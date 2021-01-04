TUC Deputy President, Onuegbu Passes On

The Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah has again warned residents and those doing business in Port Harcourt, and its environs to desist henceforth, from dumping wastes outside the State Government approved dumping hours of 6 pm to 12 midnight, and at unauthorized receptacles.

Bro. Obuah in his new year message to Rivers people, said the uncooperative attitude of these persons who dumped wastes after Service Providers had finished evacuation of wastes in their respective zones/areas, would no longer be tolerated as the Agency would henceforth arrest and prosecute defaulters.

The RIWAMA Sole Administrator, described these acts of indiscriminate dumping of wastes as sabotaging the efforts of RIWAMA at ensuring that Port Harcourt and its environs are clean at all times.

Bro. Obuah further stated that a Taskforce to arrest and prosecute anyone found dumping wastes outside the State Government approved dumping hours of 6pm to 12 midnight and at unapproved receptacles would be inaugurated soon.

The RIWAMA boss also appealed to residents and those doing business in Port Harcourt, the state capital and its environs, to always observe sanitation rules and properly bag their refuse and ensure to dispose them at government approved time of 6pm to 12 midnight and receptacles only.

He wished all Rivers people and those living and doing business in the State a prosperous 2021.