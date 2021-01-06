Featured
Police Brutality: 75-Yr-Old Retired Civil Servant Demands N20m Compensation
A 75-year old age civil servant and resident of Rumuobiakani community in Obio/Apor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chief Paul Nyeche Amadi, is demanding the payment of the sum of N20million compensation from the Nigerian police authority for the trauma he suffered from the brutalities he suffered from the operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in 2019.
Amadi said the amount demanded would take care of the medical bills he incurred while treating himself of the illness and psychological trauma he suffered in the hands of the SARS personnel, saying that it would also serve as a deterrent to them and other security operatives who may want to indulge in the violation of human rights in future.
He made this demand when he appeared at the resumed sitting of the state Commission of Inquiry into the alleged Acts of Violence, Torture, Brutality, Murder and Violation of the Fundamental Human Rights of Citizens committed by officers, men and operatives of the Nigerian police in the state, yesterday in Port Harcourt.
He told members of the commission that in 2019, men of SARS stormed his residence in Rumuobiakani based on a petition by some members of his family, who according to him, were interested in taking over his inheritance from his late father, adding that he relocated to his maternal home where he spent one year hiding for fear of being arrested.
“My Lord, I went to hospital as a result of the trauma, abandoning my place of residence for a year. And because I was not used to that kind of life, I started to develop some sign of sickness, I was given drugs and injection”, he stated.
The proceeding did not go without some hitches from the police defense team, as they opposed hearing of the petition on the grounds that it falls short of the commission’s scope of jurisdiction.
The police Lead Counsel, I. N. Ubulom, told the commission members that the fulcrum of the petition borders on criminal investigation, nothing that the commission lacks the power to investigate any crime.
He further drew the attention of the commission to the fact that the petition was a subject of a suit before a high court, adding that it was out of the scope of the commission even as he asked the court to strike out the petition.
In his submission, counsel to the petitioner, Geoffrey O. A. Joseph while opposing the submission of the police counsel, said the petition bordered on human rights violation, and not a subject matter in court.
He, therefore, urged the panel to hear the petition as it was within the terms of the commission’s terms of reference.
Also, counsel to the commission, S. O. Inko-Tariah, aligned himself with the submission of the petitioner’s counsel, and urged the panel to entertain the petition as it was within their jurisdiction to hear it.
However, the tribunal Chairman, Justice Chukwunonye Uriri (rtd), over ruled the police, and ordered the petitioner to the duck.
Ogoni Clean-Up Deceptive, Politically-Motivated, Wike Affirms …As Ugwuanyi Commissions 16.06km Dualised Saakpenwa-Bori Highway
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says the Federal Government has been playing politics with the Ogoni environment remediation programme recommended by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).
He noted that Ogoni, having played a pivotal role in the economic development of Rivers State and the country, deserves more than what was currently being offered to the area.
Wike stated this during the commissioning of the 16.06kilometers dual carriage Saakpenwa-Bori Highway by the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Ugwuanyi in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, yesterday.
The governor urged Ogoni people to stop believing those who use Ogoni clean-up exercise at the turn of election year to deceive them, and wondered why clean-up never happens when elections are over.
“I am not like the Federal Government. They promised you they will do Ogoni clean-up. Has it been cleaned? I promised you road, have I done it? So, you can see the difference between our party and their own party. The difference is clear.
“When election comes in 2023, they will start another clean-up. You people don’t even ask question. Why is it a year to election that Ogoni clean-up will always commence? Now, that there is no election, are they doing clean-up now? Watch from next year, they will start clean-up.”
Wike said it has remained undisputed that only the governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were delivering development projects to their people.
The governor challenged those who feel uncomfortable with his public declarations to also showcase their projects and invite persons of repute to commission them as he has done since December.
He stated that because of the existing mutual trust between his leadership team and the people, sufficient progress have been achieved in Ogoni land and in the entire state in terms of project delivery.
Wike announced the commencement of the phase two of the newly commissioned road, which will now be from Bori to Kono, adding that contract for the project would be awarded to the same construction firm, CCECC, which handled the first phase.
“Let me tell you, I will dualise from here, Bori to Kono. It will be handled by the same contractor to maintain the same standard.
“So, when I finish and go, I will tell Ogoni people that it was in my tenure that you got road; dualised road, from Saakpenwa to Kono with streetlights.
“This is what we call development. You can leave Port Harcourt and come back home any day, any time. This is what makes a city.
“When I say Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors are doing well, people are angry. If they are doing well, let them call us. Is it hidden?
“PDP governors, we are challenging others, tell us what you’re doing. It is not to take money to go and buy one governor. That’s not it. We are talking about governors that are interested in the development of their people. We are commissioning projects.”
Wike said he promised and within the specified period, he had delivered to them what he promised to demonstrate that his party was different from others associated with failed promises.
The governor further directed the chairman of Khana Local Government Area to ensure that the installed streetlights were switched on every night to improve the security situation in the area.
In his remarks, the Enugu State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Ugwuanyi, acknowledged that many projects have been inaugurated by Governor Wike, including the Saakpenwa-Bori Road, which was a campaign promise that has been fulfilled.
“Today’s event is significant as it epitomises the desirable fellowship among colleague governors while providing opportunity for experience sharing and other discourses on service delivery.
“I congratulate His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike on the accomplishment of this infrastructural milestone, among many others, which will undoubtedly make life more meaningful for the people of Ogoni land.
“I understand that this strategic road project was a campaign promise that has been truthfully fulfilled. Expectedly, it gladdens the hearts of Ogoni people and reinforces their faith in our constitutional democracy.
“I enjoin the good people of Ogoni land and entire Rivers State to continue to support Governor Wike with their prayers and wise counsel as he takes Rivers State to the next level.”
In their goodwill messages, former President of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), Barrister Ledum Mitee, said several governors used the road as point of political campaigns, but all failed to fulfil such promises.
He said if the money wasted on the abandoned monorail by the immediate past administration was properly channelled, more flyovers and roads would have been achieved in the state.
Similarly, the President of KAGOTE, Hon Emma Deeyaah, said Governor Nyesom Wike has wiped away their tears and solved the nightmare situation that the road caused the people.
President of Gbokabari, Senator Ben Birabi, noted that such quality of roads was hardly delivered in Ogoni land, and said the governor has re-energised the spirit of freedom in the state and performed above expectations despite the lean financial resources.
Also speaking, the Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Hon Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said again, the Wike-led administration has demonstrated commitment in delivering long-term service projects that would enhance the socio-economic life of the people.
“This project is a 16.06km dual carriage way, with a 2m wide concrete median, an overall road width of 22.3m, drainage network of 12.02km, 480 double arm streetlight poles complete with transformers and generators to power the streetlights.
“It used to be a deplorable 7.3m wide road but what we have today is three times wider than it was then. If we were to stretch this road into a single carriage way, it would stretch from here all the way to Kono, a distance of about 36km from Saapkenwa. This is excluding the added mileage we would achieve by converting the concrete median and street lighting to asphalt pavement”, he added.
2021: Wike Seeks God’s Face To Govern Rivers
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has reiterated his earlier position that the success of his government hinges on God’s intervention and direction of his steps and actions, by opening doors of divine favour and showering His grace and mercies upon him, members of his cabinet and the people of the state.
The governor said that with the peace of God upon the state in 2021, his administration would excel in delivering democracy dividends and good governance that would usher prosperity to the good people of the state, and shame cynics and detractors, who do not wish the state well.
Wike said this at the first Sunday church service in 2021 held at his private residence, along Ada George Road in Rumuepirikom, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, yesterday.
He attended the first Sunday church service along with his wife, Hon Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike and their children, with some members of the State Executive Council, politicians and other stakeholders of the state.
Reading the only Bible lesson of the service from the book of Psalm 122 verses 1-9, Wike said, “I was glad when they said unto me; let us go into the house of the Lord.
“Our feet shall stand within thy gates, O Jerusalem. Peace be within thy walls, and prosperity within thy palaces.
“For my brethren and companions’ sake, I will now say, peace be within thee, because of the house of the Lord our God, I will seek thy good”, the governor noted.
In his sermon, Ven Richard Okpara exhorted the congregants to desire the characters of the personal life of Jesus Christ than to posses the power to perform spectacular miracles, cast out demons and to control the forces of nature.
He said Jesus Christ, who started His ministry at age 30, did not condemn anybody to death and sufferings, but proclaimed liberty to the captives, healing to the broken hearted and offered salvation.
Okpara urged people in leadership to be wary of those who come to them singing their praises always in order to get them distracted from their commitment, which eventually make them to become self-conceited.
According to him, they need to know the enormity of their responsibilities and put their trust in God not in men, who alone is able to lead them to do right always.
He also noted the importance of New Year resolutions that some of those in attendance may have made, but reminded them that at a point in life with their accomplishments, they need the prayers for long useful life more.
But such long life, he said, is meaningless without the resolve to impact society positively by giving scholarship to the indigents and watch them become fulfilled in life.
He urged them to also build a befitting church in their villages for God in gratitude.
Also in attendance were the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani; Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo; and Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Barrister Rufus Godwins.
Others at the church service were the Chief of Staff to Government House, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke; state Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb Desmond Akawor; and the Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Brother Felix Obuah.
