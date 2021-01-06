Column
A Peep Into 2021
“We spent January 1 walking through our lives, room by room, drawing up a list of work to be done, cracks to be patched. May be this year, to balance the list, we ought to walk through the rooms of lives – not looking for flaws, but potentials. – Ellen Goodman
The beginning of every year comes with looking back to
see what the future can hold for humanity.
“Life can only be understood backwards but it must be lived forward” – Sovon Kuerkegard.
Let us have a peep into 2021 which many predict will be a year of relief, relief from the pains of this “yester year” of grief and disappointment with scattered drops of joy that were overshadowed by overwhelming grief.
To see into 2021 let us start by looking at what 2020 looked like.
The year 2020 has been portrayed in multiple perspectives. It is said to be a mysterious year of pandemic and confusion across the globe.
The attendant backlash of the monstrous COVID -19 which the year 2020 embraced in an unrestrained manner turned out to be an unbridled romance of death and economic woes, in every part of the world.
The year 2020 was a year of great promise, a year of expectation and magic.
It was the end of a decade that had many projections. To the global community, it ought to have marked the climax of the Millennium Development Goals (MDG) which was expected to change the world into a prosperous universe, bringing poverty to half by 2015. Five years beyond 2015 was expected to be half a decade of consolidation.
Nigeria had big dream(s) of 2020 when it launched Vision 2020, which was aimed at making Nigeria one of the 20 strongest economies in the world.
The year ended with recession a second one in five years. Vision 2020 was launched in 2009 by the administration of President Yar’Adua when it became clear that Vision 2010 had failed.
Making Nigeria a strong economy among 20 economies in the world became a façade that led to nowhere but to a recession dead end and low Human Development Index.
It is no longer news that a new long term plan has been launched in Nigeria to replace Vision 2020.
It is called Vision 2030. Vision 2030 is modeled after the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals which requires among other provisions, employment creation strategies which deals with resource allocation to priority areas of development.
Nigeria therefore plans to “costumise” the integrated S.D.G.
Long term development plans in Nigeria dates back to the 1960s, but the tragedy lies in failure to achieve sustainable implementation.
What does 2021 hold for Nigeria? Much is expected.
Eleanor Roosevelt opined that the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.
What dreams are there for Nigeria?
The long term plans should no longer be like the end to gas flaring plan where the terminal date is usually changed like Monkey Post in children arena games.
Dreaming and planning for the future is not synonymous with prophetic apocalypse that prophets read out every end of the year, it is purposeful, realistic, goal oriented and scientific.
If Nigerians and the leadership can give the kind of attention they give to prophetic revelations to economic planning and implementation, much will be achieved in 2021.
2021 is a year leaders in public and private sector will be planning to restore all that were lost in 2020.
Much will be done to clean up the mess. First task in 2021 will be to manage a National budget that has about 60 per cent deficit.
Managing the precarious oil price which the economy depends on is a serious business for 2021.
The bench mark on oil price is a factor in managing the budget but more serious is the burden of transparency from operators and politicians.
The educational system which has suffered great damage by the nine months ASUU Strike will need to be radically revamped.
Nigerians will expect a new work ethics for lecturers and students will need the right psyche to adjust.
New normals for the new COVID-19 era are expected to be in place in different sectors of the economy. 2021 is the first half of the present administration which was voted into office in 2019 at Federal and State level. This is the year of local government elections in Rivers State. It is expected that a new electoral culture of free and fair election will emerge.
Development efforts are expected to be given new impetus. Projects planned for this first half are expected to be accomplished. New Projects are expected to be flagged off.
This is the year Governor Wike of Rivers will inaugurate most of the legacy projects that are completed especially the flyover bridges.
2021 will usher in new hopes.
By: Bon Woke
Column
NIN-SIM Linkage Can Wait
The recent directive by the Federal Government for Nigerians to register and link their National Identity Numbers (NIN) with their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card numbers has attracted mixed reactions from public commentators across the country.
While they seem to agree on the need for the country to have a national data base of all her citizens, especially for security purposes, some think that the timing of the current exercise is improper given the resurgence of the highly dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had earlier announced that the NIN-SIM linkage exercise should be conducted within two weeks from December 16-30. But the House of Representatives protested against the deadline, claiming that it was too short for over 200 million Nigerians to conclude such exercise. The reps had, therefore, asked for a 10-week extension which apparently prompted the NCC to announce a new deadline of December 30, 2020-February 9, 2021.
Even so, observers are still disturbed by the mammoth size of the gatherings at the various offices and registration centres of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). Their fears are chiefly re-enforced by the absence of social distancing and the ceaseless stampeding in the bid to obtain registration materials.
Of course, there are also reports that some NIMC officials have since initiated processes to exploit the situation directly or by proxy. People have confessed to paying between N2000 and N5000 as underhand monies in order to enjoy prompt services. Those who are unable to afford it have continued to shout themselves hoarse in protest against the ugly goings-on.
Besides the number of people so far registered with NIMC, the government also has some biometric records of Nigerians through the issuance of permanent voter cards by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); driver’s licence by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC); international passport by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS); bank verification number by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); and SIM card by the telecom network operators. These are veritable sources of information for the compilation of a comprehensive national data base.
Procuring any of these items has never been an easy task for the citizens of this country. Applicants are either made to part with extra cash or queue for hours under the blazing sunlight. Some, especially those in the rural areas, travel long distances to register at city centres. It’s needless to mention the frequent updating and re-registration of SIM cards, driver’s licences, vehicle plate numbers and international passports.
Again, not many Nigerians know that they were supposed to be issued a BVN card upon conclusion of their account registration biometrics at the banks. But even as this is still pending several years after, with the banks obviously reluctant to produce such cards, the same banks eagerly turnaround to demand from their customers the payment of N200 for a BVN print-out. And, without much questioning, Nigerians fall over each other to pay this, particularly when preparing for a workers’ biometric verification exercise. The CBN has allowed this exploitation for so long and it’s quite a shame, to say the very least!
The same is also true of the national identity card which was once marred by controversy sometime in the early 2000s when a French firm was alleged to have scammed the nation in connivance with some top government officials. Many Nigerians who registered in that exercise never got their identity cards till date.
The point here is that the hype and urgency with which these exercises are conducted hardly get matched by any seriousness on the part of the government agencies carrying out such duties. They often complain of meager budgetary releases which impede the full conclusion of such national assignments.
Granted that there is now a vaccine for the treatment of COVID-19, but the Nigerian authorities should not lose sight of the fact that it is not yet available here. Also, a new strain of the virus has been reported which may not readily lend itself to destruction by any recent medical lab discoveries, including the much touted Pfizer antidote.
What’s more, based on the rising infection figures in Nigeria and across the world, some states are already hinting at the possibility of another round of curfews and lockdowns to minimize any further spread of the pandemic. If this is so, why wouldn’t the NCC and NIMC put the current data harmonization exercise on hold until the new normal gains ground?
This column is not unaware that NIMC has modified the registration procedure to reflect a booking system that lasts from 9.00 am-1.00 pm on week days. But how this survives an imminent lockdown regime remains to be seen.
At this time when the country is in a recession with a strong indication of severe food shortages, the rural farmers and other productive hands across the land should be encouraged to concentrate on their respective endeavours rather than travel back and forth in their bid to beat the deadline for a NIN-SIM linkage or any other related exercise for that matter.
Whatever is the reason for the NIN-SIM harmonization project, it surely will not surpass security of the nation and her citizens and for planning purposes. COVID -19 is a potential mass killer any day, especially if not properly managed. And, like any other disease, strict adherence to its existing protocols as a preventive measure remains better than any known cure.
Nigeria has never been known to act when other nations are busy trying to avert impending calamities. Ours is a nation of unnecessarily stubborn people who only verbally regret the eventual unsavoury results of their actions or inactions.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Column
Our Bloody Diary
The yuletide is the period of Christmas in Christendom. It is the spiritual period of Advent. Advent is derived from a Latin word, Adventus which means coming.
It is the period Christendom celebrates the birth of Christ Jesus and also the period of expectation and preparation for the coming of Jesus on the last day.
Yuletide is therefore the period of preparation and spiritual introspection. Yule means the festival of the season of Christmas and yuletide is the Christmas season.
This season which dates back to two thousand years ago has become an ambivalent celebration. Charismas today has assumed both spiritual and mundane practices.
The Yuletide thus has both secular and spiritual dimensions, but Christ is the reason.
The season comes at the end of the year thus making it a season for stocktaking and planning for a new year.
Yuletide means so many things to many people. To none Christians, it is the end of the year and it represents a season of fulfillment and disappointment for those who could not meet their goals.
For the government, it is a season of budget, the completion of the budget year and the planning for a new budget estimate for the next financial year.
Every government whether state or federal uses this season to plan the actualization of a full budget cycle which begins in January and ends in December.
Financial institutions and other corporate organizations take stock and close their books for the year while making plans for the New Year with new plans, short term, middle and long terms.
It is a period of critical appraisal of the business of the ending year. However, the yuletide which the ordinary folks refer to as part of the Ember month has turned out to be anything spiritual or purposeful, but a period of madness.
As journalists, Christmas season has become a period of bloody diary. Our Reporters Dairy has become a catalogue of increased tragedies, fatalities, insecurity, police brutality, banditry, armed robbery and kidnapping as well as different and unimaginable homicides.
This season ordinarily should be a season of love. Unfortunately, the Reporter’s Diary of a typical journalist in Rivers State will read thus: On the 17th of December 2020 Thursday, 15.45 hours on Evo Road G.R.A Phase Two Port Harcourt, one Levi Nwabuko was shot dead by unknown armed bandits, who allegedly trailed him from a bank where he had gone to withdraw some money.
The victim was said to have been intercepted and shot, point blank inside his KIA Options Car with an Abuja registration number.
The car was abandoned with the money and a companion of the deceased who sustained gunshot injuries.
At Peter Odili Road same day along George Sekibo Road Port Harcourt, One Eloma Member was shot dead by a gang of unidentified robbers who made away with his money.
The deceased was said to have been traced from First Bank Trans Amadi where he had gone to withdraw some money.
There was also a reported case of cult clashes which left one person dead at Amadi Ama axis of Port Harcourt.
Also on the 17th of December 2020 at about 20.00 Hours along Oyigbo axis of Aba expressway, a contract staff with S.P.D.C, one Eruba Enyinna and his companion were abducted on their way from his village.
The story revealed that a gang of five men armed, and dressed on black, who pretended to be conducting stop and search security operations, had stopped their vehicle and ordered them into the bush. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of one hundred million naira. All these happened in one day and confirmed by security report. The Rumuodara palliative debacle where a number of persons lost their lives in a stampede is part of the bloody tales.
The police have also confirmed a report that a young man was shot dead in front of his house by a trigger happy police sergeant for being in possession of an Iphone at Elenwo. Yes, Iphone?
Reports and rumours of car crashes, banditry and all forms of criminality have as usual continued to trail the period despite campaigns by relevant security organizations on safety and peace during the season.
The story of abductions by terrorist groups in the North East and North West sound like a far fetched reality but they represent the ugly face of insecurity in present day Nigeria.
What is worrisome however is the culture of violence, anxiety, cheating and criminality that resonates during the yuletide season.
Let the positive aspects of the season be utilized to advance human values and society, for good. The season should bring out the Godliness in us rather than the evil.
By: Bon Woke
