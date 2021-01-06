Police Disrupt Ogoni Day, MOSOP Alleges

The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) has alleged that its annual Ogoni day celebration was disrupted by the police.

The President of MOSOP, Lazarus Tamana who stated this while addressing journalists at the NUJ Press Centre, Moscow Road Port Harcourt, said police prevented the Ogonis from celebrating their annual “Ogoni day” which usually held every 4th of January.

Tamana noted that Ogonis came out from their villages only to be prevented by the police after permission was granted few weeks back.

He explained that this was another plot to silence and gagged the Ogonis but said the plans will not work with the new leadership of the non-violence group in place.

According to him, the headquarters of MOSOP will move without delay to peace and freedom centre, Bori, the traditional headquarters of Ogoniland.

The MOSOP president also announced the establishment of MOSOP desk offices as a new concept and innovation where people would walk in from their respective villages and lay their complaints for immediate action.

“The new desk offices include, environment and human rights, health and education, social welfare and legal, security and community matters and business enterpreneurship”, he said.

Tamana insisted that the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) must follow all the recommendations of UNEP on Ogoni land published in August, 2011, stating that any deviation from this process will amount to serious violation of the rights of the Ogoni people.

He said that the vision of the current leadership of MOSOP was to reposition the group for the socio-economic and environmentally vibrant grassroot organisation and insisted that the Shell Petroleum Development Company remained unaccepted in Ogoniland.

According to him,” any activity of the company in Ogoniland is illegal, not until all pending issues are resolved”.

He promised to initiate a reconciliation process to bring on board all Ogoni sons and daughters and pleaded those aggrieved to embrace the peace initiative, adding that the best way forward was for the Ogonis to come together and focus on achieving the aspirations of the Ogoni people.