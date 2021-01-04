Column
NIN-SIM Linkage Can Wait
The recent directive by the Federal Government for Nigerians to register and link their National Identity Numbers (NIN) with their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card numbers has attracted mixed reactions from public commentators across the country.
While they seem to agree on the need for the country to have a national data base of all her citizens, especially for security purposes, some think that the timing of the current exercise is improper given the resurgence of the highly dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had earlier announced that the NIN-SIM linkage exercise should be conducted within two weeks from December 16-30. But the House of Representatives protested against the deadline, claiming that it was too short for over 200 million Nigerians to conclude such exercise. The reps had, therefore, asked for a 10-week extension which apparently prompted the NCC to announce a new deadline of December 30, 2020-February 9, 2021.
Even so, observers are still disturbed by the mammoth size of the gatherings at the various offices and registration centres of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). Their fears are chiefly re-enforced by the absence of social distancing and the ceaseless stampeding in the bid to obtain registration materials.
Of course, there are also reports that some NIMC officials have since initiated processes to exploit the situation directly or by proxy. People have confessed to paying between N2000 and N5000 as underhand monies in order to enjoy prompt services. Those who are unable to afford it have continued to shout themselves hoarse in protest against the ugly goings-on.
Besides the number of people so far registered with NIMC, the government also has some biometric records of Nigerians through the issuance of permanent voter cards by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); driver’s licence by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC); international passport by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS); bank verification number by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); and SIM card by the telecom network operators. These are veritable sources of information for the compilation of a comprehensive national data base.
Procuring any of these items has never been an easy task for the citizens of this country. Applicants are either made to part with extra cash or queue for hours under the blazing sunlight. Some, especially those in the rural areas, travel long distances to register at city centres. It’s needless to mention the frequent updating and re-registration of SIM cards, driver’s licences, vehicle plate numbers and international passports.
Again, not many Nigerians know that they were supposed to be issued a BVN card upon conclusion of their account registration biometrics at the banks. But even as this is still pending several years after, with the banks obviously reluctant to produce such cards, the same banks eagerly turnaround to demand from their customers the payment of N200 for a BVN print-out. And, without much questioning, Nigerians fall over each other to pay this, particularly when preparing for a workers’ biometric verification exercise. The CBN has allowed this exploitation for so long and it’s quite a shame, to say the very least!
The same is also true of the national identity card which was once marred by controversy sometime in the early 2000s when a French firm was alleged to have scammed the nation in connivance with some top government officials. Many Nigerians who registered in that exercise never got their identity cards till date.
The point here is that the hype and urgency with which these exercises are conducted hardly get matched by any seriousness on the part of the government agencies carrying out such duties. They often complain of meager budgetary releases which impede the full conclusion of such national assignments.
Granted that there is now a vaccine for the treatment of COVID-19, but the Nigerian authorities should not lose sight of the fact that it is not yet available here. Also, a new strain of the virus has been reported which may not readily lend itself to destruction by any recent medical lab discoveries, including the much touted Pfizer antidote.
What’s more, based on the rising infection figures in Nigeria and across the world, some states are already hinting at the possibility of another round of curfews and lockdowns to minimize any further spread of the pandemic. If this is so, why wouldn’t the NCC and NIMC put the current data harmonization exercise on hold until the new normal gains ground?
This column is not unaware that NIMC has modified the registration procedure to reflect a booking system that lasts from 9.00 am-1.00 pm on week days. But how this survives an imminent lockdown regime remains to be seen.
At this time when the country is in a recession with a strong indication of severe food shortages, the rural farmers and other productive hands across the land should be encouraged to concentrate on their respective endeavours rather than travel back and forth in their bid to beat the deadline for a NIN-SIM linkage or any other related exercise for that matter.
Whatever is the reason for the NIN-SIM harmonization project, it surely will not surpass security of the nation and her citizens and for planning purposes. COVID -19 is a potential mass killer any day, especially if not properly managed. And, like any other disease, strict adherence to its existing protocols as a preventive measure remains better than any known cure.
Nigeria has never been known to act when other nations are busy trying to avert impending calamities. Ours is a nation of unnecessarily stubborn people who only verbally regret the eventual unsavoury results of their actions or inactions.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Column
Our Bloody Diary
The yuletide is the period of Christmas in Christendom. It is the spiritual period of Advent. Advent is derived from a Latin word, Adventus which means coming.
It is the period Christendom celebrates the birth of Christ Jesus and also the period of expectation and preparation for the coming of Jesus on the last day.
Yuletide is therefore the period of preparation and spiritual introspection. Yule means the festival of the season of Christmas and yuletide is the Christmas season.
This season which dates back to two thousand years ago has become an ambivalent celebration. Charismas today has assumed both spiritual and mundane practices.
The Yuletide thus has both secular and spiritual dimensions, but Christ is the reason.
The season comes at the end of the year thus making it a season for stocktaking and planning for a new year.
Yuletide means so many things to many people. To none Christians, it is the end of the year and it represents a season of fulfillment and disappointment for those who could not meet their goals.
For the government, it is a season of budget, the completion of the budget year and the planning for a new budget estimate for the next financial year.
Every government whether state or federal uses this season to plan the actualization of a full budget cycle which begins in January and ends in December.
Financial institutions and other corporate organizations take stock and close their books for the year while making plans for the New Year with new plans, short term, middle and long terms.
It is a period of critical appraisal of the business of the ending year. However, the yuletide which the ordinary folks refer to as part of the Ember month has turned out to be anything spiritual or purposeful, but a period of madness.
As journalists, Christmas season has become a period of bloody diary. Our Reporters Dairy has become a catalogue of increased tragedies, fatalities, insecurity, police brutality, banditry, armed robbery and kidnapping as well as different and unimaginable homicides.
This season ordinarily should be a season of love. Unfortunately, the Reporter’s Diary of a typical journalist in Rivers State will read thus: On the 17th of December 2020 Thursday, 15.45 hours on Evo Road G.R.A Phase Two Port Harcourt, one Levi Nwabuko was shot dead by unknown armed bandits, who allegedly trailed him from a bank where he had gone to withdraw some money.
The victim was said to have been intercepted and shot, point blank inside his KIA Options Car with an Abuja registration number.
The car was abandoned with the money and a companion of the deceased who sustained gunshot injuries.
At Peter Odili Road same day along George Sekibo Road Port Harcourt, One Eloma Member was shot dead by a gang of unidentified robbers who made away with his money.
The deceased was said to have been traced from First Bank Trans Amadi where he had gone to withdraw some money.
There was also a reported case of cult clashes which left one person dead at Amadi Ama axis of Port Harcourt.
Also on the 17th of December 2020 at about 20.00 Hours along Oyigbo axis of Aba expressway, a contract staff with S.P.D.C, one Eruba Enyinna and his companion were abducted on their way from his village.
The story revealed that a gang of five men armed, and dressed on black, who pretended to be conducting stop and search security operations, had stopped their vehicle and ordered them into the bush. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of one hundred million naira. All these happened in one day and confirmed by security report. The Rumuodara palliative debacle where a number of persons lost their lives in a stampede is part of the bloody tales.
The police have also confirmed a report that a young man was shot dead in front of his house by a trigger happy police sergeant for being in possession of an Iphone at Elenwo. Yes, Iphone?
Reports and rumours of car crashes, banditry and all forms of criminality have as usual continued to trail the period despite campaigns by relevant security organizations on safety and peace during the season.
The story of abductions by terrorist groups in the North East and North West sound like a far fetched reality but they represent the ugly face of insecurity in present day Nigeria.
What is worrisome however is the culture of violence, anxiety, cheating and criminality that resonates during the yuletide season.
Let the positive aspects of the season be utilized to advance human values and society, for good. The season should bring out the Godliness in us rather than the evil.
By: Bon Woke
Column
An Eye On Locusts
The year 2019 ended with many Nigerians and, indeed, people across the world switching from being entertained for months by the unrelenting students revolt in Hong Kong to the horrifying outbreak of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan Province of China.
To those living in distant lands from China, it initially appeared like the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) or any of those usually frequent viral epidemics in South East Asia for which there already exist known cures and prevention protocols. Even the Chinese did not seem to know what hit them until the casualty figures became alarming to the extent that lockdowns were declared in the worst affected cities and regions.
For the Nigerians and others watching from across the globe, it was perhaps their first time of seeing entire city streets and other usually swarming public places being deserted, with violators arrested and prosecuted. Perhaps, and also for the first time, many watched in utter astonishment as an ultra-modern health facility was built and equipped in just three days.
As the Chinese authorities concealed the daily infection and death figures, it became difficult for the outside world to actually assess the devastating nature of the novel virus. But Beijing’s body language was sufficient to suggest that the people’s republic was in very serious trouble.
Seeing this situation, therefore, not even the revolting Hong Kong students waited for any further persuasion to halt their protest before scampering home for safety. It was as bad as that.
But not until cases of COVID-19 began to be reported outside China, particularly in Europe and the United States did the world realise that it had been hit by a pandemic.
COVID-19 was, therefore, a very big lesson and pointer to the fact that the world is increasingly becoming a global village and people should begin to pay more serious attention to events unfolding elsewhere, regardless of distance.
This brings us to the issue of the ongoing locust invasions of farmlands starting from the Horn of Africa down to the East and now, Southern Africa.
Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia and Kenya have since been reported to suffer the devastating effects of the African Migratory Locust (AML) which swarmed farmlands across these countries. Egypt and Sudan, in the north, had earlier been infested.
Now, the Southern African countries of Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia and Botswana are said to be facing serious outbreaks of the itinerant insects.
The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) has since alerted that the food situation in the affected regions would worsen if nothing was done to stop a spread of the swarms. Already a number of victim nations had been warned of famine occasioned by droughts and other effects of climate change. The UN body had, therefore, appealed for $138 million in urgent funding to partly support affected communities and also fight the spread of the swarming insects.
According to research experts, better monitoring is required to effectively predict the migration patterns and growth of these locusts; just as alternatives to synthetic chemical pesticides are needed to stop these insects from breeding in their large numbers.
Owing to lack of funds to undertake extensive aerial spraying of chemicals and other modern preventive methods, local farmers usually resort to self-help using traditional methods, including manual spraying of insecticides, erection of scare crows and physical waving of cloths over expansive farmsteads in an almost futile effort to ward off the invading insects.
A report had it that the first evidence of locust swarms devastating vegetation on a large scale across West Africa was recorded in northern Nigeria around mid-August 2004. The affected states were Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi.
According to Mustapha Shehu, the then spokesman of Sokoto State Government, “We hired an aircraft to spray insecticides to stop further spread. We need help from wherever we can get it because the locusts are in such great numbers that we cannot handle the situation alone”.
The same source documented another locust invasion in mid-September 2006 when crops were destroyed as farmers prepared for harvest.
Diyos Auta, then Taraba State Agriculture Commissioner was quoted as saying that “These pests migrated from neighbouring Cameroon and they move like clouds and, so far, they have destroyed 50,000 hectares of crops which were ripe for harvest”.
Nigeria, being neighbour to some countries on the fringes of the Sahara Desert makes her susceptible to invasion by a particular species of these locusts. It, therefore, behoves the government, especially those in the north, to initiate efforts at ensuring timely and anticipatory action to prevent heavy losses from damages to crops and pastures in the event of any such outbreak.
It would be natural to assume that whatever the government had in its grain silos (if such still exist) may have been depleted during the bid to distribute the COVID-19 palliatives. But to what degree has there been a restocking in order to tackle any new emergencies?
The nation’s economy is already in a shambles, having reportedly relapsed into another recession so soon. The current food shortages resulting from Boko Haram insurgency, herder/farmer clashes, droughts, perennial flooding and import restrictions should not be allowed to get worse than it already is. Therefore, keeping an eye on locusts will not be a bad idea, after all.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
