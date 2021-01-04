World
Why World Can’t Quit Fossil Fuels
Have the recent pronouncements of the death of oil and reigning renewables been more rhetoric than reality? Yes and no. It’s true that peak oil is now closer than ever, and globally we’re seeing a more earnest effort to decarbonize than ever before, in large part thanks to green stimulus packages for post-COVID economic recovery.
But for all of the advances that green energy is making around the world, it’s just not enough to achieve the kind of greenhouse gas emissions reductions necessary to curb the impact of climate change. In fact, it’s not even close.
This week Axios reported on the “chasm between CO2 goals and energy production,” saying that “projected and planned levels of global oil, natural gas and coal production are way out of step with the kind of emissions cuts needed to hold global warming significantly in check.” This reporting is based on a brand new study.
The second annual “Production Gap Report” is the continuation of a project developed in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The 2020 report was put together by the UN, the Stockholm Environment Institute, the International Institute for Sustainable Development, the Overseas Development Institute and the climate think tank E3G.
The purpose of the report, which is modelled after and alongside UNEP’s Emissions Gap Reports is to synthesize and communicate “the large discrepancy between countries’ planned fossil fuel production and the global production levels necessary to limit warming to 1.5°C and 2°C.” And, as it turns out, that discrepancy is still quite large, even after the COVID-19 pandemic took a huge bite out of fossil fuel demand and the oil and gas industry as a whole.
The report calculates the emissions that will be released from fuel combustion over the next calendar year based on projections and extrapolations of all the countries of the worlds’ planned and estimated fossil fuel extraction. The prognosis is grim.
While meeting the Paris climate accord goal of limiting and maintaining long-term global warming to just 1.5° Celsius over pre-industrial temperature averages would require the global community to reduce fossil fuel production by a full 6 percent each year over the course of the next decade, right now most countries are reaching toward a reduction goal of just 2 percent less than half of what is needed.
Despite the fact that all 196 members of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) signed onto the Paris Agreement, according to the 2020 Production Gap report, “countries are instead planning and projecting an average annual increase of 2 percent, which by 2030 would result in more than double the production consistent with the 1.5°C limit.”
While the world is heading in the right direction overall to bring down greenhouse gas emissions on the eve of catastrophic climate change, it simply isn’t doing so with enough urgency. For example, while coal has had an especially rough year and seems to be on its very last legs as an industry, it would need to see a whopping 11 percent production cut every year until 2030 to comply with the 1.5°C pathway. It’s hard to see that happening when countries like China are falling back on coal in times of economic and energy insecurity.
Similarly, while OPEC+ is mulling over the idea of extending production cuts to keep oil prices afloat during this extended oil demand downturn, it would be shortsighted and naive to think that means the end of oil is upon us. While we may very well be living in the era of peak oil, that is a far cry from seeing a 6 percent annual decrease of the fuel that still overwhelmingly powers the global economy.
Ultimately, in spite of all the lofty rhetoric, “the pandemic-related production declines this year won’t lead to the long-term changes needed to get on track toward those temperature targets.” For that we need human intervention and intentional economic and political restructuring, not just viral disruption.
Zaremba first published this piece in the London-based Oilprice.com
World
Why World Can’t Quit Fossil Fuels
Have the recent pronouncements of the death of oil and reigning renewables been more rhetoric than reality? Yes and no. It’s true that peak oil is now closer than ever, and globally we’re seeing a more earnest effort to decarbonize than ever before, in large part thanks to green stimulus packages for post-COVID economic recovery.
But for all of the advances that green energy is making around the world, it’s just not enough to achieve the kind of greenhouse gas emissions reductions necessary to curb the impact of climate change. In fact, it’s not even close.
This week Axios reported on the “chasm between CO2 goals and energy production,” saying that “projected and planned levels of global oil, natural gas and coal production are way out of step with the kind of emissions cuts needed to hold global warming significantly in check.” This reporting is based on a brand new study.
The second annual “Production Gap Report” is the continuation of a project developed in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The 2020 report was put together by the UN, the Stockholm Environment Institute, the International Institute for Sustainable Development, the Overseas Development Institute and the climate think tank E3G.
The purpose of the report, which is modelled after and alongside UNEP’s Emissions Gap Reports is to synthesize and communicate “the large discrepancy between countries’ planned fossil fuel production and the global production levels necessary to limit warming to 1.5°C and 2°C.” And, as it turns out, that discrepancy is still quite large, even after the COVID-19 pandemic took a huge bite out of fossil fuel demand and the oil and gas industry as a whole.
The report calculates the emissions that will be released from fuel combustion over the next calendar year based on projections and extrapolations of all the countries of the worlds’ planned and estimated fossil fuel extraction. The prognosis is grim.
While meeting the Paris climate accord goal of limiting and maintaining long-term global warming to just 1.5° Celsius over pre-industrial temperature averages would require the global community to reduce fossil fuel production by a full 6 percent each year over the course of the next decade, right now most countries are reaching toward a reduction goal of just 2 percent less than half of what is needed.
Despite the fact that all 196 members of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) signed onto the Paris Agreement, according to the 2020 Production Gap report, “countries are instead planning and projecting an average annual increase of 2 percent, which by 2030 would result in more than double the production consistent with the 1.5°C limit.”
While the world is heading in the right direction overall to bring down greenhouse gas emissions on the eve of catastrophic climate change, it simply isn’t doing so with enough urgency. For example, while coal has had an especially rough year and seems to be on its very last legs as an industry, it would need to see a whopping 11 percent production cut every year until 2030 to comply with the 1.5°C pathway. It’s hard to see that happening when countries like China are falling back on coal in times of economic and energy insecurity.
Similarly, while OPEC+ is mulling over the idea of extending production cuts to keep oil prices afloat during this extended oil demand downturn, it would be shortsighted and naive to think that means the end of oil is upon us. While we may very well be living in the era of peak oil, that is a far cry from seeing a 6 percent annual decrease of the fuel that still overwhelmingly powers the global economy.
Ultimately, in spite of all the lofty rhetoric, “the pandemic-related production declines this year won’t lead to the long-term changes needed to get on track toward those temperature targets.” For that we need human intervention and intentional economic and political restructuring, not just viral disruption.
Zaremba first published this piece in the London-based Oilprice.com
World
Covid-19: UK Pledges £47m Aid To Nigeria, Eight Others
The United Kingdom is releasing £47million in aid to provide food, nutrition, water and shelter for vulnerable families in nine countries and regions.
It said £7million of the funding would be made available in Nigeria through the World Food Programme (WFP) and is estimated to reach 430,000 individuals with unconditional food assistance and nutrition support for 108 days.
This was contained in a statement, yesterday, by the Deputy British High Commission, titled, ‘Covid-19: UK pledges an extra £47million of aid for families hit by hunger around the world including £7million to Nigeria.’
It noted that new United Nations data revealed that humanitarian crises were worsening around the world, with 235 million people expected to require urgent assistance compared to 175million people at the start of 2020.
The statement said food, nutrition, water, childhood vaccinations and shelter are all urgently needed to help families in some of the largest humanitarian crises around the world.
“An increasing number of Nigerians affected by the conflict in the North are suffering acute food insecurity with malnutrition rates worryingly high,” the commission noted.
The UK said it was lobbying international donors to provide more funding, and calling for all conflict parties to allow safe, sustained, and unhindered humanitarian access to all people in need of assistance; including 1.24million people the UN estimated are living in areas currently inaccessible to humanitarian actors due to insecurity in the North-East.
It stated, “The number of people in need of humanitarian assistance in northeast Nigeria is also increasing, having risen to 8.9million people as we enter 2021.
“Over 3.4million are living in acute food insecurity at crisis or worse levels in North-East Nigeria, including 1.2million living in areas that are inaccessible areas due to insecurity. This is set to increase to 5million people in the next lean season (June–August 2021) if immediate mitigating actions are not taken.”
The UK is the second-largest humanitarian donor to Nigeria, providing £85million in lifesaving assistance in 2020/21 alone, as part of an overall £258million of UK development funding in Nigeria.
It noted that the UN Humanitarian Response Plan remains significantly underfunded and access remains a major obstacle.
The statement explained that the UK Special Envoy for Humanitarian Affairs, Nick Dyer, during his visit to Nigeria in November, urged the government, the UN and the international community for increased collective action to mitigate the deteriorating food insecurity and to address humanitarian access and protection of civilians concerns.
Commenting on the pledge, the UK Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab said, “Hundreds of millions of people living in the world’s largest humanitarian crises are struggling to survive, threatened by conflict, starvation and Coronavirus.
World
UN Agency Seeks Extra $204m For Zimbabwe As Hunger Bites
The UN World Food Programme (WFP) yesterday appealed for an additional 204 million dollars to support four million of the most food insecure Zimbabweans for the next six months.
Francesca Erdelmann, WFP Zimbabwe’s representative said this in Harare.
Drought in 2019 and this year have left millions facing hunger.
That includes about one-third of the rural population, who are expected to face “crisis’’ or “emergency’’ levels of hunger, and 2.3 million hungry urban dwellers, WFP said.
An economic recession during the past two years has compounded the problem for the country of 15 million people.
“We are deeply concerned that if WFP does not receive enough funding to reach the four million people it intends to, families will be further pushed to the limit,” Erdelmann said.
The additional funding would allow WFP to provide the minimum amount of emergency food assistance to the most vulnerable 3.5 million rural and 550,000 urban citizens.
While COVID-19 had aggravated food insecurity in both rural and urban areas of the country, WFP said many of its traditional donors were also struggling in the wake of the impact of the pandemic on their own economies.
Zimbabwe spent 458 million dollars importing food, mostly grains during the first nine months of this year compared to 140.5 million dollars during the same period in 2019, according to treasury data.
Trending
- Sports4 days ago
Sports In Nigeria In 2020: A Retrospect
- Entertainment4 days ago
Burna Boy: Entertainer Of The Year 2020
- Entertainment4 days ago
Behold, Nigerian Artistes Who Ruled The Music Clan In 2020
- For The Record4 days ago
2020: Nigeria In 12 Months
- Women4 days ago
Scenes Around Nigerian Women In 2020
- Business4 days ago
How Maritime Sector Fared In 2020
- Rivers4 days ago
Banigo Assures Rivers People Of More Development
- Entertainment4 days ago
Album Review: Flavour Of Africa