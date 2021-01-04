Niger Delta
Bayelsa Dep Gov Visits Correctional Centres, Encourages Inmates
Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has urged inmates at correctional centres across the country not to despair over their present situation, but rather have faith in God for their freedom.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo gave the encouragement on New Year Day when he paid an unscheduled visit to the Nigerian Correctional Service, Medium Security Custodial Centre at Okaka, Yenagoa with Christmas and new year gifts.
Addressing the inmates, Senator Ewhrudjakpo said he was with them to celebrate the dawn of another year,encouraging them not to give up on life.
A press release by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, Mr Doubara Atasi quoted the Deputy Governor as urging the inmates to use their current situation as a launch pad to greatness.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo advised them to pray regularly, have faith in God and turn a new leaf so as to impact their environment positively when they are eventually released.
Describing his visit as that of a forerunner, he charged the inmates to be hopeful as it would pave the way for the state governor, Senator Douye Diri, who is being expected at the centre to perform a jail delivery exercise.
“I have come here to felicitate with you. I felt the best way to appreciate God for what He has done is to come and be with you people. As you are here today, you are not here by mistake. God allowed you to come here to learn a lesson.
“Some of you are here innocently, while some are genuinely here. Whatever the case, where you are now, is to enable you vomit the unwanted food some of you ate. But it is not yet over. So keep hope alive.
“I want to encourage you to take the good things you are being taught here seriously. A lot of people have come out from prisons and become great men and women. This visit is like that of John the Baptist, the forerunner. Some of you may be released when the Governor visits you. But you must try as much as you can to turn a new leaf because if a dog goes back to eat his vomit, then that dog is not fit to be a dog”, the Deputy Governor noted.
In their separate remarks, the State Comptroller of Nigeria Correctional Service, Bayelsa State Command, Mr Seth Edoghotu and his deputy, Mr Emeka Ogbuji, thanked Senator Ewhrudjakpo for the visit, which they described as encouraging.
According to them, the set of inmates the Deputy Governor addressed were repentant and could contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the state if released.
Items donated by the state Deputy Governor include bags of rice, beans, cartons of indomie, groundnut oil, toiletries and cash.
The Deputy Governor was accompanied on the visit by the member representing Yenagoa Constituency One in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Oforji Oboku and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Matters, Rev. Godspower Asingba.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
IYC Tasks Ijaw Youths On Unity
The President of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, Peter Igbifa, has urged Ijaw youths to be united and have common goal for the development of the Ijaw nation, stressing that a house at war against itself cannot stand.
Igbifa, who stated this in his New Year message to Ijaw youths, said Ijaw youths must break free from the political divide, and in unity, face squarely the collective challenge of marginalization, and militarisation of the region.
He said, “It is my esteemed pleasure to welcome you all, my great Izon nation into the New Year filled with new challenges and opportunities. Together, we can change the narratives and improve upon the fearlessness and firm belief in pursuance of our collective resource control agenda.
“However, we must be strong together and have a common goal for the improvement of the Ijaw nation. It is high time we cut the chase and focus on our collective struggle of justice and clamour for resource control; a struggle that would be beneficial to every one of us and the entire Niger Delta region.
“As the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy, we must break free from the political divide, and in unity, face squarely our collective challenge of marginalization, constant degradation of our environment, prevalent oppressions; blackmailing and militarisation of our region.
“To our political class, we urge you to awake from your slumber; you are not liked by your counterparts. They are only interested in what they can gain from our lands.
“They have succeeded in truncating the bond of unity enjoyed by us. Over the years, there has been so much fighting among us, disloyalty to the Ijaw cause and backstabbing in the Niger Delta, particularly in the NDDC, PAP and Niger Delta Ministry.
“A house that war against itself will not stand, thereby becoming a tool of mockery in the eyes of the public. Rightly put by our forefathers, ‘the dead cannot kill the dead’. Unfortunately, there has been the epileptic state of our region for more than three decades. However, posterity shall judge.”
Niger Delta
Lawmaker Lauds Maternal Mortality Reduction In C’River
The lawmaker representing Bakassi State Constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly, Dr Ekpo Ekpo-Bassey, yesterday in Calabar commended the reduction in maternal mortality in the state.
Dr Bassey, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Health, attributed the feat to the doggedness of Dr Janet Ekpenyong, Director-General of the Cross River State Primary Healthcare Agency.
The lawmaker, who did not state the percentage of reduction in a statement he issued, said that Cross River also witnessed significant reduction in the prevalence of endemic diseases.
“I want to appreciate Dr Ekpenyong for her deep commitment to service delivery in Cross River.
“I see her taking the agency to the next level where our people will enjoy access, affordability and efficiency in health care services in their communities.
“We have witnessed a significant reduction in maternal, child and infant mortalities including a reduction in the prevalence of endemic diseases.
“Cross River is making a difference in the health sector as a whole. In fact, we have witnessed the repositioning and rebranding of the agency in the state,’’ he stated.
Ekpo-Bassey added that with Dr Ekpenyong’s efforts and with the commitment of Dr Betta Edu, the Commissioner for Health in the state, “Cross River is good to go as a model state in healthcare delivery in Nigeria.’’
Niger Delta
Suspects Allegedly Escape From Edo CID
News broke out yesterday morning that suspected armed robbers and kidnappers allegedly escaped on New Year eve from detention at the State CID, Benin City, the Edo State capital.
The Tide gathered from a source close to the Edo State Police Command who does not want his name mentioned that the midnight action had also led to the arrest of policemen responsible for the escape.
The source said it was true that the ugly incident happened.
“It happened some nights ago but has remained a top secret within the police authorities in the state.”
Other sources attribute the new jailbreak as negative proceeds from the 2020 jailbreaks of EndSARS protest which saw so many police stations razed in Benin and the breaking of Oko Maximum and White House prisons.
“They have learnt a new concept following the jailbreaks of EndSARS protest. It must have been paid for”.
Effort to get reaction from the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor proved abortive as several calls put to his phone were unanswered.
