Bayelsa Dep Gov Visits Correctional Centres, Encourages Inmates

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has urged inmates at correctional centres across the country not to despair over their present situation, but rather have faith in God for their freedom.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo gave the encouragement on New Year Day when he paid an unscheduled visit to the Nigerian Correctional Service, Medium Security Custodial Centre at Okaka, Yenagoa with Christmas and new year gifts.

Addressing the inmates, Senator Ewhrudjakpo said he was with them to celebrate the dawn of another year,encouraging them not to give up on life.

A press release by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, Mr Doubara Atasi quoted the Deputy Governor as urging the inmates to use their current situation as a launch pad to greatness.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo advised them to pray regularly, have faith in God and turn a new leaf so as to impact their environment positively when they are eventually released.

Describing his visit as that of a forerunner, he charged the inmates to be hopeful as it would pave the way for the state governor, Senator Douye Diri, who is being expected at the centre to perform a jail delivery exercise.

“I have come here to felicitate with you. I felt the best way to appreciate God for what He has done is to come and be with you people. As you are here today, you are not here by mistake. God allowed you to come here to learn a lesson.

“Some of you are here innocently, while some are genuinely here. Whatever the case, where you are now, is to enable you vomit the unwanted food some of you ate. But it is not yet over. So keep hope alive.

“I want to encourage you to take the good things you are being taught here seriously. A lot of people have come out from prisons and become great men and women. This visit is like that of John the Baptist, the forerunner. Some of you may be released when the Governor visits you. But you must try as much as you can to turn a new leaf because if a dog goes back to eat his vomit, then that dog is not fit to be a dog”, the Deputy Governor noted.

In their separate remarks, the State Comptroller of Nigeria Correctional Service, Bayelsa State Command, Mr Seth Edoghotu and his deputy, Mr Emeka Ogbuji, thanked Senator Ewhrudjakpo for the visit, which they described as encouraging.

According to them, the set of inmates the Deputy Governor addressed were repentant and could contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the state if released.

Items donated by the state Deputy Governor include bags of rice, beans, cartons of indomie, groundnut oil, toiletries and cash.

The Deputy Governor was accompanied on the visit by the member representing Yenagoa Constituency One in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Oforji Oboku and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Matters, Rev. Godspower Asingba.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa