Business
…As Fuel Tanker Explodes In Lagos
A tanker conveying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) yesterday rolled over and burst into flames on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos, causing panic among commuters plying the route.
Acting Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), South West Zonal Office, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development to newsmen in Lagos. yesterday.
Farinloye said the incident occurred about 9.15a.m. at Toyota Bus Stop, in front of the Lagos State Fire Service Station located in the area.
He said the tanker was fully loaded with 44,000 litres of PMS when the incident occurred.
“The tanker crashed on the side with another trailer on the motion. The trailer was fully loaded with iron rods.
“It is believed that the two vehicles were trying to outsmart each other before the incident happened,” Farinloye said.
According to him, officials of the fire service have successfully separated the tanker body from the head and are making efforts to put out the inferno.
Farinloye disclosed that no casualty had been confirmed yet from the incident.
It would be recalled that a similar incident had occurred on December 19, 2020 when another diesel tanker exploded on the Michael Otedola Bridge, causing panic among commuters plying the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
The tanker was fully loaded with 44,000 litres of AGO and was moving toward Berger axis of the expressway when one of its tyres bursted into flames.
No casualty was however, recorded in the incident.
Business
Gas Pipeline Explosion Rocks Rivers Community
There was panic in Oduoha community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State on Wednesday, following an early morning pipeline explosion.
The Tide learnt that the pipeline, which supplies gas through the community to a terminal in Bonny Island, belongs to Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) and Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC).
According to The Tide source, two separate gas pipelines operated by NLNG and NAOC, ran on the same line where the incident occurred, making it difficult to ascertain who the exact operator of the affected line was, as at the time of filing this report.
It was further learnt that as at 12p.m. on Wednesday, the vibration and leakage from the gas pipeline was still raging, as residents of the community ran for safety.
The paramount ruler of Oduoha, Chief Ferdinand Ogbuehi, told our source that, “since the incident happened by 4a.m, people have been living in fear. The vibration from the explosion sent many packing.
“We are not at rest at all, and have not seen this type of thing before. We want the government to come and see what is happening.
“We have announced to the people that nobody should go there (the scene of the explosion). We want the government to come, because we are afraid of going closer to the place.”
Also commenting, the Chairman of Oduoha Community Development Committee (CDC), Mr Napoleon Ewule, said the community had already contacted both NLNG and NAOC, and they had promised to visit the scene to determine whose facility was affected.
Ewule pleaded with the government to come in and stop the leakage, saying that the gas emitted from the damaged pipeline was endangering the lives and livelihoods of residents.
Officials of NLNG and NOAC were not immediately available for comment as at the time of filing this report.
Business
CBN Supports Customs With Four Scanners To Boost Revenue Generation
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has promised to support the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) with four new scanners to promote technology driven service and boost the nation’s economy.
The NCS Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph Attah, made this known in a statement in Abuja, on Wednesday.
Attah said the CBN had also pledged to establish the control centre for monitoring all scanning sites in its bid to boost national economy, especially agricultural sector.
He disclosed that the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning had purchased three new scanners to enhance the proposed e-Customs operations.
He said with the three new scanners, the NCS would have about seven functional scanners to be mounted at strategic entry points even before the full deployment of e-Customs components which would guarantee the deployment of 135 modern scanners.
Attah expressed appreciation of the service and commended the leadership of CBN for its strategic intervention in the interest of the nation.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson disclosed that in a bid to prevent the entry of items that could compromise the security of the citizens, economy and the well-being of people, the service had seized 4,304 assorted items with a duty paid value of N28.2 billion.
He said the seizures included arms, ammunitions, illicit drugs, used clothing, vegetable oil, frozen poultry and foreign rice among others.
He assured Nigerians on the total commitment of the Customs to protect national security and economy.
“We call on Nigerians, especially the business community, to support the NCS as our borders open to African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in order to benefit from the trade agreement and other cross border activities” he stated.
