Editorial
Aligning Budgets To Nigerians’ Needs
President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2021 federal budget of N13.08 trillion into law on
Thursday, December 31, 2020. Tagged the “Budget of Economic Recovery and Resilience”, it comprises a capital expenditure of N4,125,149,354,222 trillion and recurrent expenditure of N5,641,970,060,680 trillion, statutory transfer of N496,528,471,273 billion, N3.324 trillion for debt servicing, supplementary capital allocation of N1,060,751,051,650 trillion, and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 3.00 per cent.
Budgets globally aim to have a guide on revenue generation and spending to prevent confusion. Every arm, tier, and agency of government formulates its budget for the fiscal year and they are not expected to spend above the approved limits. But oftentimes that is not the case in Nigeria as some agencies expend unapproved monies with impunity.
Following the presidential assent to the 2021 budget, many concerns are expressed as to whether the budget addresses the people’s necessities and how the document can be correctly implemented in line with the existing fiscal and monetary laws.
The executive and legislative arms of government have always produced yearly Appropriation Acts. But successive budgets for several decades have not been implemented satisfactorily. Consequently, administration after administration has been unable to realise the grand objectives of the serial economic plans.
Regrettably, our national budgets are not aligned with the country’s development goals. With the demise of national development planning, budgets are prepared without plan or strategic framework. It is like building a huge edifice without an architectural drawing. That is why government’s promises cannot be actualised because there is no effective budget policy.
It might be necessary, at this juncture, to ask: how far have budgets gone to alleviate some of the endemic problems in Nigeria? We do not just mean the federal budget but all the state budgets put together. Every year, 38 budgets are rolled out including those of the federal government, 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.
To what extent have budgets ameliorated the problem of poor electricity, water supply, health care, education, dilapidated roads, unemployment, insecurity, etc? Are Nigerians faring better now compared with last year when the budget was passed? What systematic changes have occurred? What periodic solutions have been provided or on-going? What difference has occurred in the life of an average Nigerian?
This is even more worrisome when the citizens are rarely and inadequately consulted or engaged in budget planning, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation. In most cases, the national and state budgets do not adequately reflect the expectations and aspirations of the citizens.
This situation mainly exists because the budgeting process in Nigeria is faulty. It is split only between the legislative and the executive. The processes are not open and active participation is not encouraged. Most access to information and civic participation at best occurs at the seldom held public hearing stage in the House of Representatives and the Senate.
At the planning stages of our budgets, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and traditional rulers being representatives of the people ought to be enabled or encouraged to communicate their needs and concerns to the government and possibly contribute to the Medium-Term Revenue Framework and the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), or even the draft budget.
Citizen participation in budget hearings is significant. It can be done through involvement and advocating for more public hearings on a budget in the National Assembly. These and others are ways to sustain and improve access to information and civic pursuit in the different phases of budget preparations.
The failure of budgets across the country is heart-breaking. That is why pessimists call budgeting in the country annual ritual. That has been the case since 1999 when the present democratic dispensation began and it was thought that the era of military impunity was over. Indeed, our rogue budgets are merely rituals; they seem not to be made to change anything.
And really, how can there be change when on average, every year, 70 per cent of our budgets go for recurrent expenditure while only 30 per cent is for capital expenditure. How can an underdeveloped country like Nigeria develop when only a fraction of the annual budgets is put for capital projects?
Faced with corruption, neither the recurrent budget nor the capital spending achieves its target. The inability of many state governments to pay salaries, pension benefits and other entitlements to workers underscores the failure of recurrent expenditure. Sadly enough, the Federal Government is gradually contracting the disease and is no longer able to pay workers’ salaries promptly.
There seems to be no law that compels governments to account for the previous budget before announcing a new one. As a way out, there is a need for such a law, at all levels, to make public, at the end of each financial year, the performance of the previous year’s budget; what was achieved and what is left, which would form the basis for making a new budget.
Beyond the usual pomp that characterises budget signings in our country, we hope that President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2021 budget, unlike previous appropriations, will operate within standard budget parameters to attain its broad objectives of meeting policy goals and development needs of Nigerians.
Editorial
Another Look At PIB Provisions
Progress on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) currently under careful considerations in the National
Assembly (NASS) may be stalled as two prominent groups in the Niger Delta region, the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and the Niger Delta Dialogue (NDD), have outrightly rejected no fewer than 12 significant provisions in the Petroleum Host and Impacted Communities Development Bill (PHICDB).
Specifically, both groups are asking for the redrafting, rephrasing and restructuring of the observed provisions to accommodate the interests of the poor and neglected people of the oil and gas host and impacted communities in the Niger Delta or lose the peace and development sought by the PHICDB in the region.
PANDEF and NDD revealed their positions during the NDD’s Strategic Communication and Advocacy Training session for major stakeholders in PANDEF, NDD, and the various Policy Advocacy Committees (PACs) in Port Harcourt recently. The PHICDB is an essential part of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) currently before both chambers of the National Assembly.
The PHICDB seeks to promote sustainable mutual social and economic benefits from petroleum operations to host and impacted communities. It is equally designed to enhance peaceful and harmonious coexistence between settlers and host/impacted communities as well as create a framework to support their development process.
The objectionable provisions include the Interpretations Section, which the groups claim was vague in the use of words and terms such as “host and impacted communities” to describe oil-bearing communities in the region. They also faulted the silence of the bill on how the clusters should be formed and the trust fund shared. Similarly, they rejected the vague use of the term ‘Settlor(s)’ in Part 2, Section 2, Subsection 1 and 2 of the draft bill.
Additionally, the stakeholders wondered why “sabotage spill” was not clearly defined but its effects were highlighted in the draft bill. Further, they condemned the observed silence in the sharing formula of the accruing fund from the “Settlor(s)” between host and impacted communities, particularly given that there are more impacted settlements than host communities in available oil industry records.
Furthermore, the groups took a swipe at Part 3, Section 9, Subsection 1 and 2 of the draft bill for resting the creation and determination of the membership of the Board of Trustees (BoTs) for the trust funds on the International Oil Companies (IOCs). They also picked holes in Section 11, which splits the utilisation of the Endowment Fund to 70 per cent for capital expenditure; 20 per cent for the Reserve Fund; and 10 per cent for the settlor(s) special projects.
Expressing worry that the Presidency failed to specify how the operating expenditures of the settlor(s) would be verified to ascertain the accruing funds to the cluster trusts, the stakeholders objected to Section 22 that the settlors’ Operating Expenditure (OPEX) paid into the trust fund shall be subject to Petroleum Income Tax (PIT) and Companies Income Tax (CIT) deductibles.
Section 5 of the bill was queried for failing to give specific sanctions for underpayment, late payment or non-payment of agreed money into the cluster trust fund as and when due. They lamented the insufficient clarity on time frames for the incorporation of cluster trusts for host and impacted communities and the failure to stipulate penalties for reneging on implementation of agreed projects and programmes by the settlor(s) as contained in Section 3 of the bill.
First, it must be established that the broad objectives of the PHICDB are commendable, and that is to find an acceptable framework for an active company-community engagement mechanism structure. But it shouldn’t be seen as a substitute for the government’s responsibility to provide basic services and infrastructure for the host and impacted communities.
However, the flawed provisions identified by PANDEF and NDD are troubling. These principally relate to the power vested in the oil industry to determine crucial parameters connected to how funding will be allocated. We also need to know what constitutes a host community and how the BoTs to manage the funds will be set up.
If the purported purpose of the bill is to empower host communities to take charge of their development needs, why does it give the IOCs the sole power to appoint and determine the composition of the BoT, cutting communities out of the decision-making process? This way, investors can appoint non-indigenous persons as board members. This is a source of conflict and highly undesirable for a bill that aims to build trust.
Again, the issues regarding the lack of an enforceable time frame for project implementation must not be ignored because of its likely consequences. It will probably institutionalise the perception among communities that their concerns are marginal to those of industry, hence, generate serious grievance for many.
It is equally sad that the PHICDB makes settlors the sole authority for determining areas of operation. In effect, this is the power to determine which communities are impacted by the petroleum industry and as such benefit from the trust fund. This means communities that suffer environmental damage from the petroleum industry, but which, if not designated as a host community, will be denied compensations. This enables IOCs to fulfill their obligations in a way that suits their needs, not the communities’.
The PHICDB, as it stands, downplays the role of government in the development of host communities. Instead, it places that responsibility on the oil companies, with the only role for the government that of the Nigerian Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NPRC). NPRC is to mediate in disputes with the proviso that the decision of the Commission remains valid until overturned by the Federal High Court.
But being a creation of the government, it is believed that the NPRC may not be an impartial arbiter because the likely outcome in any such dispute will be favourable to industry, not the communities. And since historical antecedents of such litigations in court have tended to take years, if they are resolved at all, likely the NPRC decision will unduly last longer.
Clearly, the PHICDB vests too much power in the IOCs, particularly in terms of deciding how development projects are determined and implemented, as well as their beneficiaries. This may further alienate communities that already consider themselves cut out of decision-making. In consequence, the Federal Government and NASS should re-examine the PIB and accommodate the recommendations of the PACs to prevent another round of tension and agitations in the region.
Editorial
Our Expectations In 2021
Millions of Nigerians cheered the New Year on January 1, 2020, by taking part in rambunctious
gatherings across the country. In many parts of the nation, citizens attended crossover services at their locations of worship. Heavy fireworks rang through neighbourhoods while those who could provide exotic drinks, uncorked them, cheered and libated.
The year 2020 has gone with its innumerable challenges that tested the souls of many Nigerians. 2021 is here with hopes of better times for the nation and its people. Last year was definitely a very difficult one for most Nigerians with the economy deeply in the throes of a debilitating recession. No thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic that devastated the global economy.
Unemployment stood at an all-time high while power supply remained epileptic virtually throughout the year, although put at between 3000 and 5000 megawatts. Fuel price rose multiple times while food inflation reached a historic high. The business climate was disconsolate and low oil price at $40.47 a barrel presaged a bleak outlook for our beleaguered economy and the citizens.
Beyond the economy, last year produced several moments of painful uneasiness for the nation. The Niger Delta Avengers threatened renewed militancy in the Niger Delta region and for some time created grave uncertainties about the safety of oil activities. The federal government, after initial hesitation, began a peace negotiation which eventually resolved the issues and restored peace.
Infrastructural deficiencies persevered in hunting the country. Many of our expressways were so awful that they were described as death traps. They remain so. The rail system failed to witness much improvement. It seemed like the renovation of the National Assembly complex became more vital than the rehabilitation of roads, promoting governance failure and mediocrity.
President Muhammadu Buhari’s failed campaign promises were abysmal misery. The government couldn’t dent the rising unemployment figures. The war on corruption was resisted and frustrated in the courts because Buhari made little effort to get his party members and his government to buy into the fight. Several sensational corruption recoveries were made by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), but with a few trials and convictions.
Security is still dodgy. The most unreassuring is the carnage by herdsmen. Sadly, the federal government executes a policy of willful neglect of the problem, burying its head in the sand like the proverbial ostrich, thus, eliciting resentments in the country. Boko Haram’s continued onslaught is a confirmation of the intelligence failure of the Nigerian military. No amount of armaments would turn the scale of the war until the intelligence dilemma is rectified.
Hence, in 2021, Nigerians would like the government to address the economy, job creation and electricity supply. These are key sectors never to be disregarded wilfully and causelessly. Unlike last year, Nigerians expect a better economic atmosphere this year. Through a vibrant economy, people are empowered to find sustenance no matter how small. A harsh economy can compel people to resort to despicable means of survival.
Also, our wish for 2021 is the total elimination of insurgency to improve our security. This will require a continuation of armed combat from the armed forces. It would, however, impose even more improved intelligence, raising the security consciousness of communities to monitor their society against infiltration. Let 2021 become the year Nigeria will defeat extremism.
We would like to see the disentanglement of a strong anti-corruption movement to lead the campaign and create traction in the war against corruption. As the year proceeds, we hope to catch a glimpse of successful prosecutions and sanctions of corrupt public officials, who must be compelled to return all their loots upon conviction.
This year should terminate the secession bid of Biafrans, threats of resumption of militancy by Niger Delta and Oduduwa Republic militants, in addition to persistent conflicts across the country. They indicate unease regarding the centralised and lopsided nature of the Nigerian federation. We would like to see the implementation of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s National Conference to address the issues.
Respect for the rights of all citizens to free speech, entitling them to exercise their fundamental human rights rather than discreetly arresting and penalising those who hold contrary views to government policies, is another significant issue Nigerians would like to be discontinued in 2021. The power machinery must realise that this is a democratic dispensation; people have the right to speak up and complain.
The New Year is an opportunity for citizens to get more engaged in governance by asking critical questions, joining groups and ensuring that they get value out of public resources. Our docility over the years has encouraged our leaders to mismanage the nation’s resources as it has facilitated unaccountability and massive corruption.
For governors across the states, this New Year is an avenue to become more humane or benignant by treating state employees and pensioners as full members of the human family. Salaries and pension entitlements should be paid when they are due, and there should be increased openness and transparency in the management of state resources.
It is expected that Mr. President will talk to Nigerians and explain his policies to them further in 2021. Sadly, Buhari hardly talks to the people on whose behalf he exerts executive powers. Nigerians should hear their president and see him relate with them. It is impolite for the president to ignore Nigerians but conveniently speak about the country to the international community each time he travels abroad.
We find it unpleasantly ingratiating to see President Buhari and his family journey abroad for medical attention while the average Nigerian is impelled to seek Medicare in our necessitous health institutions. This year, we need to see Mr. President lead by example after he avowed that Nigerians should not travel abroad again for Medicare. If all the teaching hospitals in the country are properly equipped, there will be no need for medical-related oversea trips.
Again, we strongly desire to see the police and other security outfits suitably schooled in their respective primary responsibilities in 2021. The several incidences of public harassment and extortions have reached a crescendo and, therefore, demand crucial reforming approaches. Certainly, Nigerians expect more in the New Year.
Despite the challenges, the Nigerian state is not beyond redemption. It has only been mismanaged. So, the New Year presents Buhari another chance to address the expostulations. He must tackle the power supply problem, revamp the education and health sectors, and rout insurgency. Insecurity is rife with armed robbers, herdsmen and kidnappers having a field day. Unfortunately, there is no sign yet that this government has got a handle to the numerous problems.
