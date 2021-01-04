Niger Delta
Lawmaker Lauds Maternal Mortality Reduction In C’River
The lawmaker representing Bakassi State Constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly, Dr Ekpo Ekpo-Bassey, yesterday in Calabar commended the reduction in maternal mortality in the state.
Dr Bassey, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Health, attributed the feat to the doggedness of Dr Janet Ekpenyong, Director-General of the Cross River State Primary Healthcare Agency.
The lawmaker, who did not state the percentage of reduction in a statement he issued, said that Cross River also witnessed significant reduction in the prevalence of endemic diseases.
“I want to appreciate Dr Ekpenyong for her deep commitment to service delivery in Cross River.
“I see her taking the agency to the next level where our people will enjoy access, affordability and efficiency in health care services in their communities.
“We have witnessed a significant reduction in maternal, child and infant mortalities including a reduction in the prevalence of endemic diseases.
“Cross River is making a difference in the health sector as a whole. In fact, we have witnessed the repositioning and rebranding of the agency in the state,’’ he stated.
Ekpo-Bassey added that with Dr Ekpenyong’s efforts and with the commitment of Dr Betta Edu, the Commissioner for Health in the state, “Cross River is good to go as a model state in healthcare delivery in Nigeria.’’
Niger Delta
IYC Tasks Ijaw Youths On Unity
The President of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, Peter Igbifa, has urged Ijaw youths to be united and have common goal for the development of the Ijaw nation, stressing that a house at war against itself cannot stand.
Igbifa, who stated this in his New Year message to Ijaw youths, said Ijaw youths must break free from the political divide, and in unity, face squarely the collective challenge of marginalization, and militarisation of the region.
He said, “It is my esteemed pleasure to welcome you all, my great Izon nation into the New Year filled with new challenges and opportunities. Together, we can change the narratives and improve upon the fearlessness and firm belief in pursuance of our collective resource control agenda.
“However, we must be strong together and have a common goal for the improvement of the Ijaw nation. It is high time we cut the chase and focus on our collective struggle of justice and clamour for resource control; a struggle that would be beneficial to every one of us and the entire Niger Delta region.
“As the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy, we must break free from the political divide, and in unity, face squarely our collective challenge of marginalization, constant degradation of our environment, prevalent oppressions; blackmailing and militarisation of our region.
“To our political class, we urge you to awake from your slumber; you are not liked by your counterparts. They are only interested in what they can gain from our lands.
“They have succeeded in truncating the bond of unity enjoyed by us. Over the years, there has been so much fighting among us, disloyalty to the Ijaw cause and backstabbing in the Niger Delta, particularly in the NDDC, PAP and Niger Delta Ministry.
“A house that war against itself will not stand, thereby becoming a tool of mockery in the eyes of the public. Rightly put by our forefathers, ‘the dead cannot kill the dead’. Unfortunately, there has been the epileptic state of our region for more than three decades. However, posterity shall judge.”
Niger Delta
Niger Delta
Suspects Allegedly Escape From Edo CID
News broke out yesterday morning that suspected armed robbers and kidnappers allegedly escaped on New Year eve from detention at the State CID, Benin City, the Edo State capital.
The Tide gathered from a source close to the Edo State Police Command who does not want his name mentioned that the midnight action had also led to the arrest of policemen responsible for the escape.
The source said it was true that the ugly incident happened.
“It happened some nights ago but has remained a top secret within the police authorities in the state.”
Other sources attribute the new jailbreak as negative proceeds from the 2020 jailbreaks of EndSARS protest which saw so many police stations razed in Benin and the breaking of Oko Maximum and White House prisons.
“They have learnt a new concept following the jailbreaks of EndSARS protest. It must have been paid for”.
Effort to get reaction from the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor proved abortive as several calls put to his phone were unanswered.
