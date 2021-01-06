I Can Beat Joshua Inside Two Rounds -Fury

The second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup first round match between Rivers United of Nigeria and the Bloemfontein Celtics of South Africa initially scheduled for the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, today is up in the air as the visitors, expected to have arrived Port Harcourt yesterday could not enter the country.

The South Africans, Tidesports learnt, were denied immediate entry into Nigeria owing to the heavy prevalence of the second strain of the rampaging Coronavirus in their country. Following travel restrictions and health guidelines put in place by Nigerian authorities as a result of the COVID, travellers from certain countries, particularly, South Africa are expected to be quarantined for seven days on arrival before having access to the cities. But the South Africans were asking for a waiver, which government authorities did not oblige them.

In a chat with the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Rivers State, Sir Honour Sirawoo, he said, that the State government and team were ready to host the game as match officials had arrived Port Harcourt and quartered, unfortunately, the state government could not afford to toy with the health and safety of the people and should accept the position of the country on the matter.

According to him, the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, had already written to the Confederation of African Football, CAF, intimating them of the situation, especially, the Nigerian policy and requesting for a postponement or rescheduling to a nearby country that has no such a stringent measure against travellers from South Africa.

“The Rivers State Government cannot do otherwise or breach the guidelines put in place for national health and safety reasons. For us, we’re ready, anytime they agree or reschedule the game, we’ll play and we are sure we’ll win.

“The problem is not our problem, it’s not our own making. We only hope that CAF would respect the position of Nigeria and take decisions with the interest of all concerned at heart”, said Sir Sirawoo.

He, however regretted the effect the development may have on Rivers United players, who have been eager to confront the Celtics and finish the job they started in the first leg. “The players would definitely not be happy with the uncertainty. You know that we recruited well and they are focused to do well on the continent, the spirit of the boys may be dampened a bit,” he said.

It would be recalled that Rivers United smashed Bloemfontein Celtics 0 -2 away in the first leg, reducing the return leg to almost a formality.