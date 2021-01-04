Politics
HURIWA Lambasts Police Over Sowore’s Arrest
Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has berated the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu and the Nigeria Police Force for incessantly and physically tormenting and harassing publisher of saharareporters Mr. Omoyele Sowore.
In a statement, the association said the arrest of Sowore for carrying out peaceful protests was wrong.
The rights group said the arrest of the activist confirmed the intelligence it got before the New Year that the year 2021 would be tough for civil rights campaigners in Nigeria because the federal government would unleash what it called ‘scorched-earth anti-activists policies which components will include forced disappearances, armed abductions and mass arrests of human rights activists.’
HURIWA said the reported threat to the lives of Sowore and his associates by armed police from the Federal Capital Territory’s Command who rounded the protesters up during their solemn cross over candle lights procession was not just unconstitutional and illegal but a violation of the rights to religious freedom, freedoms of movement, association and peaceful assembly as guaranteed by chapter 4 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria of 1999 as amended.
“This Nigeria Police Force has indeed refused to heed the voice of reason to change their terrible modus operandi as a force for evil and as an anti – democratic reactionary elements.
“The Nigeria Police Force needs to be tailored and refocused to confront and combat widespread violence tearing apart the fabrics of our nation state and join the men and officers of the armed forces to battle the expanding frontiers of terror attacks in the North East of Nigeria and the North West.
“The police should learn to respect the constitutionally protected and guaranteed fundamental freedoms of the citizens. What Sowore and his associates did by assembling in Gudu junction in the nation’s capital has in no way constituted any threats to the national security interests of Nigeria.”
HURIWA called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the police to immediately release unconditionally Sowore and his associates.
HURIWA had in a new year message warned that Human rights defenders would come under attack in 2021.
It expressed disappointment and consternation at the declining respect for the fundamental human rights of citizens and the fast shrinking civic spaces in Nigeria under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
It also expressed fears and anxieties over the declining state of governance in the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory which it said would push millions of Nigerians into poverty.
Politics
Nigeria Is Sick -Sen Okurounmu
Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year message, Senator Femi Okurounmu, among others, has reacted to the presidential address, saying Nigeria is sick and that neither of the country’s two largest political parties, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), can fix it.
The ex- Alliance for Democracy (AD) senator, who represented Ogun Central from 1999 to 2003, made the remark in the new year via a Zoom call to the AIT morning broadcast of Kakaaki from the United States, where he added that healing for Nigeria would come in the form of a new breed of young people who would steer the affairs of the country going forward.
According to him, Nigeria would go from bad to worse should either the ruling APC or the opposition PDP continue to rule the country, stressing that a new political party made up of new persons with viable and feasible ideas is needed to lead the country to the desired destination.
The former Ogun senator added that national unity is not feasible where nepotism, tribalism and favouritism thrive.
“The country is sick and we need healing. The crop of politicians we had from 1960 to 1966 is needed now. More importantly, we need to go back to the twelve states General Yakubu Gowon created. Thirty- Six are too expensive to manage. Let the youth be given the opportunity to lead,’ he stated.
Still reacting to the President’s speech, the Secretary-General of Anglican Consultative Council, Idowu Fearon, charged political leaders to think nationally and lead by example.
The bishop who spoke via Zoom from the United Kingdom on NTA, maintained that for there to be unity in the country, the actions of the President must be geared towards benefiting all Nigerians. He said that Nigeria needs agile and tactical service chiefs to handle the security challenges of the country.
‘For unity to prevail, the President must think and act rationally and include young people in the scheme of things” he stated, adding that “the youth are no longer patient, so the federal and state government must do their bidding”.
Reacting, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who spoke on NTA, said that the intention of the President was good and that Nigerians should trust him.
“Nigerians must take the President serious this time because he has come now out fully. So, let’s give him the benefit of the doubt and see what he will do. When Mr President talked about re-energising, reorganising and revamping the security architecture, he meant it. Nigerians should expect better days”, the presidential aide said.
Politics
Lagos Speaker Assures Of Democratic Dividends
The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has promised that the All Progressives Congress will do its best to ensure that Lagosians enjoy democratic dividends.
According to a statement titled ‘We’ll Sustain Growth, Unity in Lagos APC – Obasa,’ the speaker made the promise when he received the APC Women in Barracks (Lagos West branch) who paid him an end-of-year visit.
The women, led by Mrs. V. Ayadi, from Ikeja Cantonment, and Sunny Orbunde, a youth leader, had sought for more recognition beyond elections, as well as jobs for their wards.
Obasa, in his response, urged the APC women to consider whatever they do as being in the interest and for the success of the party. He also promised to inform Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu that the group existed within the APC.
He was quoted as saying, “I am sure everyone has a willingness to be good and do good, but sometimes, challenges that we do not see or envisage do not give us the opportunity to meet our overall desires. But we will continue to do the best we can, reach out to as many people as we humanly can and ensure that Lagosians enjoy democratic dividends.
“As a party, we will make sure we do everything to appease you (APC women) and work to make sure we deliver the dividends of democracy. So, you just have to bear with us and endure. You are working for the party and we know your importance.
“Since this relationship has been established, I know we may not be able to meet all the time, but once in a while, we would. You can always invite us to join your activities and if you have important information and ideas to share with us, please do not hesitate.”
On employment, the Speaker noted that the government could not provide all the jobs needed by residents of the state.
He, however, noted that the government has a duty to provide the environment for jobs and urged parents to encourage their wards to equip themselves with alternatives in the form of trades and vocations.
According to him, the skills will make them hard-working, self-sufficient and less drawn to white-collar jobs, which had no guarantee.
He noted that many globally-acclaimed businesses started small and were handed over to children who expanded them by applying their capabilities which they got by being educated.
“You need two things to get successful in life. One is to pray to God and the other is to be hardworking,” he said.
Politics
Ekiti Guber Poll: Group Raises 250 – Member Committee For Segun Oni
A political pressure group committed to the governorship ambition of former Governor Segun Oni, christened “Ekiti PDP Progressives” has raised a 250-member Committee ahead of the 2022 poll.
A statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti by the group’s Media Officer,Saliu Akeem disclosed that membership of the committee was drawn from various strata of the party structure.“Part of the committee’s responsibilities included, contact, media and mobilisation.
“The committee is expected to reach out to all stakeholders in Ekiti PDP to support Asiwaju Segun Oni as PDP candidate for next year Governorship election”, the statement said.
According to the statement,former National and State Assemblies as well as former Chief of staff to Ekiti Governor were members.
Also in the committee were former State Chairman of PDP, former Commissioners, former Council Chairmen, former member of the State working committee.Other party stakeholders were also involved.
It further stated that the inauguration of the committee will hold this week through audio visual in line with Covid 19 policy.
“Expected to grace the inauguration are His Excellency, Asiwaju Segun Oni, Dr. Ife Arowosoge and the State Coordinator of PDP Progressives, Hon Wale Ayeni.
“The team will move from one local government to another. From one leader to another until Asiwaju Segun Oni emerges as PDP candidate during the forthcoming PDP primary election”, it added
