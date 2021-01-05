Health
Everyday Habits That Ruin Your Looks
Are you looking desperately to improve your skin? Using cosmetics is not a decent method to enhance the outlook. One must have solid skin to look excellent. It would be best if you did not rely on cosmetics as it is full of chemicals. However, we don’t understand that our bad habits are mainly responsible for destroying our look. So today, we are going to disclose seven habits that are tremendously ruining our skin.
- Inappropriate Sleeping
Although everyone needs a sound sleep for taking rest, it can sometimes ruin your skin. The issue lies with your pillowcase. At the time of sleeping, when your face is rubbed on the pillow, it can fade your skin beauty and leave ugly lines over your face. In this case, dermatologists recommend using a silk cushion cover to save your skin. Thus it will remain healthy and you can enjoy your sleeping.
- Picking Pimples
Picking pimples is a common trend. Never tinker with the pimples all over the face. Otherwise, it will leave a terrible dark spot. Also, it creates some other skin problems. If you notice a pimple existing for a long time, you should consult with a professional dermatologist and get the right treatment. Besides, you can use different kinds of natural products to stop growing pimples.
- Not Washing Face
Not washing your face regularly is another bad habit that ruins your skin. Wherever you go outside, you must wash your face. It will remove the germ and dust which are harmful to your skin. Avoid buying a random face wash from the market. Not all of them are safe. You can consult with your dermatologist about which face wash is good to use. Moreover, you can utilize some natural products like milk, honey, rose water, lemon, to clean your face.
- Using Ordinary Soaps
Some so many people are likely to use ordinary soaps to clean their face. But such kinds of soaps destroy your skin significantly. They contain some harsh chemicals which are detrimental to your skin. So don’t use these soaps to clean your face regularly. You can take the advice of a dermatologist and purchase the best natural face cleansers. Leave all the chemicals and start using genuine products to wash your face.
- Extensive Smoking
If you are addicted to smoking and trying to beautify your skin, you can not ever do that because smoking causes serious damage to your skin and diminishes the look. Further, it has some other health hazards like cancer, heart attack, bronchitis, etc. We understand that you can’t leave smoking overnight. So you can try the alternative, which is vape juice. Vape juice is safer than smoking, and you can control the nicotine dosage as well.
- Running Away from Sun
Everybody gets insane with regards to presenting their skin to the sun. They take adequate measures to protect themselves by applying sunscreen, wearing caps, sunglasses, etc. But do you know the skin needs Vitamin D to keep healthy? Any other Vitamins can be taken through food. But only Vitamin D can be the best retained through the skin by the beams of the sun. However, spend at least 10 minutes in the early morning and afternoon sun effect.
- Not Drinking Enough Water
Water is a vital element for our body, especially for the most significant organ – the skin. Not drinking enough water will damage your skin significantly. Our skin is considered the best protector against outside germs. So you must consume sufficient water to improve your look. It will remove the unwanted pimples and spots and ensure the smoothness of your skin.
Conclusion
These are a couple of things everybody of us should remember that ruin our whole look. So try yourself to give up the above habits, and there you go!
Image Source:
https://pixabay.com/photos/smoking-tobacco-smoke-addiction-2889419/
Health
Everyday Habits That Ruin Your Looks
Are you looking desperately to improve your skin? Using cosmetics is not a decent method to enhance the outlook. One must have solid skin to look excellent. It would be best if you did not rely on cosmetics as it is full of chemicals. However, we don’t understand that our bad habits are mainly responsible for destroying our look. So today, we are going to disclose seven habits that are tremendously ruining our skin.
- Inappropriate Sleeping
Although everyone needs a sound sleep for taking rest, it can sometimes ruin your skin. The issue lies with your pillowcase. At the time of sleeping, when your face is rubbed on the pillow, it can fade your skin beauty and leave ugly lines over your face. In this case, dermatologists recommend using a silk cushion cover to save your skin. Thus it will remain healthy and you can enjoy your sleeping.
- Picking Pimples
Picking pimples is a common trend. Never tinker with the pimples all over the face. Otherwise, it will leave a terrible dark spot. Also, it creates some other skin problems. If you notice a pimple existing for a long time, you should consult with a professional dermatologist and get the right treatment. Besides, you can use different kinds of natural products to stop growing pimples.
- Not Washing Face
Not washing your face regularly is another bad habit that ruins your skin. Wherever you go outside, you must wash your face. It will remove the germ and dust which are harmful to your skin. Avoid buying a random face wash from the market. Not all of them are safe. You can consult with your dermatologist about which face wash is good to use. Moreover, you can utilize some natural products like milk, honey, rose water, lemon, to clean your face.
- Using Ordinary Soaps
Some so many people are likely to use ordinary soaps to clean their face. But such kinds of soaps destroy your skin significantly. They contain some harsh chemicals which are detrimental to your skin. So don’t use these soaps to clean your face regularly. You can take the advice of a dermatologist and purchase the best natural face cleansers. Leave all the chemicals and start using genuine products to wash your face.
- Extensive Smoking
If you are addicted to smoking and trying to beautify your skin, you can not ever do that because smoking causes serious damage to your skin and diminishes the look. Further, it has some other health hazards like cancer, heart attack, bronchitis, etc. We understand that you can’t leave smoking overnight. So you can try the alternative, which is vape juice. Vape juice is safer than smoking, and you can control the nicotine dosage as well.
- Running Away from Sun
Everybody gets insane with regards to presenting their skin to the sun. They take adequate measures to protect themselves by applying sunscreen, wearing caps, sunglasses, etc. But do you know the skin needs Vitamin D to keep healthy? Any other Vitamins can be taken through food. But only Vitamin D can be the best retained through the skin by the beams of the sun. However, spend at least 10 minutes in the early morning and afternoon sun effect.
- Not Drinking Enough Water
Water is a vital element for our body, especially for the most significant organ – the skin. Not drinking enough water will damage your skin significantly. Our skin is considered the best protector against outside germs. So you must consume sufficient water to improve your look. It will remove the unwanted pimples and spots and ensure the smoothness of your skin.
Conclusion
These are a couple of things everybody of us should remember that ruin our whole look. So try yourself to give up the above habits, and there you go!
Image Source:
https://pixabay.com/photos/smoking-tobacco-smoke-addiction-2889419/
Health
Nigeria Ranks 187 In Healthcare Poverty
Nigeria has been identified as poverty capital of the world after it ranked 187 out of 189 countries in health care.
Making this known recently, during the virtual 6th Nigeria Family Planning Conference 2020, the Chairman, Association for the Advancement of Family Planning (AAFP), Dr. Ejike Oji, said the unemployment rate in the country has skyrocketed from 2 percent in 1960 to 27% in 2020 due to population dynamics.
In his presentation titled, “Population Growth and the Challenges of Human Capital Development”, Dr Orji said the average fertility rate in Nigeria is 5.5 which is higher than the 2.5 of the world, with static contraceptive prevalent rate of 12 percent for almost a decade.
According to him, the unemployment rate in the country has skyrocketed from 2 percent in 1960 to 27 percent in 2020 due to population dynamics.
He continued that the average fertility rate in Nigeria is 5.5 which is higher than the 2.5 of the world, with static contraceptive prevalent rate of 12 percent for almost a decade.
The AAFP boss, who is also the Chairman Board of Trustees, Network of Reproductive Health Journalists Nigeria (NRHJN), said Nigeria presently has the highest infant mortality rate in the world.
“This could be reversed with fertility reduction and massive investment in infrastructure and human capital development in healthcare sector”, he said.
He used the fora to advocate for massive investment in formal and non-formal education as well as policies that will ensure equity, fairness, justice and sense of security in the country.
Speaking on the development, the Chairman of Kano state Interfaith Forum, Hafiz Sani Abdullahi said the group has preached child birth spacing to over one million persons in 2020.
Represented by the Secretary of the forum, Imam Tijjani, he said 340 religious leaders have been empowered with right information and messages on child birth spacing across the state.
“About 1.2 million people have been reached with CBS messages through Jumaat prayers, tafsir, church and fellowships. Religious leaders have featured in over 20 live radio programmes”, he said.
He, however, attributed low level of basic education as the major setback of embracing contraceptives among people of reproductive age in the state.
Other challenges, he said, include women’s fear of contraceptive side effects and stock out of commodities, especially Long Acting Reversible Contraception (LARC).
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
COVID-19: WHO Lists Achievements, Says Vaccination No Guarantee
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has listed some of its achievements in combating COVID-19 in 2020, noting that vaccination is no guarantee of virus eradication.
WHO’s Director-General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said this at the last COVID-19 press conference of the year at WHO headquarters in Geneva.
In a speech posted on the agency’s website, the director general said WHO had worked tirelessly since the virus was reported in Wuhan, China in December, 2019.
“If we rewind to the start of 2020, it was on 10 January that WHO published its first comprehensive package of guidance documents for countries, covering topics related to the management of an outbreak of a new disease.
“The next day, WHO received the full genetic sequences for the novel coronavirus from China and by 13 January, WHO published its first protocol for a diagnostic test by a WHO partner lab in Germany to detect the virus.
“By mid-January, our international technical expert networks were engaged and meeting by teleconference to share first hand knowledge with the new novel coronavirus and similar respiratory viruses, such as MERS and SARS.
“And WHO convened the Strategic Technical Advisory Group for Infectious Hazards and the Global Alert and Response Network.
“By the end of the month, 30 January, I declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, WHO’s highest level of alert under global health law,’’ he said.
And by the start of February, he said WHO was shipping diagnostic tests around the world so that countries could detect and respond effectively.
“On 4 February, WHO released the first global preparedness and response plan for COVID-19 based on the latest scientific evidence.
“At the same time, WHO was connecting scientists, funders and manufacturers from across the globe together to accelerate research on tests, therapeutics and vaccines.
“In mid-February, WHO’s longstanding research and development blueprint group brought hundreds of experts from more than 40 countries together to plot out a COVID-19 research roadmap.
“This was based on years of work on other infectious diseases including SARS, MERS and Ebola.’’
And by March, the director-general said WHO was planning the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator, which was launched with partners in April.
The director-general said the ACT-Accelerator was a historic collaboration to further hasten the development, production and equitable access to vaccines, diagnostics.
“Good news came in June as initial clinical trial results from the UK showed dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, could be lifesaving for patients severely ill with COVID-19.
“By September, new antigen based rapid tests had been validated and the diagnostic pillar of the ACT-Accelerator had secured millions of them for low- and middle-income countries.
“And then the shot that rang out around the world was the release of positive vaccine news from multiple candidates, which are now being rolled out to vulnerable groups,’’ he said.
According to him, new ground has been broken not least with the extraordinary cooperation between the private and public sector in this pandemic.
“ In recent weeks, safe and effective vaccine rollout has started in a number countries which is an incredible scientific achievement.’’
Meanwhile, some senior officials of WHO had warned that vaccination do not guarantee that infectious diseases would be eradicated.
Dr. Mike Ryan, head of the WHO Emergencies Programme warned that there might be a chance of another pandemic, more serious pandemic spreading across the world.
“The next pandemic may be more severe; we need “get our act together”, because we live on a fragile planet, and in an increasingly complex society.
“Let’s honour those we’ve lost by getting better at what we do,’’ he said
Also, the WHO Technical Lead on COVID-19, Dr. Maria van Kerkhove, noted that some of the countries that had coped better with COVID-19 had history of managing outbreaks.
“Those countries that have cope better are not necessarily been those with the highest incomes, but those that have lived through other infectious disease outbreaks.
“Those countries have used the “muscle memory” of traumatic events to kick their systems into gear, and act to comprehensively tackle the virus,’’ she said.
Kerkhove , however, called for the world to be better prepared for the next health crisis, with well-trained health workers able to take full advantage of innovative technology, and informed, engaged citizens capable of keeping themselves safe.
Also, Guest speaker Prof. David Heymann, a disease expert and member of a WHO “surge team”, said that we now have the tools at our disposal to save lives, allowing us to learn to live with the virus.
Heymann, deployed to strengthen the COVID-19 response in South Africa earlier this year said COVID-19 was likely to become endemic in the global population.
Vaccinations, he explained, do not guarantee that infectious diseases will be eradicated.
“Societies would do better to focus on getting back to full strength, rather than on the “moonshot of eradication”, said the official.
Trending
- Sports5 days ago
Sports In Nigeria In 2020: A Retrospect
- Entertainment5 days ago
Behold, Nigerian Artistes Who Ruled The Music Clan In 2020
- Entertainment5 days ago
Burna Boy: Entertainer Of The Year 2020
- For The Record5 days ago
2020: Nigeria In 12 Months
- Women5 days ago
Scenes Around Nigerian Women In 2020
- Business5 days ago
How Maritime Sector Fared In 2020
- News5 days ago
RSG Closes Creek Road, Bille, Bonny, Nembe Jetties To Traffic …Reopens Kidney Island For Shell Operations
- Featured5 days ago
2021 Dev Agenda’ll Address Citizens’ Needs, Economy, Infrastructure -Wike …Ban On Illegal Motor Parks, Street Trading, Illegal Mechanic Shops Takes Effect, Jan 4