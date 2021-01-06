Abe Condemns Attack On Supporters

Former senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Magnus Abe, has condemned the attack on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Asari Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Abe, in a statement, accused some individuals loyal to Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, of being perpetrators of the dastardly act.

He alleged that the gunmen invaded the venue of a peaceful gathering of APC members in Buguma City with dangerous weapons, inflicting serious injuries on several persons, including women.

Abe further stated that the reason Ben Horsfall and other party members almost lost their lives at the meeting in Buguma was because they dared to disagree with the Minister of Transportation.

‘The Rivers State version of federal might was Sunday visited on Hon Ben Horsfall and some members of the APC in Buguma City. This is ominous beginning to the new year in Rivers State and a clear sign of what is ahead for Rivers people.

“Nigerians will do well to remember that it was the same Hon Ben Horsfall who risked life and limb and physically served the court papers of the now-famous case of Amaechi vs INEC on the then sitting Governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia.

“It was Hon Ben Horsfall’s courage and his conviction to disagree with the powers that be at that time that made the case possible. Ben Horsfall was never assaulted, attacked, or brutalised for his open confrontation with then Governor Omehia.

“Today, for daring to hold a different view from Amaechi, but for the grace of God, Hon Ben Horsfall, himself and several others could have died.

“Nigerians will do well to remember that the political violence that engulfed Rivers State and claimed so many lives before the 2015 elections actually started with attacks on supporters of the Grassroots Democratic Initiative, then led by the Minister of State for Education, Barrister Nyesom Wike.

“Nigerians will also recollect that the first place the GDI peacefully held a rally in Rivers State was in Gokana Local Government Area (my home local government), because I flatly refused despite orders from above to allow violence on Rivers people of any political persuasion,” Abe said.