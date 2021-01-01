Wike Hails Chidi Lloyd For Honouring Late Father, Akpabu Community

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has noted with delight the courage exhibited by the former leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, in giving his late father a proper burial, which has also been used to establish his roots in Akpabu community in Emohua Local Government Area.

The governor made the remark, last Wednesday, at the funeral service for the proper burial of Chidi Lloyd’s late father, Lloyd Joseph Amadioha, in Akpabu community.

Late Lloyd Joseph Amadioha died and was buried in 1975 at Buguma Town, where he then lived as a businessman.

Wike noted that Chidi Lloyd had done the right thing as a good son, to give a proper burial to his late father, which would make the departed father proud of him.

“I thank Chidi Lloyd for bringing back his father home to give him a proper burial. If you did not do this, most people would have been asking, are you sure that Chidi Lloyd is from Akpabu?

“But this has confirmed that he is a true son of Akpabu community. Your father, wherever he is, will be happy that his son has made him proud. I want you to continue to live the life that your father lived, at least, far above what he did”, Wike said.

The governor commended the wife and children of Chidi Lloyd for the support given to him on his path of triumph, and assured that his friends would always give him necessary support without turning away.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Endtime Fire Intercessory Ministry, Rt Rev Blessed Uzodinma, said every father prays to have a son that would continue the family legacy and possibly surpass same.

Uzodinma, who asserted that any success without a successor is failure, said what Chidi Lloyd had done demonstrated the benefits of having a good son, who was properly raised, to bring honour to the family and the community at large.

The clergy assured the people of God’s promise to those who walk uprightly as they will find opportunities created for them, which will end their years of lack and tears.

Reading the tribute of his late father, Chidi Lloyd said his late father was a socialite who was a founding member of the Ekine Seki-Apu.

According to him, late Lloyd Joseph Amadioha was also a philanthropist who ensured that the less privileged around him then were treated fairly.

Wike was accompanied by former governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia; Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo; Chief of Staff to Government House, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke; Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim; and elder statesman, Chief Sergeant Awuse.