.
NSCDC Attributes Reduction In Vandalism To Proactive Measures
The Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Rivers State, Mr Muktar Lawal, has said that the reduction in the rate of vandalism of the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure was not unconnected with proactive measures of the state Command.
This was contained in a statement signed by the Assistant Commandant/Public Relations Officer of the Command, Mr Oguntuase Michael on behalf of the Commandant and made available to newsmen, Wednesday in Port Harcourt.
It noted that the success story as evidenced during the yuletide season across the state and its environs was as a result of the strong synergy and collaborative efforts of NSCDC and other security agencies.
The statement reechoed the Command’s commitment to rid the state of every form of economic wastage and sabotage.
According to the statement, the tempo would be sustained until all forms of civil unrest are wiped out, and added that the Command will leave no stone unturned to ensure residents sleep with their two eyes closed.
It further revealed that its Anti vandal team had since been on 24/7 security checks on pipelines and other oil installations within the state.
Also, it pointed out that its Peace and Conflict Resolutions (PCR) Unit and Agro Rangers Team had kick-started a rigorous peace campaigns within the state, to ensure that peace was maintained in every area.
For prompt and immediate response, the state’s Command of NSCDC, tasked residents on the need to report all civil matters such as landed issues, indebtedness, marital and others in order to avoid escalation.
“The state commandant also states his commitment of not relenting in taking every necessary steps and measures to ensure safety of both lives and property of the residents as well as the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure in the state”, it added.
Meanwhile, it has called on residents to restrain from the indiscriminate use of firecrackers within residential areas and warned that the command would not spare any youth caught using such to cause mayhem to peace loving people of the state.
By: King Onunwor
