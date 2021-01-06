A Peep Into 2021

The recent directive by the Federal Government for Nigerians to register and link their National Identity Numbers (NIN) with their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card numbers has attracted mixed reactions from public commentators across the country.

While they seem to agree on the need for the country to have a national data base of all her citizens, especially for security purposes, some think that the timing of the current exercise is improper given the resurgence of the highly dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had earlier announced that the NIN-SIM linkage exercise should be conducted within two weeks from December 16-30. But the House of Representatives protested against the deadline, claiming that it was too short for over 200 million Nigerians to conclude such exercise. The reps had, therefore, asked for a 10-week extension which apparently prompted the NCC to announce a new deadline of December 30, 2020-February 9, 2021.

Even so, observers are still disturbed by the mammoth size of the gatherings at the various offices and registration centres of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). Their fears are chiefly re-enforced by the absence of social distancing and the ceaseless stampeding in the bid to obtain registration materials.

Of course, there are also reports that some NIMC officials have since initiated processes to exploit the situation directly or by proxy. People have confessed to paying between N2000 and N5000 as underhand monies in order to enjoy prompt services. Those who are unable to afford it have continued to shout themselves hoarse in protest against the ugly goings-on.

Besides the number of people so far registered with NIMC, the government also has some biometric records of Nigerians through the issuance of permanent voter cards by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); driver’s licence by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC); international passport by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS); bank verification number by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); and SIM card by the telecom network operators. These are veritable sources of information for the compilation of a comprehensive national data base.

Procuring any of these items has never been an easy task for the citizens of this country. Applicants are either made to part with extra cash or queue for hours under the blazing sunlight. Some, especially those in the rural areas, travel long distances to register at city centres. It’s needless to mention the frequent updating and re-registration of SIM cards, driver’s licences, vehicle plate numbers and international passports.

Again, not many Nigerians know that they were supposed to be issued a BVN card upon conclusion of their account registration biometrics at the banks. But even as this is still pending several years after, with the banks obviously reluctant to produce such cards, the same banks eagerly turnaround to demand from their customers the payment of N200 for a BVN print-out. And, without much questioning, Nigerians fall over each other to pay this, particularly when preparing for a workers’ biometric verification exercise. The CBN has allowed this exploitation for so long and it’s quite a shame, to say the very least!

The same is also true of the national identity card which was once marred by controversy sometime in the early 2000s when a French firm was alleged to have scammed the nation in connivance with some top government officials. Many Nigerians who registered in that exercise never got their identity cards till date.

The point here is that the hype and urgency with which these exercises are conducted hardly get matched by any seriousness on the part of the government agencies carrying out such duties. They often complain of meager budgetary releases which impede the full conclusion of such national assignments.

Granted that there is now a vaccine for the treatment of COVID-19, but the Nigerian authorities should not lose sight of the fact that it is not yet available here. Also, a new strain of the virus has been reported which may not readily lend itself to destruction by any recent medical lab discoveries, including the much touted Pfizer antidote.

What’s more, based on the rising infection figures in Nigeria and across the world, some states are already hinting at the possibility of another round of curfews and lockdowns to minimize any further spread of the pandemic. If this is so, why wouldn’t the NCC and NIMC put the current data harmonization exercise on hold until the new normal gains ground?

This column is not unaware that NIMC has modified the registration procedure to reflect a booking system that lasts from 9.00 am-1.00 pm on week days. But how this survives an imminent lockdown regime remains to be seen.

At this time when the country is in a recession with a strong indication of severe food shortages, the rural farmers and other productive hands across the land should be encouraged to concentrate on their respective endeavours rather than travel back and forth in their bid to beat the deadline for a NIN-SIM linkage or any other related exercise for that matter.

Whatever is the reason for the NIN-SIM harmonization project, it surely will not surpass security of the nation and her citizens and for planning purposes. COVID -19 is a potential mass killer any day, especially if not properly managed. And, like any other disease, strict adherence to its existing protocols as a preventive measure remains better than any known cure.

Nigeria has never been known to act when other nations are busy trying to avert impending calamities. Ours is a nation of unnecessarily stubborn people who only verbally regret the eventual unsavoury results of their actions or inactions.

By: Ibelema Jumbo