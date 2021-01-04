Featured
Pass PIB Now To Save Nigeria, LCCI Charges NASS
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the National Assembly to ensure the passage of a competitive Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) that would make Nigeria an investment destination of choice, and save the country from total collapse.
The Director-General, LCCI, Mr Muda Yusuf, made the call in a statement, yesterday, in Lagos.
Yusuf said the LCCI was fully in support of government’s efforts to drive industry reform through a new PIB which was currently before the national assembly.
“The Lagos Chamber urges the national assembly to put in place a law that will promote a more effective and efficient governance, administration, host community development and fiscal framework for the petroleum industry.
“A competitive bill will help preserve the integrity of the existing projects, whilst also encouraging future growth of production, and make Nigeria an investment destination of choice,” he said.
According to him, Nigeria, with the largest oil and gas reserves in Africa, has huge untapped potential to achieve its economic development goals, including gas-to-power ambitions.
Yusuf noted that despite having the largest reserves in Africa, Nigeria only received four per cent ($3billion) of $75billion, invested in the continent between 2015 and 2019.
He said that this underscored the need to create a competitive environment to attract investment to the oil and gas sector.
The DG said the key objectives of the PIB 2020, amongst many others, include reforming the institutional and fiscal framework and developing Nigeria’s gas sector.
Yusuf said it was also aimed at creating a framework to support the development of host communities and foster sustainable prosperity, as well as bringing in new investments to grow the country’s production capacity.
He said: “However, some of these improvements appear insufficient to deliver the true value to Nigeria, which the bill aims to achieve.
“Some provisions in the bill could adversely affect the growth of the industry and the overall economy.
“We firmly believe that based on constructive co-operation between the Nigerian Government and other stakeholders, host communities and Industry, the objectives of reform can be successfully met”.
Yusuf noted that there were six key areas that the drafters of the PIB should look into, to ensure that it achieved its objectives.
He listed them to include preservation of base business and rights and granting new Deepwater oil projects a full royalty relief during the first five years of production.
The LCCI chief also identified the removal of Hydrocarbon Tax, as companies would still be subjected to the Companies Income Tax Act (CITA).
Others, he said, were segregation of Upstream and Midstream deemed assets and harmonisation of tax practices, and ensuring capital allowance and allowable deductions which are consistent with existing tax legislation and CITA.
Yusuf said the PIB should also include an exemption for existing export gas supply contracts and obligations, and simplifying the administrative burden of compliance, minimising ambiguity and the extent of overlapping regulation.
Featured
2021: Wike Seeks God’s Face To Govern Rivers
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has reiterated his earlier position that the success of his government hinges on God’s intervention and direction of his steps and actions, by opening doors of divine favour and showering His grace and mercies upon him, members of his cabinet and the people of the state.
The governor said that with the peace of God upon the state in 2021, his administration would excel in delivering democracy dividends and good governance that would usher prosperity to the good people of the state, and shame cynics and detractors, who do not wish the state well.
Wike said this at the first Sunday church service in 2021 held at his private residence, along Ada George Road in Rumuepirikom, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, yesterday.
He attended the first Sunday church service along with his wife, Hon Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike and their children, with some members of the State Executive Council, politicians and other stakeholders of the state.
Reading the only Bible lesson of the service from the book of Psalm 122 verses 1-9, Wike said, “I was glad when they said unto me; let us go into the house of the Lord.
“Our feet shall stand within thy gates, O Jerusalem. Peace be within thy walls, and prosperity within thy palaces.
“For my brethren and companions’ sake, I will now say, peace be within thee, because of the house of the Lord our God, I will seek thy good”, the governor noted.
In his sermon, Ven Richard Okpara exhorted the congregants to desire the characters of the personal life of Jesus Christ than to posses the power to perform spectacular miracles, cast out demons and to control the forces of nature.
He said Jesus Christ, who started His ministry at age 30, did not condemn anybody to death and sufferings, but proclaimed liberty to the captives, healing to the broken hearted and offered salvation.
Okpara urged people in leadership to be wary of those who come to them singing their praises always in order to get them distracted from their commitment, which eventually make them to become self-conceited.
According to him, they need to know the enormity of their responsibilities and put their trust in God not in men, who alone is able to lead them to do right always.
He also noted the importance of New Year resolutions that some of those in attendance may have made, but reminded them that at a point in life with their accomplishments, they need the prayers for long useful life more.
But such long life, he said, is meaningless without the resolve to impact society positively by giving scholarship to the indigents and watch them become fulfilled in life.
He urged them to also build a befitting church in their villages for God in gratitude.
Also in attendance were the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani; Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo; and Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Barrister Rufus Godwins.
Others at the church service were the Chief of Staff to Government House, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke; state Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb Desmond Akawor; and the Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Brother Felix Obuah.
Featured
Pass PIB Now To Save Nigeria, LCCI Charges NASS
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the National Assembly to ensure the passage of a competitive Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) that would make Nigeria an investment destination of choice, and save the country from total collapse.
The Director-General, LCCI, Mr Muda Yusuf, made the call in a statement, yesterday, in Lagos.
Yusuf said the LCCI was fully in support of government’s efforts to drive industry reform through a new PIB which was currently before the national assembly.
“The Lagos Chamber urges the national assembly to put in place a law that will promote a more effective and efficient governance, administration, host community development and fiscal framework for the petroleum industry.
“A competitive bill will help preserve the integrity of the existing projects, whilst also encouraging future growth of production, and make Nigeria an investment destination of choice,” he said.
According to him, Nigeria, with the largest oil and gas reserves in Africa, has huge untapped potential to achieve its economic development goals, including gas-to-power ambitions.
Yusuf noted that despite having the largest reserves in Africa, Nigeria only received four per cent ($3billion) of $75billion, invested in the continent between 2015 and 2019.
He said that this underscored the need to create a competitive environment to attract investment to the oil and gas sector.
The DG said the key objectives of the PIB 2020, amongst many others, include reforming the institutional and fiscal framework and developing Nigeria’s gas sector.
Yusuf said it was also aimed at creating a framework to support the development of host communities and foster sustainable prosperity, as well as bringing in new investments to grow the country’s production capacity.
He said: “However, some of these improvements appear insufficient to deliver the true value to Nigeria, which the bill aims to achieve.
“Some provisions in the bill could adversely affect the growth of the industry and the overall economy.
“We firmly believe that based on constructive co-operation between the Nigerian Government and other stakeholders, host communities and Industry, the objectives of reform can be successfully met”.
Yusuf noted that there were six key areas that the drafters of the PIB should look into, to ensure that it achieved its objectives.
He listed them to include preservation of base business and rights and granting new Deepwater oil projects a full royalty relief during the first five years of production.
The LCCI chief also identified the removal of Hydrocarbon Tax, as companies would still be subjected to the Companies Income Tax Act (CITA).
Others, he said, were segregation of Upstream and Midstream deemed assets and harmonisation of tax practices, and ensuring capital allowance and allowable deductions which are consistent with existing tax legislation and CITA.
Yusuf said the PIB should also include an exemption for existing export gas supply contracts and obligations, and simplifying the administrative burden of compliance, minimising ambiguity and the extent of overlapping regulation.
Featured
2021 Dev Agenda’ll Address Citizens’ Needs, Economy, Infrastructure -Wike …Ban On Illegal Motor Parks, Street Trading, Illegal Mechanic Shops Takes Effect, Jan 4
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has pledged the resolve of his administration to create a more robust business environment that will stimulate economic growth, empowerment and create tangible jobs for Rivers people in 2021.
In his New Year broadcast to Rivers people, yesterday, Wike said that having laid the development foundation for the state, efforts shall be concerted in 2021 in building Rivers State into the desired dream.
According to the governor, his administration’s agenda for the state has been clear from the beginning, with pragmatic approach adopted in addressing the critical concerns of the people.
Such concerns, he said, had included the sustenance of peace and security, education, affordable healthcare, fixing the infrastructural deficit and driving better economic growth, and social progress for the state.
“Today, we express our gratitude to God and our people not only for the opportunity to serve but also for the achievements we have recorded, which now forms the foundations for our drive towards greater levels of development, economic growth, better life and secured future for our people.
“But, we also concede to the fact that there’s much more to be done to realize the Rivers State of our dreams: a progressive state with fabulous infrastructures, quality education, affordable healthcare and boundless economic opportunities for all who live in it.
“We will, therefore, continue in 2021 to focus on the fundamental task of creating a new Rivers State through prudent, efficient and transparent management of available resources.
“Essentially, we shall continue to upgrade and expand educational infrastructure and services across all levels of the education system.
“There is no better guarantee for the future progress of our state and the nation than to ensure that every child has the realistic access to the transformational light of education and skills acquisition.
“We shall also continue to prioritize healthcare delivery and ensure that everyone has access to affordable primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services.”
The governor noted that 2020 was a challenging year, made worse by a mismanaged national economy in recession, corona virus pandemic, escalated insecurity, corruption and socio-political tensions.
He said these made life horrible for millions of struggling families and ordinary Nigerians in the face of dwindling revenues, rising inflation, poverty and unemployment.
Nevertheless, he said the state reasonably advanced her development agenda and efforts at building a financially responsible and socially equitable state.
“Accordingly, 2020 also proved to be a very busy and eventful year for our state, especially in project execution and delivery of social services to our people.
“As customary, we initiated and completed a record number of development projects with tremendous socio-economic impact while several others, including the multi-billion Naira flyovers, received reasonable funding and construction attention in 2020.”
Wike also announced the line up of some completed projects billed for inauguration beginning from the 4th of January, 2021, which include the Mother and Child Hospital and the Real Madrid Academy new buildings, as well as the Okoro-Nu-Odo flyover.
Others, according to him, are the Sakpenwa – Bori dual carriage way, the Abonnema Ring Road, the 10-kilometre Bolo internal roads, and the Eteo – Sime – Nowan – Kira road.
“We also wish to restate our commitment to recruit 5,000 youths into the state’s public service in 2021 to reduce the unemployment rate and give the beneficiaries a new ease of life.”
The governor noted that there was a second wave of the Coronavirus experienced in the state, and issued a warning to those who continue to disregard adherence to Covid-19 protocols of the danger they cause other law-abiding residents.
“It is necessary to remind everyone of our responsibility to adhere strictly to the existing protocols on compulsory wearing of face masks, maintenance of social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and the regular use of hand sanitizers so that we can reasonably prevent the rate of transmission and avoid needless deaths from the disease”.
The governor expressed government’s dismay with the continuing flouting of the ban on trading, the creation of illegal motor parks, taxi ranks and mechanic workplaces as well as the erection of illegal kiosks along the streets and other public spaces.
“Apart from constituting public nuisance, these activities and structures obstruct traffic flow and pose serious threats to public safety and security to the extent no responsible government can tolerate.
“With the grace period over therefore, we have no other option than to order immediate clampdown and put a final stop to these illegal operations from January 4, 2021”, Wike added.
Trending
- Sports4 days ago
Sports In Nigeria In 2020: A Retrospect
- Entertainment4 days ago
Burna Boy: Entertainer Of The Year 2020
- Entertainment4 days ago
Behold, Nigerian Artistes Who Ruled The Music Clan In 2020
- For The Record4 days ago
2020: Nigeria In 12 Months
- Women4 days ago
Scenes Around Nigerian Women In 2020
- Business4 days ago
How Maritime Sector Fared In 2020
- Rivers4 days ago
Banigo Assures Rivers People Of More Development
- Entertainment4 days ago
Album Review: Flavour Of Africa