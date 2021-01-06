Nation
NIS Warns 100 Banned Passengers
The Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, has strongly advised the 100 banned passengers, who violated the Federal Government’s COVID-19 protocols to comply with the six-month travel restriction order.
NIS also said that the affected passengers have been notified and prevented from Passport re-issuance and travelling outside the country.
The NIS Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja last Monday.
“In line with the Federal Government’s directives on temporary travel restrictions on 100 passengers due to non-compliance to the mandatory Day-7 post-arrival, COVID-19 PCR Test by all in-bound travellers, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede has directed the relevant formations to ensure immediate compliance with the travel restriction order.
“The 100 defaulting passengers have been restricted for a period of six (6) months, from January 1st 2021 to June 30th 2021. All the affected passengers have been notified and will be prevented from Passport re-issuance and travelling outside the country during this period”.
“The Nigeria Immigration Service hereby warns all affected passengers to comply to avoid breaching public health protocols and refusal of departure,” the statement read.
Meanwhile, the Federal Government had a few days ago published the passport numbers of the 100 passengers, who failed to undergo the mandatory COVID-19 test after returning to Nigeria.
Ugwuanyi Reassures Enugu Residents On Security
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has reiterated his administration’s resolve to ensure that the state continues to remain the safest and most secured in the country.
Ugwuanyi, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Simon Ortuanya, said this on Monday at the public presentation of the book titled: “Effective Policing and Security in South-East Nigeria’’.
The book, which has three major parts, was written by Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Dr Celestine Okoye (retired).
He said that security had remained the primary concern of his administration and the enormous investment in that direction had led to peace and tranquillity throughout the state and its communities.
According to him, Enugu State is the first to implement the Forest Guard after the decision to set-up such an outfit was deliberated within the South-East Governors’ Forum as well as first in the zone to set-up State Community Policing Committee.
His words: “As a government, we take provision of security very seriously as every responsible government will do.
“In 2018, a study by the Nigeria Police Force declared Enugu State as the safest and most secure state in the country.
“This has helped to uplift the socio-economic status of the state by improving our rate in the Ease of Doing Business to 5thposition in the country as well as digitised the economy, operated the Treasury Single Account to ensure financial prudence’’.
Speaking, the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, said that the book was not only about effective policing in the South-East, but would go a long way to provide security solutions to the entire country and Africa at large.
“The author DIG Okoye, being someone who had got years of experience and tour of duty as a police officer within and outside the country, had put down a germane book to help fight insecurity in its entirety within Africa.
“The book gave a practical and real-time approach on how security challenges can be collectively fought and positive result achieved’’.
The commissioner therefore lauded Okoye for the intellectual work and also putting down his experience and thought for others to learn from.
Reviewing the book later, Prof. Charles Ogbologu represented by Dr Alphonsus Ihenacho, said that the 14 chapter book expressed the various concerns of the South-East people as it concerns the current security challenge.
“The book under review gives an overview of the security situation and how to use community policing and modern technology as well as gadgets to fight insecurity in the zone.
“The book also educated the citizens on their responsibility for effective policing and what they can do to contribute to security, peace and progress of their communities,’’ he added.
While speaking to newsmen later on the motivation to write the book, Okoye, the author, said that the book came as a child of necessity.
“If, we sincerely love ourselves, I believe that there would be no insecurity in the first place in the zone.
“When you go through this book, you will know a lot concerning insecurity, even the ones happening in your kitchen,’’ he also added.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Don Ties Domestic Violence To Alcoholism
A professor of Islamic studies, University of Ilorin, Prof AbdulRazak Alaro, has identified alcohol use as one of the major causes of domestic violence, and cautioned youths against its consumption.
Alaro, who said this in an interview with The Tide source in Ilorin, yesterday, stressed that it was very important for men and women to project themselves as their own good ambassadors, by being responsible persons in the society.
“There is time for everything, and a time will come when youths will become elders and will reap from what they sowed. Alcohol is the mother of all sins, and that is why Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him) said that alcohol is the major cause of all atrocities,” Alaro said.
The don said that nobody, in his right frame of mind, would commit evil deeds, except he was drunk, because alcohol usually took over control of human beings and made them do many unspeakable things, to the extent of taking a life.
“There is the need for every responsible man to stop drinking, as it is stoppable in as much as it is not a part of your life,” he said.
Apart from the fact that drinking was dangerous to one’s health, it could tarnish one’s image and also destroy a happy family, Alaro said, adding that when a drunken man was provoked, it could also lead to domestic violence and even murder.
“Beating a woman is very dangerous, especially when she is pregnant, as it can lead to many things or even death. It can also lead to punishment in this life and on the day of judgement,” he said.
Alaro explained that when a Muslim drank alcohol, the Holy Quran said his prayers would not be accepted for 40 days, and since prayer was one of the five pillars of Islam, those who missed their prayers would surely be questioned on judgement day.
“On the day of judgement, every part of our body will testify against us and reveal all the things we did in secret. This is a day when there will be no second chance to come back to live and do good things,” he said.
He said that prayer and hard work were necessary tools to success, and thus it was incumbent on anyone who desired anything in life to always pray and also work hard towards achieving his aim.
Plateau Disability Commission Seeks Trust Fund For PWDs
The Plateau Disability Rights Commission has called for the establishment of a Disability Trust Fund to enable it improve the wellbeing of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the state.
The Secretary of the commission, Mr Carl Gurumyen, who made the call in an interview with The Tide source in Jos, added that the fund would enhance sustainable funding of the commission’s activities and programmes.
He also said that the proposed fund would access a percentage of the state’s total tax revenue to assist it in addressing the challenges of PWDs.
“ This will enable us have continuous funding for scholarships, sponsorships of PWDs and to handle other issues affecting them.
“The trust fund is supposed to be drawn from a percentage of the tax revenue of the state, where one per cent will be given to the commission monthly,” he said.
Gurumyen said the commission had conducted advocacy visits to some organisations, such as the police headquarters, the Ministry of Justice and the state high courts, for the establishment of desk officers to handle PWDs issues.
According to him, the commission was working towards having a desk officers for PWDs in hospitals, especially for the hearing impaired. to enable them to communicate their health needs with ease.
In 2019, he said, 500 wheelchairs were distributed to the physically challenged persons selected from across the state’s 17 Local Government Areas.
He said the commission was also partnering with NGOs to advocate for the wellbeing of PWDs, their involvement in governance, and the sensitisation of the public to uphold their human rights.
The secretary stressed that the full implementation of the state’ disability law would assist in addressing the issues of PWDs.
“We are identifying places where PWDs have hardship in accessing to conduct advocacy visits, so that provisions are made for them to access public places such as banks, schools and markets.
“We have taken sens-itisation campaigns to Lawmakers as funded by the Australian Embassy, and to traditional rulers living in rural areas where the PWDs mostly reside.
“We have in our two previous budgets included requests for accessibility to public places, banks, schools, worship centres, parking lots designated for PWDs,” he said.
He urged the PWDs to trust the commission to address their challenges as well as visit it to ventilate their complaints instead of using the social media.
