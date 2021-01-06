Health
COVID-19 Vaccination: Scientists Caution FG
A professor of immunology, Ganiyu Arinola, said that rolling out a mass nationwide vaccine campaign might not be the the best use of resources for a resource-poor country like Nigeria.
Arinola, of the Department of Immunology, University of Ibadan, noted that while no amount of investment on health was a waste,”it is reasonable to spend wisely in this time of economic recession”.
The immunologist said that mass vaccination alone would not halt the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, adding that the available vaccines do not confer lifelong immunity against the virus.
“The mere availability of COVID-19 vaccine is insufficient to give broad immunological protection.
“Efficient vaccines must be safe with little side effects, inexpensive for the target population and widely effective across gender and wide geographical ranges,”he said.
In terms of its efficacy, Arinola still urged a cautious approach by the authorities.
“This is not a hundred per cent true of current COVID-19 vaccines, showing that there is room for improvement on them.
‘For instance, re-infection is likely because existing vaccines stimulate antibody production which may wane with time’, he added.
Health
Immunization: Health Ministry Targets Rural Communities
Towards ensuring that immunisation campaign achieves its target of over 80 percent, the Rivers State Ministry of Health says, it has provided modalities for trained health care providers to reach the interiors of the state.
Making this known in an exclusive interview, the Health Educator/Coordinator, Rivers State Social and Behavioural Change Communication Committee, Dr Doris Nria, said provisions, have been made to take the free immunisation exercise to the rural areas of the state.
“Because immunisation programme will be running concurrently in all the local government areas, and these areas will be empowered with boats or other means of transport, as well as logistics.
“In areas where boats are used for transport, implementing partners/Rivers State Government have put resources together to ensure that they are able to get boat or bicycle to enable the health workers get to these areas”, she explained.
Dr Nria further stated that in addition to specially trained health workers, “we have engaged many other persons that have the knowledge of health, to further enhance reaching the hard-to-reach areas.
Nria used the opportunity to call on the public especially parents and women of child bearing age to avail themselves the opportunity of being immunised against tetanus and other diseases.
The immunisation programmes set aside by the Federal Government to take care of the mother, new born and children from 0 -5 years.
According to Dr Nria, the implementing partners supporting the state on immunisation include UNICEF, World Health Organisation, the Challenge Initiative and the National Health Care Development Agency.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
PCN Sealed 4, 219 Premises, Two Drug Markets In 2020 – Registrar
The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) sealed 4, 219 pharmaceutical premises and two open drug markets in 2020.
The Registrar of the council, Dr Elijah Mohammed, gave the figures in an interview with The Tide yesterday in Abuja.
Mohammed said that the measure was targeted at sanitising pharmaceutical practice in order to protect the health of Nigerians.
Giving update of the council’s regulatory activities in 2020, the registrar said that 353 of the premises sealed were pharmacies, while 3, 866 were patent medicines shops.
He said that the council visited a total of 6, 132 premises, comprising 1,104 pharmacies and 5, 028 patent medicines shops.
“In an effort to achieve a well-ordered drug distribution system in the country, PCN closely monitored the development of the Coordinated Wholesale Centres (CWCs) across various locations in the country.
“An update of the status of various CWCs was recently forwarded to the minister of health.
“Among the premises sealed by the national enforcement team include those situated within the emerging open drug markets in Owerri and Abakaliki, in November and December 2020.
“Compliance directives were issued to 166 premises, comprising 92 pharmacies and 74 patent medicines shops.
The registrar added that 24 arrests were made and some of the suspects already charged to court while others would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigations. Mohammed said that due to the COVID-19-induced restrictions, the council sought the permission of the Nigeria Police to enable its enforcement team to move across states.
“In the course of the restriction of movement, the need to control proliferation of illegal pharmaceutical premises became very obvious.
“This is because owners of these premises took advantage of the health crisis to sell all kinds of medicines to the general public through unlicensed outlets,’’ he said.
“This is to ensure that medicines sold in premises across the nation remain safe, effective and of good quality,” Mohammed said.
Health
