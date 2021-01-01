Entertainment
Nollywood: The Journey So Far
Despite its enormous output, financing remains low, with the average budget for a Nollywood film being around $20,000 to $75,000. The industry is often criticised for low production values. It is characterised by rapid turnaround times, the lack of script development, bad lighting and sound, low-budget special effects and amateur editing.
Directors are mostly self-taught, and are often less important and lower down the Nollywood food chain than stars, producers and distributors. Distributors often act as producers.
Despite all of this, the popularity of Nollywood demands film aficionados, scholars, festivals and cinema programmers take it seriously. A growing body of Nollywood scholarship has emerged over the past 15 years.
From budget to blockbuster
A number of Nollywood directors have started to make higher quality films. These are sometimes referred to as “New Nollywood”, New Nigerian Cinema, or the New Wave. These films are seen more widely than standard Nollywood fare and are accessible to non-African audiences. New Nollywood includes the work of directors such as Kunle Afolayan, Obi Emelonye, Jeta Amata, Stephanie Okereke and Mahmood Ali-Balogun.
The budgets for these films have also increased considerably, ranging from $250,000 to $750,000. The production cycles are also much longer. The New Nollywood films should therefore be recognised as very different from the low-budget video format films.
Red-carpet premieres attracting huge audiences now take place regularly across the world from Nigeria to other African cities and urban centres with a big African diaspora. Film festivals internationally have also picked up on its huge popularity. Special programmes with a Nollywood focus have taken place in Paris, London and New York, among others.
Nollywood can also be watched on pay-TV networks and free-to-air broadcasters across the continent and beyond. South Africa’s M-Net, which broadcasts across Africa, has channels dedicated to Nollywood. Intrepid distributors, mostly from the African diaspora, have created video-on-demand platforms for Nollywood. One example is the huge iROKOv. This has increased accessibility to African diaspora audiences.
Even Netflix has acquired a number of Nigerian films, indicative of the platform’s realisation of Nollywood’s popularity and commercial potential across the world.
The appeal of homegrown stories and characters
But it is in Africa that Nollywood has had the greatest impact. For African audiences who have for decades been fed imported films, the development of a local, homegrown film industry is hugely significant and important.
Nollywood’s popularity has spread across the continent and Nollywood films are watched all over Africa, from Kenya and Tanzania to Cameroon, Guinea and Togo. They are sometimes dubbed or translated through live interpretation at public screenings.
The model has also been exported and adapted across the continent. Video-film industries have been emerging in many countries, including Riverwood in Kenya, Ugawood in Uganda and Bongowood in Tanzania. There are also similar industries in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Zambia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.
The most obvious explanation is that the films display familiar and recognisable cultural beliefs, lifestyles, traditions, societal and sociocultural structures, histories, settings and locations. Their themes and narratives tap into the fears, dreams and aspirations of audiences.
Nollywood seems set to expand, grow and diversify along with audience tastes, viewing habits and the industry’s technological advancements.
Behold, Nigerian Artistes Who Ruled The Music Clan In 2020
To match their efforts, streaming platforms are making inroads into the nation and wanted figures throughout the ecosystem are taking form to resolve structural issues.
However amidst all of it, there was music – nice music. Music that made moms get off their units, that made girls fall in love, that made grown males cry, that mended damaged hearts, served as confederate for spliff moments, soundtracked protests and set golf equipment on hearth.
Some artists have been extra constant than others whereas others added our burdens of labor to cement their place. With streaming platforms nonetheless unable to boast of a mixed two million subscribers in a rustic of 200 million, we will depend on streaming numbers for this record.
With out ado, right here is Nigeria’s record of the highest 10 Nigerian artists of 2020;
10.) Tiwa Savage
Notable releases: Koroba, Harmful Love
Album: Celia
After a lukewarm 2019, Tiwa Savage entered 2020 with ‘Harmful Love’ as a tone-setter. She then adopted it up with ‘Koroba’ after which ‘Temptation’ that includes Sam Smith. Her album, Celia adopted after which, a video for the politically-charged ‘Ole’ that includes Naira Marley. She was additionally nominated for a MOBO Award, MTV Africa Music Awards and a few Headies.
She additionally carried out on esteemed levels likeJimmy Kimmel, NPR Tiny Desk and MOBO Awards 2020. She additionally lined Billboard alongside Davido and Mr. Eazi.
2021 needs to be fascinating for ‘Mummy Jam Jam.’
9.) Rema
Notable releases: Beamer (Unhealthy Boy), Ginger Me, Girl
In contrast to 2019, Rema didn’t launch any physique of labor in 2020. Nevertheless, he began 2020 with a double launch of ‘Alien’ and ‘Beamer (Unhealthy Boy)’ with Rvssian. He additionally featured on Manny Norte’s single, ‘four Am,’ bought a ‘Dumebi (Remix)’ with Becky G topped TikTok’s charts of the highest Nigerian songs in Q2 2020.
He then launched a double header in ‘Ginger Me’ and ‘Girl,’ with each songs piercing by means of the Nigerian mainstream. His rising energy was felt throughout the ‘date’ he tried to arrange amongst his largest followers. His Twitter rant shut social media down for a day and his haircut trended on the go.
He appears to have slowed down over the previous few months, however his moments within the first three quarters of 2020 land him on this record. He bought Headies nominations but once more and was nominated for Finest Worldwide Act on the 2020 MOBO Awards. He was additionally nominated for the Finest New Worldwide Act on the 2020 BET Awards.
8 Fireboy
Notable releases: Tattoo, ELI
Album: ApolloLaughter, Tears and Goosebumps was nonetheless going sturdy when Fireboy selected to launch his sophomore album, ‘Apollo.’ Fortunately, the album labored and labored amazingly. Whereas Fireboy did not actually have a smash hit single in 2020, he transcended that facet of his music and have become an all-rounder.
He additionally dished out hearth on options for Reminisce, Cuppy, Peruzzi and extra.
On the 2020 Headies, he was probably the most nominated artist with 9 nominations. He additionally bought a nomination for Finest African Act on the 2020 MOBO Awards.
7.) Wizkid
Notable releases: Smile, No Stress
Album: Made In Lagos
‘Baba Bolu’ ended 2019 with a really dangerous EP,Soundman Vol. 1. After a string of DJ Tunez-aided experiments in addition to a function on BlaqJerzee’s single, ‘Arizona,’ Wizkid returned with the attractive tune, ‘Smile’ that includes Grammy winner, H.E.R.
What adopted was Made In Lagos. The success of the album – each critically and commercially– reaffirmed Wizkid’s standing whereas it additional cemented his greatness. The album debuted at No. 80 on the Billboard 200 and within the prime 10 of Spotify’s world albums charts – the identical week as Taylor Swift and Sam Smith.
He had a listening social gathering for the album on Capital Xtra, led an EndSARS protest in London, had a three-hour YouTube Special programme which positioned Afrobeats in a distinct mild, had quite a few Headies nominations, gained the Finest African Act on the simply concluded MOBO Awards, gained yet one more Soul Practice Award alongside Beyonce and appears to have bagged a Grammy nomination for ‘Brown Pores and skin Woman.’
6.) Olamide
Notable releases: Wonma, Triumphant, Infinity, Loading
Album: 999 EP, Carpe Diem
Olamide began 2020 with a shock announcement of 999 EP. He then adopted it up with the announcement of his take careof EMPIRE Distribution and instantly introduced one other album for himself. When he launched ‘Eru’ and ‘Inexperienced Mild,’ each singles didn’t precisely breakthrough as they may have.
However by the point Carpe Diem dropped, it turned obvious that bangers havebeen coming. ‘Triumphant’ set the tone for Bella Shmurda’s present kind, the social media sensation, ‘Infinity’ that includes Omah Lay and ‘Loading’that includes Unhealthy Boy Timz. Tobe trustworthy, ‘Loading’ has solely simply gotten began.
5.) Timi
Notable launch: Know You by Ladi Poe, Duduke
Album:Restless II EP
Simi could be greater up this record solely on the energy of ‘Know You’ and ‘Duduke’ alone. However the momentum of each songs slowed down by Q3 and This fall 2020. Whereas she did launch a tremendous EP, Stressed II in Q3, it didn’t precisely produce any hits. ‘Be There For You’ is taking off on social platforms, however it’s solely simply began.
Nonetheless, Simi’s 2020 has been a ridiculous run regardless of having a child and being overseas since January. Her participation handed LadiPoe his first smash hit file and ‘Duduke’ turned an anthem on the streets of Nigeria – probably Nigeria’s largest tune of 2020.
She additionally introduced a take care of Platoon and bought Headies nominations. How she didn’t get a MOBO Award nomination remains to be a thriller to many individuals.
4.) Burna Boy
Notable releases: Odogwu, Monsters You Made, Actual Life
Albums:Twice As Tall
Burna Boy didn’t come into 2020 to make Nigerian hits and that’s obvious. How that can replicate on his profession long run is one thing that we’ll need to await. Nonetheless, he stays Odogwu, although his single of the identical identify didn’t precisely succeed as anticipated.
What we do know is that Burna Boy’s 2020 modified after he was displaced of a misplaced a Grammy class to Angelique Kidjo.
His strikes since then haven’t been geared in the direction of the Nigerian market. Even his singles were not precisely geared towards acceptance in Nigeria. ‘Fantastic,’ his Telz-produced single was lukewarm. What he bought proper was the general high quality of Twice As Tall, his third straight critically-acclaimed physique of labor.
All year long, he has additionally copped accolades on the Headies, Finest Worldwide Act on the BET Awards for a second consecutive time, Finest Worldwide Act on the MOBO Awards and yet one more Grammy nomination.
3.) Mayorkun
Notable releases: Geng, Of Lagos, Betty Butter
In some unspecified time in the future in 2020, it felt like Mayorkun could be the most popular Nigerian act of 2020 and he might have, if he had launched a physique of labor on the flip of the lockdown. He opened the 12 months in clearly assured trend as a younger artist who had shed off the ultimate vestiges of his younger self. He took on the looks of a person.
His experimentation with the Grime observe, ‘Geng’ confirmed a person who was prepared. He adopted it up with yet one more experimental effort in ‘Of Lagos.’ He adopted that up with ‘Betty Butter’ and ‘Your Physique.’ However extra importantly, Mayorkun turned probably the most potent function of 2020 in Nigerian music.
He had matured into an artist who can persistently dominate as a function whereas additionally guaranteeing visibility by means of streams. He did that for Davido, Unhealthy Boy Timz, Lil Frosh, Chike, Jamopyper, DJ Kaywise, ECool and extra. His recreation bought tighter and he went from a B-list artist into one who began exhibiting A-list traits.
2.) Davido
Notable releases: FEM
Album: A Higher Time
Initially of 2020, Davido was on tour till COVID-19 hit. He was then cooped up in his home, crafting A Higher Time. What adopted was ‘FEM,’ a diss tune to Burna Boy which ended up turning into Nigeria’s anthem for EndSARS protests. How that occurred, no one is aware of.
He additionally launched ‘Jowo,’ however the launch of its video falls outdoors the year-in-review.Davido additionally featured on ‘Betty Butter’ by Mayorkun, ‘Barawo (Remix)’ for Ajebo Hustlers, ‘Maserati (Remix)’ for Ola Kira and extra. He additionally launched ‘So Loopy’ with Lil Child, however that didn’t precisely breakthrough.
On the tail finish of 2019, his singles, ‘Dangerous’ and ‘Candy In The Center’ began catching hearth. He additionally launched a video for ‘1 Mil1threes with out blinking.
Album Review: Flavour Of Africa
On December 4, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Flavour released his seventh studio album, ‘Flavour of Africa.’ Since the turn of Flavour’s illustrious career, his brand has transcended beyond Nigeria. His albums also follow a familiar template that reflects the markets and demographics, to which he appeals.
Sounds on ’Flavour of Africa’ are well-rounded to reflect Gospel, Soukous, Highlife, Afro-pop, Sentimental Ballad, R&B, Afro-pop and Alternative sounds. Topics addressed are largely based around women, sex and love. Sometimes, they are based on empirical happenings and a lot of times, they are based on an appreciation of God.
In fact, whether Flavour was appreciating Africa or celebrating a ‘Good Woman,’ he always found a way to reference God. This is because Flavour realizes that he is a, “Product of Grace’ and a light in darkness…” He also realizes that God is the author and finisher of his journey, and he’s not afraid to create a Gospel song to reflect his faith.
While ‘Product of Grace’ is more Alternative, ‘Ebube’ is Ogene music which appreciates God in pure Igbo language. He delivers, “There is only one power and that power is Jesus Christ…” in English though. Delivered on a Ballad-esque beat, ‘Omehioma’ is an amazing interlude that extols God. ‘Product of Grace’ is tailor-made for a live performance though.
By far, the best song on the album is the Gospel-tinged opening title-track, ‘Flavour of Africa.’ While you would normally hear the track from global stars of Gospel music, Flavour used it to appreciate Africa in great detail and a double entendre. It can also be inferred that Flavour appreciates God for creating the beauty that is Africa.
While Flavour gets vulgar with the classic Igbo saying, ‘Look nyash, kill goat’ on‘Looking Nyash,’ he appreciates the pluses of a ‘Good Woman’ in Igbo, Pidgin and English. Once again he references God, “A good woman cometh from the Lord…” In fact, Flavour’s definition of a ‘Good Woman’ is one who transcends a diva and trusts in God.
But at five minutes and 10 seconds, the song is far too long. Once again, ‘Berna’ sees Flavour appreciate a woman of the same name, with the help of Tekno and Congolese star, FallyIpupa aboard a Soukous beat, straight from Francophone Africa. That line, ”Na only monkey go say you nor fine, Berna…” unlocks a new level of ‘wash.’
Flavour should have recruited Mr. P or J. Martins for the song though. ‘OmoTemi’ is Yoruba for ‘My woman’ and Flavour appreciates the beauty of a woman in the song. ‘EgwuNdi Oma’ and its Selebobo-produced Folk sound samples the classic Udodo Nnobi song, ‘ObodoEdeligo’ before breaking into an amazing love song.
‘EgwuNdi Oma’ is one of the best songs on this album. ‘Odoyewu’ is Ghanian colloquialism for a beautiful woman. ‘Bestie’ also focuses on love and a woman.
It’s not all love and God on ‘Flavour of Africa’ though, the album also addresses empirical factors like money, destiny, success and providence on an gene record. ‘Umuigbo’ means sons of Igbo or Igbo men. Like a lot of South-Eastern artists have done across 2020, Flavour also issues a public plea for unity to his Igbo kin, regardless of state of origin.
