Enyimba Crashes Out Of CAF Champions League

Enyimba has bowed out of the 2020-21 CAF Champions League despite their 2-1 victory over Al Merreikh on Wednesday.

Having bowed 3-0 in the first round, first leg clash in Omdurman, thanks to Saif Terry’s hat-trick, the People’s Elephant needed to defeat the Sudanese giants convincingly in Aba.

However, that was not the case and the two-time African kings kissed the competition goodbye.

In the keenly contested affair at the Enyimba International Stadium, it was Didier Gomes Da Rosa’s men who took the lead, again through Terry, in the eighth minute.

The lead only lasted for six minutes as Victor Mbaoma slotted past impressive Munjid Al-Neel in the 14th minute.

That equaliser was a morale booster for the hosts, albeit, they fluffed several scoring opportunities.

Chances were few for the visitors but they looked dangerous on the counter-attack while forcing some smart saves from goalkeeper Olufemi Kayode, who was the captain of the Nigerian side.

Needing four goals to qualify at the expense of the Leaders, Enyimba surged forward at the commencement of the last 45 minutes.

They were awarded a penalty in the 50th minute following a reckless challenge on Samad Kadiri from an Al Merreikh defender. Mbaoma converted the ensuing kick to complete his double on the day.

The People’s Elephants attacked in their numbers but were poor in the final third with Mbaoma and Kadiri the main culprits.

Even with the introduction of Gabriel Orok and Anthony Omaka for Sadiq Abubakar and Dare Olatunji, the Osho's side were unable to break down the stubborn visitors.

After 90 minutes, it was the 21-time Sudan Premier League champions who progressed to the group stage in a 4-2 aggregate win.

Enyimba now join the likes of Morocco’s Raja Casablanca, Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien, Ghana’s Asante Kotoko, Kenya’s Gor Mahia and South Africa’s Orlando Pirates in the play-off round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Despite enjoying success on the continent by winning consecutive African titles in 2003 and 2004, the eight-time Nigeria Professional Football League kings have failed to make an impression on the continent recently while changing coaches regularly.