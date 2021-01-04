Education
Don Supports Funding For Nomadic Education In 2021 Budget
A University teacher,
Mary Oyewale, on Saturday, expressed support for improvement in educational provision and training opportunities, under the 2021 budget, specifically for Nomads, for them to be part of the nation’s development plans.
Oyewale of the Department of Arts and Languages, Faculty of Education, Ekiti State University, who made the call in an interview with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, stated that every Nigerian child had a right to equal educational opportunity, irrespective of real or imagined disabilities.
“There is the need for the nomads to be given attention academically, in order to satisfy their educational needs and interests. No doubt that great quality assurance will be achieved in the Nomadic Education programme in Nigeria, if given the desired encouragement,” she said.
Oyewale further said that the importance of nomadic education could not be over-emphasised as it was a means by which society eradicated illiteracy and enhanced the socio-economic conditions of the rural populace.
She identified challenges confronting nomadic education to include inadequate teaching and learning materials, lack of up-to-date statistics and lack of developed policies aimed at providing nomads the type of education that suited their lifestyle.
Others, she said, were insufficient funds, inadequate infrastructure, lack of adequate supervision and monitoring by local, state officials.
The don recommended the inclusion of members of nomadic groups in national planning and decision making, as concerned nomadic issues, in order to achieve the desired objectives and targets.
She urged governments at all levels to create avenues for feedback from the people as regards developments on nomadic education.
Oyewale also called on the National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE) to ensure recruitment and training of more teachers for deployment to areas where nomadic education was being practised.
“The use of information and communication technology can also be of great assistance in championing nomadic education, especially in dealing with difficulties over COVID-19.
“Since the Fulani nomads stay mostly in the bush and always on the move with their families information, communication and technology (ICT)-based distant teaching and learning may be of great help in bridging the educational gap,” Oyewale added.
Education
Foundation Promises Scholarship For 90 Female Science Students In Kano
The Ma’ajin Watari Foundation (MWF), a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), has promised to provide scholarship to 90 female science students to tackle shortage of female medical personnel in Kano State.
The MWF founder, Dr Abba Ahmad, told newsmen on Friday in Kano, that the students would be trained under the education endowment fund of the foundation.
Ahmad, who doubles as the District Head of Kabo, said the target was to provide special training to students of senior secondary schools in science subjects, to prepare them to study medicine and related disciplines in tertiary institutions.
“It is a deliberate step to train the girl-child starting from SS1 to SS3 classes, to prepare them to excel in the National Examination Commission (NECO) and Senior Secondary School Examination Certificate Examination (SSCE).
“It will avail them the opportunity to secure university admission to read medicine and other related disciplines.
“Our target is to tackle shortage of female medical personnel, reduce maternal mortality and enhance healthcare services in the state,” Ahmad said.
According to him, the foundation will also offer scholarship to successful students to further their education at the university level.
Ahmad said the foundation was being funded through personal donation, adding that modalities have been put in place to ensure sustainability of the project.
Education
Shun Govt’s Pension Scheme, NUT Tells Edo Teachers
The Edo State chapter of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has directed its members to shun enrollment into the state government’s contributory pension scheme.
The directive is contained in a statement issued by the Assistant General Secretary of the union, Mr Moni Itua and made available to newsmen yesterday in Benin.
Itua said that the decision was a follow-up to the resolution of the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) of the union at its last meeting held on Dec. 29, 2020.
The Tide recalls that the union had, on Dec. 29, 2020, issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government over alleged failure to meet its 10-point demand, bordering on poor conditions of service, among others.
Itua said: “I have been directed to inform all school heads and primary school teachers not to fill any document having to do with contributory pension scheme, no matter the source of such document, until the union directs otherwise.
“The above directive became inevitable because the two fundamental issues raised by the union concerning the pension scheme have not received government’s positive response,” he said.
According to Itua, the fundamental issues yet to be resolved include the tier of government that will be responsible for the monthly remittance of 10 percent to the pension accounts of individual teachers, particularly those at the primary school level.
Also, the NUT wants the state government to cater for the accrued gratuity entitlements of teachers, prior to the commencement of the scheme, as provided by law.
Education
Int’l Students’ Hostel: Speaker Hails Unilag Management For Vision
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Friday praised the University of Lagos management for its doggedness that resulted in the construction of a 500-bed hostel for international students.
Gbajabiamila made the commendation while inspecting the hostel project in the university, expresssing satisfaction at the level of implementation.
“I must commend the Vice-Chancellor of this university, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, for his doggedness and vision.
“He came to Abuja not once, not twice, to discuss this matter with me; we thank God that together, we have been able to put this together.
“I am surprised to see the level of development so far and even more surprised that from inquiries from the contractor and other experts, by the next nine months, the project will be up and running.
” That is very impressive,” the lawmaker said.
He said that, when completed, the hostel would contribute to a conducive learning environment.
“If you may know, this is the university where I graduated from; accommodation has always been a problem.
“We hope that this will be part of the solution to accommodation problem for our children; learning environment is not just about the classroom, but even about outside the classroom.
“How comfortable your environment is, how easy it is for you to get from home to the classroom, are all factors to consider.
“We look forward to commissioning it,” he said.
On his message to Nigerians in the new year, the speaker said: “It is a message of hope.
“This hope even goes round the whole world. We all know what last year was for every body – challenges.
“The pandemic (COVID-19) is something nobody anticipated or saw coming; we hope that it will go with the outgone year.
“We are hopeful that things will get better, we have to continue to live with abiding faith in God.
“He alone knows what he is doing; He will keep us this year; we have survived last year, this year will be a better year for everyone.
The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, said at the event, that the university management was satisfied that the project started as scheduled.
“By September/October this year, the project will be completed; that will bring the issue of accommodation for our students to ease out gradually.
“This is a big sign of hope for the university, we are happy that we are starting this year with this type of project,” he said.
On his plan for the institution in 2021, Ogundipe said that the university’s management was working hard to ensure that the university’s presence would be strongly felt globally.
He added that management would ensure that such presence would be felt stronger in the area of research.
“ I am sure that the university of Lagos would be more visible this year than it had been in the past years and that there will be more peace and stability in the institution.
“Also, we plan to have our convocation as soon as possible this year,” he said.
The contractor handling the project, Mr Temitope Awolola, noted the project was a two-storey building that would house no fewer than 500 international students.
“This project which started in December 2020, will be carried out in two phases; hopefully, it will be completed in September this year,” Awolola said.
Trending
- Sports4 days ago
Sports In Nigeria In 2020: A Retrospect
- Entertainment4 days ago
Burna Boy: Entertainer Of The Year 2020
- Entertainment4 days ago
Behold, Nigerian Artistes Who Ruled The Music Clan In 2020
- For The Record4 days ago
2020: Nigeria In 12 Months
- Women4 days ago
Scenes Around Nigerian Women In 2020
- Business4 days ago
How Maritime Sector Fared In 2020
- Rivers4 days ago
Banigo Assures Rivers People Of More Development
- Entertainment4 days ago
Album Review: Flavour Of Africa