Rivers
Rivers Speaker Harps On Education, Peace
The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi- Owaji Ibani has underscored the importance of education, peace and unity to the progress of the state.
Ibani made the remark as part of his felicitation to Rivers people on new year day.
He said the Assembly believes in the goals and dreams of the New Rivers Vision as highlighted in the New Year broadcast of Governor Wike.
The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly said the progress of the state is dependent on access to quality education,peace and unity as well as conducive environment to stimulate economic growth.
He assured that the 9th Assembly would continue to work in synergy with other arms of government in fostering peace,progress and development of Rivers State.
Rivers
Rivers Speaker Harps On Education, Peace
The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi- Owaji Ibani has underscored the importance of education, peace and unity to the progress of the state.
Ibani made the remark as part of his felicitation to Rivers people on new year day.
He said the Assembly believes in the goals and dreams of the New Rivers Vision as highlighted in the New Year broadcast of Governor Wike.
The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly said the progress of the state is dependent on access to quality education,peace and unity as well as conducive environment to stimulate economic growth.
He assured that the 9th Assembly would continue to work in synergy with other arms of government in fostering peace,progress and development of Rivers State.
Rivers
TUC Deputy President, Onuegbu Passes On
The Deputy National President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Chika Onuegbu, is dead.
The Tide learnt that the former Chairman, Rivers State Chapter of TUC and National Industrial Relations Officer of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), died after a brief illness.
Sources said he complained of headache early Saturday and was rushed to the hospital where he gave up the ghost.
The outspoken labour leader, it was further learnt, recently bagged a distinction-Masters in Law- from a University in the United Kingdom.
His unfortunate demise has thrown the labour movement, friends and associates as well as residents of Port-Harcourt, capital of oil-rich Rivers State into deep mourning.
A respondent said he was an asset to the TUC and ensured a smooth working relationship between labour and the State Government when he was Chairman of the State Chapter of the TUC.
“He was a jolly good fellow and a team player who understood the dynamics of negotiations and labour relations. May his good soul rest in perfect peace, while we pray God to comfort his immediate family, friends and associates over this colossal loss,” the respondent said.
Rivers
RIWAMA Warns Against Refuse Dumping Time
The Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah has again warned residents and those doing business in Port Harcourt, and its environs to desist henceforth, from dumping wastes outside the State Government approved dumping hours of 6 pm to 12 midnight, and at unauthorized receptacles.
Bro. Obuah in his new year message to Rivers people, said the uncooperative attitude of these persons who dumped wastes after Service Providers had finished evacuation of wastes in their respective zones/areas, would no longer be tolerated as the Agency would henceforth arrest and prosecute defaulters.
The RIWAMA Sole Administrator, described these acts of indiscriminate dumping of wastes as sabotaging the efforts of RIWAMA at ensuring that Port Harcourt and its environs are clean at all times.
Bro. Obuah further stated that a Taskforce to arrest and prosecute anyone found dumping wastes outside the State Government approved dumping hours of 6pm to 12 midnight and at unapproved receptacles would be inaugurated soon.
The RIWAMA boss also appealed to residents and those doing business in Port Harcourt, the state capital and its environs, to always observe sanitation rules and properly bag their refuse and ensure to dispose them at government approved time of 6pm to 12 midnight and receptacles only.
He wished all Rivers people and those living and doing business in the State a prosperous 2021.
Trending
- Sports4 days ago
Sports In Nigeria In 2020: A Retrospect
- Entertainment4 days ago
Burna Boy: Entertainer Of The Year 2020
- Entertainment4 days ago
Behold, Nigerian Artistes Who Ruled The Music Clan In 2020
- For The Record4 days ago
2020: Nigeria In 12 Months
- Women4 days ago
Scenes Around Nigerian Women In 2020
- Business4 days ago
How Maritime Sector Fared In 2020
- Rivers4 days ago
Banigo Assures Rivers People Of More Development
- Entertainment4 days ago
Album Review: Flavour Of Africa