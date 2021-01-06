Sports
Sports Minister Reaffirms February Festival Date
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has reassured that the February 14th 2021 kick off date for the National Sports Festival remains Sacrosanct.
According to the Minister, “after the National Sports Festival in February this year, we will move to the National Youth Games and continue the build up to the Olympic Games.”
Building quality facilities and engaging good coaches, which are keys to producing World- class athletes, require heavy investment.
“We have asked for 25 percent of the Lottery Fund to come to sports. Jamaica and England give between 31 to 38 percent of their Lottery Funds to sports, but right now we are getting nothing from the fund. We hope to get the approval for the Lottery Fund money in the first quarter of the year.”
On the adopt-an-athlete initiative, which was introduced to cater for athletes’ welfare, Dare said it has been successful so far, assuring that this year, it would accommodate more athletes.
“The initiative provides $10, 000 training funds for home-based athletes, while the foreign-based get $20, 000. The money’s goes directly to the athletes, who are expected to use it for their training, medicals and travels for competitions.
The benefiting athletes sign MoUs with the adopting companies or individuals so that all the parties are protected.
“The initiative was stalled by the COVID-19 outbreak last year, but more companies have lined up to be part of it. We’re looking at an initial 48 athletes benefiting.”
Sports
CAF Confed Cup: Rivers United Awaits CAF On Celtic Return Leg
The second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup first round match between Rivers United of Nigeria and the Bloemfontein Celtics of South Africa initially scheduled for the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, today is up in the air as the visitors, expected to have arrived Port Harcourt yesterday could not enter the country.
The South Africans, Tidesports learnt, were denied immediate entry into Nigeria owing to the heavy prevalence of the second strain of the rampaging Coronavirus in their country. Following travel restrictions and health guidelines put in place by Nigerian authorities as a result of the COVID, travellers from certain countries, particularly, South Africa are expected to be quarantined for seven days on arrival before having access to the cities. But the South Africans were asking for a waiver, which government authorities did not oblige them.
In a chat with the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Rivers State, Sir Honour Sirawoo, he said, that the State government and team were ready to host the game as match officials had arrived Port Harcourt and quartered, unfortunately, the state government could not afford to toy with the health and safety of the people and should accept the position of the country on the matter.
According to him, the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, had already written to the Confederation of African Football, CAF, intimating them of the situation, especially, the Nigerian policy and requesting for a postponement or rescheduling to a nearby country that has no such a stringent measure against travellers from South Africa.
“The Rivers State Government cannot do otherwise or breach the guidelines put in place for national health and safety reasons. For us, we’re ready, anytime they agree or reschedule the game, we’ll play and we are sure we’ll win.
“The problem is not our problem, it’s not our own making. We only hope that CAF would respect the position of Nigeria and take decisions with the interest of all concerned at heart”, said Sir Sirawoo.
He, however regretted the effect the development may have on Rivers United players, who have been eager to confront the Celtics and finish the job they started in the first leg. “The players would definitely not be happy with the uncertainty. You know that we recruited well and they are focused to do well on the continent, the spirit of the boys may be dampened a bit,” he said.
It would be recalled that Rivers United smashed Bloemfontein Celtics 0 -2 away in the first leg, reducing the return leg to almost a formality.
Sports
I Can Beat Joshua Inside Two Rounds -Fury
Tyson Fury has said that he can knock out fellow British world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, inside two rounds due to his recent form.
WBC belt holder, Fury said this on Monday following Joshua’s past two bouts, a unanimous points decision over Andy Ruiz Junior in December 2019 and a ninth-round stoppage of Kubrat Pulev last month,the fight would be a no contest.
Fury gained a unanimous points decision over Swede Otto Wallin in September 2019 before an impressive seventh-round knock-out to take the WBC title off Deontay Wilder last February.
“I don’t believe he’s (Joshua) as good as people crack him up to be, or he doesn’t believe he is in his own self,” Fury told Tidesports.
“He’s got a confidence issue. He’s coming off two shaky performances and boxing is all about who is in form and who isn’t. On his last two fights, he’s not in form.
“On mine, I am, so momentum is with me and I just believe I can take him out early, very early, maybe even one round or two rounds.”
Fury is optimistic the fight, which would be one of the biggest in British boxing history, will take place as soon as possible.
Potential hurdles in the way of the super-fight include Joshua’s WBO mandatory challenger, Oleksandr Usyk and another possible meeting between Fury and Wilder.
Fury, 32, said now was the time for Joshua to back up his words by finally fighting him.
“Whenever the world gets back to normal, whatever normal may consist of after this pandemic, then that’s when this fight is going to happen,” he said.
“This fight has been brewing for a long time. They’ve been avoiding me for a long time and now it’s finally got to happen.
“They either run away from the fight and announce it publicly or they take the fight. Either way it’s a lose-lose situation for him.”
Fury believes there is an imperative for the fight to happen sooner rather than later, comparing the bout to the one between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao that finally took place in 2015.
Sports
Christian Chukwu Receives Felicitation On 70th Birthday
The Nigeria Nationwide League One (NLO), felicitated with former Super Eagles Coach and Captain, Christian Chukwu, on his 70th birthday.
Director in-charge of South-East of the NLO, Ebere Amaraizu, in an interview with Tidesports source in Enugu, said Chukwu had played significant roles in the lives of youths especially sportsmen and women in Nigeria.
“We are joining millions of soccer loving personalities, administrators, fans, coaches and veteran players to felicitate with Christain Chukwu who marked his 70th birthday on January 4,” he said.
Amaraizu, who is also the National Coordinator of Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), said Chukwu over the years also displayed high level of patriotism to his fatherland.
“Chukwu, popularly known as Chairman, has contributed immensely in the placement of Nigeria’s name in the annals of history in sports especially football.
“He has been a role model to upcoming sports stars to discover their potentials devoid of involvement in cultism and other vices as well as to upcoming football coaches,’’ he said.
Amaraizu revealed that Chukwu, in his usual characteristics, was among professionals that offered great technical assistance to the Crime Busters FC, Enugu under Enugu State Police Command.
“We join millions of lovers of the round leather game in Enugu, Rangers International, his traditional club-side and his family to wish him a very happy birthday and continual good health of mind and body,’’ he said.
Tidesports source reports that Chukwu, MFR, was born in Obe in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State on January 4, 1951.
As a player, he became the captain of Enugu Rangers football club and the Nigeria National Team in the late 1970s.
He was the first Nigerian captain to lift the African Nations Cup trophy after a 3–0 victory over Algeria in the final of the 1980 tournament.
Chukwu started his coaching career in Lebanon in the mid-1990s, before being appointed coach of the Kenya national team in 1998.
Later, from 2003 to 2005, he coached Nigeria, leading them to reach semifinals at the 2004 African Cup of Nations. (NAN)
Trending
- Sports15 hours ago
CAFCC: Enyimba’s Captain To Sit Out Against El-Merreikh
- Sports3 days ago
Golden Eaglets Arrive Togo For WAFU Tourney
- Sports3 days ago
NPFL: Rivers United Starts Season Unbeaten …Defeats Abia Warriors 1-0
- Sports3 days ago
Sports In Nigeria In 2020: A Retrospect
- Politics3 days ago
Ekiti Guber Poll: Group Raises 250 – Member Committee For Segun Oni
- Sports3 days ago
Handball Federation Boss Pledges Better 2021
- Sports3 days ago
Miss Football Nigeria Pageant Organisers To Feature Foreign-Based Players
- Politics3 days ago
HURIWA Lambasts Police Over Sowore’s Arrest