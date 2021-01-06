Rivers
Union Threatens Showdown With PHED Over Sack Of 50 Workers
The Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies Union (SSAEACU), has threatened a showdown with the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company Plc over the latter’s alleged sacking of scores of workers without paying them their entitlements.
The Assistant General Secretary of the association, Comrade Innocent Douglas, described the action of the company as an act of injustice, and accused the management of failing to abide by the terms of an agreement reached in 2020.
This came as one of the disengaged PHED workers, Enefaa Douglas, told newsmen in Port Harcourt that his sacking and those of others were unexpected, having put in six years with the company.
He presented his sack letter dated December 30, 2020, for examination.
Douglas said the body would not tolerate such treatment meted out to workers.
He said, “In our conditions of service that we signed, if you want to lay off a worker that has worked for five years and above, you give him 50 or 40 per cent of his total emolument.
“If you are giving the staff a letter, you also give him his money. But if you withhold his money, and you give a staff letter to go, when is the staff going to access his money?
“What that means is that the staff does not have access to the office anymore, and that money can stay up to one or two years as the case may be,” Douglas said.
He directed the remaining staff who were yet to collect their letters of disengagement not to do so without their entitlements being paid.
“If the management wants to give you letter without your money, it becomes a labour issue. When staff refused a letter, it means there is a caveat or an issue, and the decision of management does not stand until such issues are resolved.
“So, any staff that went there to collect letter is doing that at his own peril,” he added, as he urged such workers to report to the union for necessary action.
Earlier, a visibly angry Douglas had narrated how he received the news of his sacking, which he described as sudden and shocking.
“They (PHED) said they don’t need my services again, and that I should sign my acknowledgment with my account detail forms that they will credit my account. I did, but till now, I was not given any money. They did not give any specific date or time to pay.”
It was gathered that over 50 workers of the power distribution firm were affected.
Several efforts to reach PHED’s acting Manager, Corporate Communications, Chioma Aninwe, for comments were unsuccessful as her mobile line was unavailable until press time.
Rivers
Abe Condemns Attack On Supporters
Former senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Magnus Abe, has condemned the attack on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Asari Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Abe, in a statement, accused some individuals loyal to Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, of being perpetrators of the dastardly act.
He alleged that the gunmen invaded the venue of a peaceful gathering of APC members in Buguma City with dangerous weapons, inflicting serious injuries on several persons, including women.
Abe further stated that the reason Ben Horsfall and other party members almost lost their lives at the meeting in Buguma was because they dared to disagree with the Minister of Transportation.
‘The Rivers State version of federal might was Sunday visited on Hon Ben Horsfall and some members of the APC in Buguma City. This is ominous beginning to the new year in Rivers State and a clear sign of what is ahead for Rivers people.
“Nigerians will do well to remember that it was the same Hon Ben Horsfall who risked life and limb and physically served the court papers of the now-famous case of Amaechi vs INEC on the then sitting Governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia.
“It was Hon Ben Horsfall’s courage and his conviction to disagree with the powers that be at that time that made the case possible. Ben Horsfall was never assaulted, attacked, or brutalised for his open confrontation with then Governor Omehia.
“Today, for daring to hold a different view from Amaechi, but for the grace of God, Hon Ben Horsfall, himself and several others could have died.
“Nigerians will do well to remember that the political violence that engulfed Rivers State and claimed so many lives before the 2015 elections actually started with attacks on supporters of the Grassroots Democratic Initiative, then led by the Minister of State for Education, Barrister Nyesom Wike.
“Nigerians will also recollect that the first place the GDI peacefully held a rally in Rivers State was in Gokana Local Government Area (my home local government), because I flatly refused despite orders from above to allow violence on Rivers people of any political persuasion,” Abe said.
Rivers
Cleric Tasks Kalabaris On Development
National President of the Men’s Missionary Arm of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Dr Soye Peniel Asawo has urged Kalabari indigenes to always identify with the developmental aspirations of their communities.
He said this during the commissioning of a civic centre built by a former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly who is also the Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Hon Onari Brown for the Obonoma Community, in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area.
The cleric described civic centre and town halls as the souls of any community, stressing that people must always contribute towards the development of their communities.
Also speaking, the Onu-Oyanekein of Obonoma, King Enenimibo-ofori Dateme Obonogina said the community wholeheartedly accepted the edifice, adding that it will be put into proper use.
King Dateme said the programme was indication that Obonoma community had come of age.
He said the community had the capacity to be like any other communities in the State, arguing that with its large land mass, Obonoma has the potentials to be a city in the future.
Dateme thanked the former lawmaker for the gesture and called on other sons and daughters of the area to emulate him.
Also speaking, Hon Onari Brown said the centre which could accommodate over 500 persons was part of his constituency project when he was in the House of Assembly.
He called on the people to ensure proper maintenance of the edifice and commended the former chairman of the Nigerian Civil Service Union Rivers State, Comrade Opuyibo Lilly-West for donating a Royal Chair for the community.
Speaking with newsmen, Comrade Opuyibo Lilly-West said his donation of a royal chair was in appreciation of what the community had done for him.
Rivers
Street Trading, Illegal Motor Parks Taskforce To Prosecute Defaulters
After a lull, the Rivers State Government Taskforce on the ban on Street Trading, Illegal Motor parks, taxi and mechanic workplaces, has commenced operations.
The new coordinator of the taskforce, DSP Felix Nwadibeyi (rtd), said his team began operation yesterday by first patrolling the streets of Port Harcourt and Obio Akpor Local Government Areas to sensitise the public on the need to obey government ban on street trading and illegal motor parks.
“Today, we are going out to sensitise the people to make sure that they are aware of our presence and that we have commenced operation.
“For some time now, there was no taskforce working. We are now going out to alert the public that we have commenced operation. Anybody caught wanting will be prosecuted.”
Nwadibeyi, said no member of the default taskforce on street trading and illegal motor park is part of the reconstituted team which he now coordinates.
He assured the public of the civility of new taskforce, but warned that anyone who wilfully flouts government ban on street trading, illegal motor parks, taxi ranks and mechanic workplaces, will be arrested and prosecuted.
Similarly, the officer in charge of the Rivers State taskforce, DSP Okuto Christopher, explained that the presence of security personnel attached to the taskforce was to make sure there is no breakdown of law and order.
“If there is any defaulter or offender, ours is to arrest and take them to the nearest (police) division and they, (defaulters) will be charged to court.”
It will be recalled that the Rivers State government had repeatedly warned all those involved in street trading, illegal motor parks, taxi ranks and mechanic workplaces on the streets to desist forthwith or face the full wrath of the law.
