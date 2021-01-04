Environment
Paris Agreement On Climate Change: Where Nigeria Stands
It is five years after the Paris Agreement on Climate Change was adopted by 196 parties (countries) at the Conference of Parties (COP) 21 in Paris of which Nigeria is a signatory.
Since then, there have been calls by state and non- state actors for Nigeria to undertake more ambitious efforts to combat climate change and adapt to its effects.
According to the United Nations Climate Change publication of 2020, the COP is the supreme decision making body of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
All states that are parties to the Convention are represented at the COP.
A key task for the COP is to review the national communications and emission inventories submitted by parties.
Based on this information, the COP assesses the effects of the measures taken by parties and the progress made in achieving the ultimate objective of the Convention.
According to the UN publication, the Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change.
As earlier stated, it was adopted by 196 parties at COP21 in Paris, on Dec. 12, 2015 but entered into force on Nov. 4, 2016.
The goal of the agreement is to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
The Paris Agreement works on a five – year cycle of increasingly ambitious climate action carried out by countries.
By the end of 2020, countries are expected to have submitted their plans for climate action known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).
In their NDCs, countries communicate actions they will take to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in order to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement.
Countries also communicate in the NDCs actions they will take to build resilience to adapt to the impacts of rising temperatures.
Though some efforts have been made by the Federal Government of Nigeria, in her NDCs, through the Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with non-state actors; calls have been made for more ambitious action.
Prof. Nasiru Idris, Dean, Faculty of Environmental Science, Nasarawa State University, says that since the Paris Agreement in 2015, there have been quite a number of efforts on the side of the Nigerian Government.
Idris said the country submitted its NDCs to the UNFCCC on May 15, 2017 while its Biennial Update Report was also submitted on March 17, 2018 while Nigeria’s Third National Communication on climate change is in progress.
According to him, the creation of a National Communication offers countries the opportunity to contribute with technically sound studies and information.
Idris notes that studies and information can then be used for designing mitigation and adaptation measures, as well as project proposals that can and will help increase their resilience to the impacts of climate change.
He says the Nigerian government has also made significant effort in the area of National Circumstances, National Greenhouse Gas Inventory, Mitigation Assessment, Vulnerability and Adaptation, among others.
The don underscores the need to strengthen Nigeria’s institutional capacities to develop long – term climate – resilient development strategies across sectors.
He says having access to pertinent data, information and decision making tools will be critical to reduce the potential damages from climate change.
At a recent event to mark the 5th Anniversary of the Paris Agreement, the Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, said the Federal Government was providing policies and initiatives aimed at implementing the agreement to address climate change and other environmental issues in the country.
Abubakar said these policies and initiatives included financing green projects across the nation in various sectors of the economy.
He added that the government was also engaging in afforestation programmes aimed at establishment of forests and planting of trees in order to avoid degradation of land.
According to the minister, in achieving the Paris Agreement and Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs), the government is collaborating with relevant stakeholders and the government of France for more effective implementation of the programmes.
Hajiya Halima Bawa-Bwari, Acting Director, Department of Climate Change in the ministry, said during the Post COP25 National Consultative Workshop recently held in Abuja, that the Ministry was already engaging various stakeholders, including MDAs, state and non-state actors as well as development partners.
Bawa – Bwari said that the Ministry had also established climate change desks in all the states and the FCT, in partnership with development partners.
“We need to know what the people at the local levels are doing to ensure climate resilience. So we have given the desk officers a template to feed in mitigation actions happening in all the states.
“The department also engages through regular sensitisation programmes, which include trainings and workshops in the six geo – political zones as well as engaging with the private and public sectors to raise awareness on climate change and the NDCs,” she said.
Bawa-Bwari said the national policy on climate change and NDCs were being reviewed, adding that a sectoral plan for its implementation had been developed.
Non – state actors such as civil society organisations (CSOs) have also not been resting on their oars as they continue to engage state actors in ensuring Nigeria implements policies aimed at achieving the Paris Agreement.
Dr Ibrahim Choji, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Climate Sustainable Development Network (CSDevNet) says more than ever, ambitious action is urgently needed to address the global climate crisis and keep global temperature increases in check.
According to Choji, five years after the adoption of the Paris Agreement, 2020 is a key milestone for countries to enhance their NDCs to the Paris Agreement.
He says they can do this by going beyond current national climate plans and bringing the planet closer to the climate treaty’s goals of de-carbonising economies and improving resilience.
Choji gave a summary of what the Nigerian Civil Society has been able to achieve so far within five years of the adoption of the Paris Agreement.
“We have succeeded in establishing the platform and mechanism for monitoring and evaluating NDCs implementation in Nigeria, enhance mitigation and adaptation components of the NDCs, as well as communicating the NDCs.
“Additionally, aligning Nigeria’s NDCs with SDGs and the role of finance and multi-stakeholder such as policy makers, academics, media, civil society and community-based organisation and the private sector.
“Also, collaboration in NDCs enhancement and achievement are veritable and vital pointers to the way forward,” he said.
Choji says that to facilitate a climate – resilient and sustainable Nigeria, CSDevNet is successfully implementing varieties of projects with the support of Pan African Climate Justice Alliance, through Swedish International Development Agency.
He says the projects are aimed at deepening Nigerian civil society’s engagement in post-Paris climate change dialogue and response strategies.
Choji notes that the dialogue and strategies traverse direct programming and research, policy and advocacy, sub-granting and capacity building, but mainly focus on the most vulnerable groups that are unreachable in traditional development paradigms.
“Furthermore, the project engenders and strengthens the involvement of the civil society in the implementation of the Paris Agreement, and the SDGs.
“This is via effective monitoring and evaluation of Nigeria’s NDCs and creating linkage with governments and the Environment Directorate of the Economic Community of West African states,” he said.
Choji says that joint studies have been developed, produced and disseminated with research institutes to influence national, sub-regional and regional policies, plans and programmes by evidence-based CSOs narratives, policy analyses and advice.
“We have carried out joint study with the Federal University of Petroleum, Effurun to examine the compliance practice to implementation of the Paris Agreement on reducing greenhouse emission on oil and gas for 2018/2019 in Nigeria.
“Equally, a joint study on analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the Implementation of NDCs in African Countries: A Case Study of eight countries in Africa, with University of Glasgow and the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo Ebonyi State, is currently ongoing,” he announced.
Choji said other projects included its programme aimed at supporting over 20 Nigerian youth, women and marginalised groups known as Young Digital Activitists (YDAs) and Community Resource Persons (CRPs).
He says this is a bottom-up approach and social media led-initiative for youth participation in climate change and SDGs dialogue processes communication.
“Through this programme we were able to give a voice to the vulnerable and those at the grassroot.
“The voice will enable them to positively influence public laws, policies and practices in the context of climate justice, poverty reduction and foster partnership in addressing developmental issues in Nigeria and on the African continent,” Choji said.
He disclosed that CSDevNet/PACJA partnered with its members in the South-South zone.
Choji said this was to scale up nature-based solutions for mitigation, resilience and adaptation through mangrove restoration and planting of trees for combating erosion and land degradation in Cross River estuary.
Environment
Paris Agreement On Climate Change: Where Nigeria Stands
It is five years after the Paris Agreement on Climate Change was adopted by 196 parties (countries) at the Conference of Parties (COP) 21 in Paris of which Nigeria is a signatory.
Since then, there have been calls by state and non- state actors for Nigeria to undertake more ambitious efforts to combat climate change and adapt to its effects.
According to the United Nations Climate Change publication of 2020, the COP is the supreme decision making body of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
All states that are parties to the Convention are represented at the COP.
A key task for the COP is to review the national communications and emission inventories submitted by parties.
Based on this information, the COP assesses the effects of the measures taken by parties and the progress made in achieving the ultimate objective of the Convention.
According to the UN publication, the Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change.
As earlier stated, it was adopted by 196 parties at COP21 in Paris, on Dec. 12, 2015 but entered into force on Nov. 4, 2016.
The goal of the agreement is to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
The Paris Agreement works on a five – year cycle of increasingly ambitious climate action carried out by countries.
By the end of 2020, countries are expected to have submitted their plans for climate action known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).
In their NDCs, countries communicate actions they will take to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in order to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement.
Countries also communicate in the NDCs actions they will take to build resilience to adapt to the impacts of rising temperatures.
Though some efforts have been made by the Federal Government of Nigeria, in her NDCs, through the Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with non-state actors; calls have been made for more ambitious action.
Prof. Nasiru Idris, Dean, Faculty of Environmental Science, Nasarawa State University, says that since the Paris Agreement in 2015, there have been quite a number of efforts on the side of the Nigerian Government.
Idris said the country submitted its NDCs to the UNFCCC on May 15, 2017 while its Biennial Update Report was also submitted on March 17, 2018 while Nigeria’s Third National Communication on climate change is in progress.
According to him, the creation of a National Communication offers countries the opportunity to contribute with technically sound studies and information.
Idris notes that studies and information can then be used for designing mitigation and adaptation measures, as well as project proposals that can and will help increase their resilience to the impacts of climate change.
He says the Nigerian government has also made significant effort in the area of National Circumstances, National Greenhouse Gas Inventory, Mitigation Assessment, Vulnerability and Adaptation, among others.
The don underscores the need to strengthen Nigeria’s institutional capacities to develop long – term climate – resilient development strategies across sectors.
He says having access to pertinent data, information and decision making tools will be critical to reduce the potential damages from climate change.
At a recent event to mark the 5th Anniversary of the Paris Agreement, the Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, said the Federal Government was providing policies and initiatives aimed at implementing the agreement to address climate change and other environmental issues in the country.
Abubakar said these policies and initiatives included financing green projects across the nation in various sectors of the economy.
He added that the government was also engaging in afforestation programmes aimed at establishment of forests and planting of trees in order to avoid degradation of land.
According to the minister, in achieving the Paris Agreement and Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs), the government is collaborating with relevant stakeholders and the government of France for more effective implementation of the programmes.
Hajiya Halima Bawa-Bwari, Acting Director, Department of Climate Change in the ministry, said during the Post COP25 National Consultative Workshop recently held in Abuja, that the Ministry was already engaging various stakeholders, including MDAs, state and non-state actors as well as development partners.
Bawa – Bwari said that the Ministry had also established climate change desks in all the states and the FCT, in partnership with development partners.
“We need to know what the people at the local levels are doing to ensure climate resilience. So we have given the desk officers a template to feed in mitigation actions happening in all the states.
“The department also engages through regular sensitisation programmes, which include trainings and workshops in the six geo – political zones as well as engaging with the private and public sectors to raise awareness on climate change and the NDCs,” she said.
Bawa-Bwari said the national policy on climate change and NDCs were being reviewed, adding that a sectoral plan for its implementation had been developed.
Non – state actors such as civil society organisations (CSOs) have also not been resting on their oars as they continue to engage state actors in ensuring Nigeria implements policies aimed at achieving the Paris Agreement.
Dr Ibrahim Choji, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Climate Sustainable Development Network (CSDevNet) says more than ever, ambitious action is urgently needed to address the global climate crisis and keep global temperature increases in check.
According to Choji, five years after the adoption of the Paris Agreement, 2020 is a key milestone for countries to enhance their NDCs to the Paris Agreement.
He says they can do this by going beyond current national climate plans and bringing the planet closer to the climate treaty’s goals of de-carbonising economies and improving resilience.
Choji gave a summary of what the Nigerian Civil Society has been able to achieve so far within five years of the adoption of the Paris Agreement.
“We have succeeded in establishing the platform and mechanism for monitoring and evaluating NDCs implementation in Nigeria, enhance mitigation and adaptation components of the NDCs, as well as communicating the NDCs.
“Additionally, aligning Nigeria’s NDCs with SDGs and the role of finance and multi-stakeholder such as policy makers, academics, media, civil society and community-based organisation and the private sector.
“Also, collaboration in NDCs enhancement and achievement are veritable and vital pointers to the way forward,” he said.
Choji says that to facilitate a climate – resilient and sustainable Nigeria, CSDevNet is successfully implementing varieties of projects with the support of Pan African Climate Justice Alliance, through Swedish International Development Agency.
He says the projects are aimed at deepening Nigerian civil society’s engagement in post-Paris climate change dialogue and response strategies.
Choji notes that the dialogue and strategies traverse direct programming and research, policy and advocacy, sub-granting and capacity building, but mainly focus on the most vulnerable groups that are unreachable in traditional development paradigms.
“Furthermore, the project engenders and strengthens the involvement of the civil society in the implementation of the Paris Agreement, and the SDGs.
“This is via effective monitoring and evaluation of Nigeria’s NDCs and creating linkage with governments and the Environment Directorate of the Economic Community of West African states,” he said.
Choji says that joint studies have been developed, produced and disseminated with research institutes to influence national, sub-regional and regional policies, plans and programmes by evidence-based CSOs narratives, policy analyses and advice.
“We have carried out joint study with the Federal University of Petroleum, Effurun to examine the compliance practice to implementation of the Paris Agreement on reducing greenhouse emission on oil and gas for 2018/2019 in Nigeria.
“Equally, a joint study on analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the Implementation of NDCs in African Countries: A Case Study of eight countries in Africa, with University of Glasgow and the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo Ebonyi State, is currently ongoing,” he announced.
Choji said other projects included its programme aimed at supporting over 20 Nigerian youth, women and marginalised groups known as Young Digital Activitists (YDAs) and Community Resource Persons (CRPs).
He says this is a bottom-up approach and social media led-initiative for youth participation in climate change and SDGs dialogue processes communication.
“Through this programme we were able to give a voice to the vulnerable and those at the grassroot.
“The voice will enable them to positively influence public laws, policies and practices in the context of climate justice, poverty reduction and foster partnership in addressing developmental issues in Nigeria and on the African continent,” Choji said.
He disclosed that CSDevNet/PACJA partnered with its members in the South-South zone.
Choji said this was to scale up nature-based solutions for mitigation, resilience and adaptation through mangrove restoration and planting of trees for combating erosion and land degradation in Cross River estuary.
Environment
2020 And Rivers Environment
In a few hours from now, the entire world will bid goodbye to the year 2020, which in some circles is described as a twin year.
According to some social media influencers, Nostradamus, the great and revered futurist, had centuries ago predicted about a lady arising from the East and destroying a country of the 20 hills.
It is now accepted in some quarters that the so-called Nostradumus twine year is 2020, and the lady from the East is the Coronavirus popularly known as the COVID-19.
So, as the year 2020 comes to an end in the next few hours, what will the year be remembered for.
Of course, the advent of the Coronavirus pandemic is one thing that generations will talk about for a long time to come.
The Coronavirus pandemic is not peculiar to Rivers State alone, but Rivers State was shut down just like other parts of this world.
The economy of the state was badly affected and even the resurgence of the second wave of the virus is raising serious concerns among residents of the state.
In the year under review, the state joined the rest of the world to celebrate the World Earth Day. The World Earth Day is celebrated April every year across the world.
The World Toilet Day was also celebrated in Rivers State. The World Toilet Day is celebrated 19th November every year across the world.
The theme for this year’s celebration was “Sustainable Sanitation and Climate Change.”
In the area of the monthly environmental sanitation, a lot of activities also took place.
However, the greatest calamity of all proportions within the period under review was the issue of flooding.
According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the entire Orashi region of Rivers State was flooded this year as well as few local government areas in other parts of the state.
In Ahoada West Local Government Area, the entire Engenni Kingdom was submerged.
In Ubie Kingdom also in Ahoada West, most communities were submerged with one life reportedly lost, while in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, three lives were reportedly lost to the flood in Omoku community, while houses, farmlands and other properties worth millions of Naira were reportedly destroyed by the flood.
The situation was the same in Ndoni, Egbema, Egi, Abua/Odual and Ahoada East.
Flood also wreaked havoc in some coastal local government areas of Andoni, Opobo/Nkoro, Akuku Toru, Bonny and Asari Toru local government areas.
Also in the year under review, Rivers State Government took steps to check the proliferation of illegal oil refineries popularly known as “kpofire” with the view to checking the effect of the black soot.
A committee to workout modalities for the establishment of modular refineries was set up by the state government.
At a seminar, at the Delta Hotel, Port Harcourt, the committee explained that the proposed modular refineries, when established, will impart necessary skills to the people as well as curtail the damaging effect of the “kpofire” business which is not only illegal, but destructive to the environment.
It also urged those involved in the illegal business to form cooperatives to enable them benefit from government good intention in this direction.
Also in the year under review, the Rivers State Government signed a contract for the Obio/Akpor and Port Har-court Water Scheme, while the water project executed by the state government in conjunction with the European Union (EU) under the Niger Delta Support Scheme was commissioned at Opobo.
The state also joined in the celebration of the World Water Day.
Meanwhile, Rivers people have been speaking of their expectations in the environment sector in the upcoming New Year.
A cross section of Rivers people, who spoke in an interview with The Tide called on the government to be more proactive.
They called for regular sanitation exercises while the environmental aspect that concerns the COVID-19 protocols such as regular hand-washing with soap and running water be strictly enforced.
They also demanded for the dredging of the Orashi river to check the perennial flooding in that part of the local government area.
Speaking with The Tide, the former Chief Medical Director of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Dr Uriah Etawo said the people of Engenni and the entire Orashi region expect the Mbiama or Orashi river to be dredged.
Etawo said the perennial flooding in the area has cost the people lots of lives and property.
Also speaking, the Okan Ama of Ataba Kingdom, Andoni Local Government Area, King Benson Mgbowaji Egwenre said the kingdom expects both the state and federal governments to embark on shore protection in coastal communities in the state to check coastal erosion and flooding.
He spoke to The Tide during the distribution of relief materials by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to victims of this year’s flood disaster in the kingdom.
In his remarks, the Eze Igbu Ubie of Ubie Kingdom, Ahoada West Local Government Area, Eze Maxwell Okokiri said efforts should be made by the various levels of government in the country to end the perennial flooding in the area.
On his part, an Environmentalist, Miss Ene Blessing Digbani said a monitoring system to reduce pollution should be put in place.
According to her, government should put in place measures to ensure that carbon emission is reduced to World Health Organisation (WHO) standard.
“The biggest problem is climate change. So government should step up the game to fight climate change.”
The environmentalist also called for the Polluters Pay Principle to be applied in the case of corporate organisations which pollute the environment daily.
She called on the people to embrace renewable energy and stop the use of firewood as it is dangerous to the environment.
Also commenting, Prince Williams Chinwo, who is also an environmentalist called for planting of more trees in the upcoming year.
“I anticipate more tree planting, cleaning of the internal waterways or rivers, strict observation of sanitation laws to enforce domestic environmental protection and sanitary regulations,” he said.
Also speaking, Mrs Nancy Iheduru said she expects more people to adhere to the State Waste Management Laws, as it is the only way to check wastage in the environment sector.
Iheduru also called for more enforcement against indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainages and water channels.
Environment
EIDI ECOSMART Plant To Produce Biogas, Soil Amenders, Fertiliser – Official
The Energy Industry Development Initiative (EIDI) says its ECOSMART integrated modular power minigrid plant is designed to produce biogas, soil amenders and fertiliser in a ratio that is beneficial for soil management.
Chief Executive Officer, EIDI, Dr Tom Obaseki, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday said that the plant would also support local and regenerative agricultural practices.
According to him, ECOSMART is a total waste to wealth concept based on the circular economy.
“This will help to solve three main infrastructural and developmental problems of Nigeria-Electricty and clean Energy Access –Sustainable Waste Management- Organic Fertilizer for Agricultural use and ultimatly food security.
“The renewable electricity power solution thus comes with underlying economic, environmental and social benefits for rural dwellers, especially for women.
“As part of the design, the system will produce biogas, soil amenders and fertiliser in a ratio beneficial for soil management, supporting local, regenerative agricultural practices,” he said.
Obaseki said the project would demonstrate the use of clean, renewable biogas for cooking, replacing biomass fuels which cause well documented respiratory and other health issues, particularly for women and children.
“Biogas will also be used to generate heat and electricity to power homes and businesses such as cassava drying, food processing, charging for e-bike delivery services and others.
“A Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) mechanism will be used to explore the potential for community ownership of energy and waste management asset,” he said.
Trending
- Sports4 days ago
Sports In Nigeria In 2020: A Retrospect
- Entertainment4 days ago
Burna Boy: Entertainer Of The Year 2020
- Entertainment4 days ago
Behold, Nigerian Artistes Who Ruled The Music Clan In 2020
- For The Record4 days ago
2020: Nigeria In 12 Months
- Women4 days ago
Scenes Around Nigerian Women In 2020
- Business4 days ago
How Maritime Sector Fared In 2020
- Rivers4 days ago
Banigo Assures Rivers People Of More Development
- Entertainment4 days ago
Album Review: Flavour Of Africa