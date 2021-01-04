Oil Mogul, Lulu-Briggs To Be Interred, March 13

More than two years after his demise, the Oruwari Briggs House of Abonnema in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, has fixed Saturday, March 13, 2020, for the burial of elder statesman and oil mogul, High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs.

Preparations for the burial of Lulu-Briggs, who until his death was the Head of the Oruwari Briggs House, had been enmeshed in controversy following legal tussles in Nigerian and Ghanaian Courts over the ownership of his estate, between his widow and his children.

Addressing a press conference at Abonnema yesterday on behalf of the Oruwari Briggs House, Barrister Ibim Dokubo, said the late High Chief would have been buried but for the restrictions imposed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Dokubo said when on December 23, 2019, a High Court in Ghana ruled that the body of the monarch be released to the family led by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the matter was appealed up to the Supreme Court before the body was finally brought on March 16, 2020 in the midst of Covid-19.

He said: “It is our pleasure at this point to break the news that the late High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs, OON, DCF, DSSRS, the Iniikeiroari V of Kalabari Kingdom and Paramount Head of Oruwari Briggs House of Abonnema will be committed to mother Earth on Saturday, March 13, 2021.”

“The major reason we could not plan the burial ceremony was because for more than 15 months, we could not take custody of the mortal remains of High Chief O.B. Lulu- Briggs because of the series of Court cases that denied the family from taking custody of the body. The controversies that surrounded the demise of our Paramount Head were widely reported in the media.

“Even when on December 23, 2019, a High Court in Ghana ruled that the body of the monarch be released to the family led by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the matter was appealed up to the Supreme Court before the body was finally brought on March 16, 2020 into the waiting arms of the prevailing Covid restrictions.

“The overwhelming view was the we needed to wait for the relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions because High Chief O.B. Lulu-Briggs was a man of many parts, who had positively touched many lives.

“He was a public servant, a labour leader, a politician, a business man, a philanthropist par excellence and a very High Chief. It would therefore be a gross disservice to his memory to deny his legion of friends and associates the opportunity to honour him at his funeral,” Dokubo said.