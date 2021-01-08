Bayelsa Commits To Job Creation, Revenue

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said his administration would this year diversify the state’s economy away from the total dependence on revenue from oil-related monthly allocation as well as create more jobs to engage its youths.

The Tide learnt that the governor, in a recent broadcast tagged: “Message of Hope and Prosperity,” commemorating the New Year also promised to raise the internally generated revenue profile of the state amongst others in 2021.

The Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, in a press release, quoted Governor Diri as urging Bayelsans to partner his government to create the conducive environment that would attract investors and tourists to the state.

“In this new year, as a consequence of the well-conceived policies and estimates contained in the already passed 2021 “Budget of Growth,” we expect to witness accelerated development and progress across all strata of our lives, all things being equal”, the governor said.

“We will diversify our economy, create sustainable jobs to engage our youths and explore alternative sources of improving our internally generated revenue. If we look inwards, the buds of change that have opened since we took over government will begin to yield fruit.

“With your partnership, we will create the conducive environment that will attract investors and tourists and allow our people to participate in the prosperity for all. We face many obstacles, but we are an indomitable people. It is our prayer that God will grant us wisdom, favour and insight to hidden treasures to make this possible timeously.

“In 2021, we are going to consolidate on existing programmes and expand our activities to bring relief to a greater number of our citizens”, he added.

The governor listed some of his administration’s quick-win interventions to include the DiriBoost training and empowerment scheme for youths to become employers of labour as well as focusing on the agriculture sector to drive its economic diversification programme.

He added that the government would commence construction of the 22km outer ring road project in Yenagoa in January and embark on the repair and maintenance of 50 internal roads in the Yenagoa metropolis alongside other projects,urging the people to be courageous.

Diri said the outgone year was dynamic, turbulent and challenging, but that they must resolve to develop the state so that the dream of its founding fathers for a prosperous Bayelsa that is truly the Glory of all Lands would be realised.

“As a government, we will continue to make the responsible choices and take the tough decisions that will enhance our quest for a prosperous state. We are conscious that the decisions we make today have far-reaching implications for generations yet unborn. It is a responsibility we take very conscientiously. Therefore, we cannot afford to abdicate our duty”, he said.

He expressed appreciation to citizens of the state for their solidarity with and support for his Prosperity Administration and promised to work hard to justify their trust and confidence.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa