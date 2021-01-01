Business
How Maritime Sector Fared In 2020
Activities in the Nigerian maritime sector in 2020 were greeted with mixed feelings as the sector witnessed a lot of ups and downs.
In the first quarter of 2020, the sector recorded great improvement across the nation’s seaports as maritime activities boomed. Container traffics across the nation’s six seaports were on the increase due to local and foreign patronage by investors.
The ports within the period recorded high volume in foreign vessels. In the two ports in Rivers State – Onne and Rivers Port Complex, for instance, the volume of container traffic was so high that importers and clearing agents were smiling to the banks. It also generated huge revenue for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the government.
The outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in the first quarter of the year, however, halted the progress being made in the sector. For nearly four months, activities at the ports ceased, while move-ment of vessels and personnel were restricted due to the lockdown imposed by the government as a result of the pandemic.
In a nutshell, the sector was confronted by three major challenges that generally hampered socio-economic development in the country. These are piracy, Corona-virus pandemic and EndSARS protests across the country.
An x-ray of the above challenges would assist in knowing how the maritime industry feared in 2020.
Piracy:
Piracy constituted one of the major setbacks to the maritime industry in 2020. The sector witnessed a decline in operations due to incessant attacks on ship owners by sea robbers. The menace became a daily norm in the indu-stry, scaring away foreign investors and reducing investments in the sector.
Many stakeholders, investors and vessel owners abandoned the nation’s ports and relocated to other African countries for safety of their crews and vessels.
Over 138 crew members, vessel owners and other personnel were kidnapped in the Gulf of Guinea by rampaging pirates in the year under review. Many died in the process while huge ransom were paid to rescue some from the hands of hoodlums.
Here in Rivers State, over 15 persons, including passengers, were hacked down on their way to Bonny, Andoni, Bille and other riverine communities with their valuables worth millions of Naira carted away by sea hoodlums.
Sea robbers within the year under review, also stole over 16 speed boat engines and other personal items, frustrating operators to do business and rendering the sector unproductive.
This situation forced many foreign ship owners to hire at a huge cost the services of the Nigerian Navy to escort their vessels to the points of destination.
Coronavirus:
Coronavirus is a global pandemic that wreaked havoc on the socio-economic activities of the entire globe. Beside causing death, it led to the closure of industries and restriction of goods and services.
The maritime sector had its own share of the adverse effects of the pandemic. Due to lull in maritime activities, many dockworkers lost their jobs, while seafarers, ship owners, crew members and vessels were stranded at sea for months. Some were quarantined and many lost their lives to the pandemic. Vessels laden with cargoes were suspended on high sea while most perishable goods got spoilt.
#EndSARS Protests:
The EndSARS protests that rocked the nation in the month of October affected operations at the nation’s ports. For instance, the headquarters of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in Lagos was set ablaze by hoodlums that hijacked the End-SARS protests in Lagos. The attack led to the destruction and looting of some of the NPA’s valuables worth millions of Naira. Over N807 million had been earmarked to rehabilitate the port.
Maritime activities were also disrupted in all the six seaports in the country including Apapa and Tin Can ports, Lagos; Onne and Rivers ports in Rivers State; Warri and Calabar ports, thereby depriving the sector a huge billions of naira.
Any Hope For The Sector In 2021?
Notwithstanding the numerous challenges that confronted maritime industry in 2020, there is a ray of hope for the sector in the coming year going by several efforts being made to reposition the sector.
It would be recalled that the Federal Government had, earlier in 2020, approved the construction of Port Har-court to Maiduguri Eastern narrow gauge railway with new branch lines and trans shipment facilities to boost and facilitate maritime operations in the country.
Approval has also been given for the construction of deep seaport at Bonny, Rivers State by the Federal Government at a cost of over $46.924.369 to boost operations in the sector.
Meanwhile, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has commenced the trial movement of containers from Onne Port to Onitsha River Port by barges with the aim of decongesting Onne Port and boosting maritime activities in the eastern zone.
In a bid to curb insecurity on the waterways, the Nigerian Navy is planning to acquire two warships to tackle piracy in the Gulf of Guinea in 2021 and make the water more navigable and safer for ship owners.
In recognition of the leadership role being played by Nigeria in tackling insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) through its Secretary General, Kitsch Lum, wrote a commendation letter to the Federal Government through IMO Director, Maritime Safety Division, Heike Daggim.
There are also good news from the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) through its African Regional Secretary, Muhammed Safiyanu, that Nigerian seafarers would henceforth be assisted to secure jobs with foreign vessels.
Another window of opportunity for the sector to bounce back was the training of over 500 dockworkers and seafarers by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIM-ASA) across the nation’s ports to boost maritime activities in the country.
The NPA has also earmarked over N807 million for the rehabilitation and repair of the damaged facilities at the NPA headquarters during the EndSARS protests in Lagos.
It is also noteworthy that the West African Containers Terminal (WACT) has acquired two mobile Harbour Cranes at Onne Port to boost marine operations.
There is no gainsaying the fact that all these efforts are geared towards putting the maritime sector on a good footing in the Year 2021, beginning from today. But the success of these efforts in the maritime sector depends on the political will and sincerity of all the players in the sector, especially the government.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Business
Aviation 2020: A Battle For Survival
The Nigerian aviation sector in 2020 could be likened to a town ravaged by war with wanton destruction of lives, infrastructure and economy, that will take some time to rebuild. Although the sector started on a good footing in the beginning of the year, the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in the first quarter of 2020 caused the industry an unimaginable setback.
The Coronavirus pandemic, otherwise known as COVID-19, came like a flood, which suddenly broke down all facets of operations in an already flourishing sector, leaving negative imprints that stakeholders are still battling to tackle.
Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Nigerian aviation industry was in steady throttle, ranging from the certification of Abuja and Lagos airports, and the move to also certify the Port Harcourt International Airport and others.
Also, in the later part of 2018, the international terminal of the Port Harcourt Airport was commissioned, and the reconstruction work on the runway of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu was awar-ded in August, 2019, all geared towards full operations in 2020.
Generally, the aviation sector in the country was full of activities, with efforts being made to upgrade infrastructure in most of the major airports in the country. From January to the middle of March, airports became a beehive of activities, while travelling by air became the delight of many Nigerians, especially when compared with road transportation that has almost become a nightmare due to deplorable roads and general insecurity.
But that was how far the aviation sector could go in 2020. The once bubling sector suddenly began to witness a terrible downturn in operations as soon as the COVID-19 started to rear its ugly head. The total closure of all the nation’s airports for a period of about six months by the Federal Government in an effort to check the spread of the pandemic was the climax of the misfortune in the aviation industry.
Although all the nation’s major airports are now open to operations, there is still a lull in the activities of airlines.
The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, in the build up to the reopening of the nation’s airports, in line with the agency’s core values of safety, security and comfort of passengers, held a Skype meeting with Munich Airport International to share experience and compare notes on the effects of the COVID-19 lock-down on the airports.
The aim was to assess the readiness of FAAN to gradually begin operations, following the Federal Government’s directive for reopening of the four regional airports.
The FAAN boss said, “While FAAN is responding to the guidelines set by the NCAA for gradual airport reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic period, it is important to also compare notes with other airports in the world to make sure that we are on the right track, and join the global industry in building back travel confidence.
“Munich Airport has successfully reopened it’s airport and has recommended domestic and international flights, so it is worth sharing their experience with them”, Yadudu said.
Though there are guidelines issued by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and Airports Council International (ACI), for the purpose of reopening, the guidelines would become more successful if they are adopted based on the peculiarities of the airport environment.
At the Port Harcourt International Airport, for instance, the reopening for flight operations was greeted with numerous challenges, as many restrictions and procedures were introduced, thus raising a lot of dust and questions among stakeholders and airport users.
The negative effects of COVID-19 on airline operations brought about the issue of difficulty in the payment of staff salaries by the airlines. The maintenance of aircrafts became a major challenge with threats of sack of workers still in contention.
FAAN is not exempted. The Authority is battling with the payment of its staff salaries, which was quite unusual in the history of the agency. This has even led to a pocket of protests by its workers.
In one of the interviews granted to The Tide by the FAAN’s Head of Public Affairs at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Mr Kunle Akinbode, he admitted that lack of funds made individuals, including staff of FAAN, to contribute money for the procurement of items required to meet the COVID-19 standard protocol for the reopening of the airport.
The situation also made the airport authority to look inward to reconsider its system of revenue drive, which led to the unusual constitution of a revenue committee to recover monies being owed FAAN.
Akinbode, in the interview, said that there had been airlines that owed FAAN, but did not pay before liquidation, adding that FAAN had decided to wake up.
“FAAN had been relaxing in the collection of debts. These concessionaires look at FAAN with the idea that it is government business, so we have decided to wake up, maybe because of pressure from COVID-19”, he said.
Looking at the turn of events in the aviation industry in the country in the last one year, compared to the previous years, it is obvious that the sector faired roughly in 2020.
The concessionaires and airlines now go through tough times in operations, as cost of maintenance, repairs and overhaul of aircrafts are in hard currency, with the value of naira continuously depreciating against the dollar.
Rather than employing, airlines are contemplating retrenchment of workers; rather than acquiring more fleets of aircrafts, airlines are battling with aircrafts maintenance and how to settle the debts owed FAAN, obviously due to paucity of funds.
This informs why the airlines have jacked up their flight ticket prices by 300 per cent within the last two months in order to cushion the effects of almost six months of non operation.
There is no gainsaying the fact that 2020 is one of the worst years for the Aviation sector, no thanks to the Coron-avirus pandemic. The situation will, therefore, require proactive steps and efforts on the part of both the government and airline operators to reinvigorate the sector. Such steps will include granting bail-out to airlines by the government, and if inevitable, a merger of some airlines to save them from total collapse.
By: Corlins Walter
Information Technology
ICT Redefining The Way We Live, Work In 2020
The year 2020 was one of the most memorable ones in the evolution of the Information and Technology world. It came with a lot of challenges ranging from poor network provision to increment in recharge card and data subscription.
Another interesting cum stressful aspect of the development was the issue of Virtual and online classes operated by both private and Government Schools in the country. This was as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic to enable students enjoy learning from there homes.
Many viewed the development as foreign and tasking, because it came unexpectedly. Both parents and students alike, did not find it easy due to its high financial involvement.
For instance, for a student to partake in the virtual class, he/she is meant to be a proud owner of a Smart Cell Phone or Lab Top Computer. Following the Lock Down occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, the cash to pursue such giant and noble project was almost non-existent.
This caused a lot of panic and tension in the education sector. For instance, the current Bar II students queried the virtual training as designed by the Council of Legal Education, on the grounds that, their training ought to be interactive as earlier designed by the same Council of Legal Education.
The Council of Legal Education capitulated to a point in that the Bar final examination re-scheduled to hold in 2021, instead of August or September 2020. This also, forced many private schools out of business as most of them lost their students to the schools with up-to-date in ICT class.
It also revealed how far the country is in ICT and virtual training and preparedness. Many including high profile individuals kicked against it, in that it exposed their weaknesses.
Online Trading: Going by its electronic nature, many young persons were attracted to it. Many of them became online business tycoons overnight.
Forex Trading and Sports gaming is the most attractive. About 90 percent of young people who own Smart Phones are proud clients or customers to the online sports gaming. Much to the chagrin of Workost social commentator, no such gaming facility was destroyed during the #End SAS Protest in the year under review.
This was a strong signal to prove the level of commitment of your people in online gaming and other transactions. To most of them, it should be improved or developed by the government so as to accommodate more people especially the young ones.
It was not also a flawless adventure. Many suspected fraudulent transactions was traced to online trading. According to an official report by the Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI), about 167 suspected internet fraud sters were arrested in 2019, while over 100 were arrested by various security agencies in 2020.
To many market and internet watchers, online business transaction has become the most ‘suitable way’ to defraud unsuspecting members of the public. This happened repeatedly during festive periods taking a leaf from the era of MMM and the present alleged failure or suspension of customers’ benefits by the MBA Forex Management in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.
Some of the customers to the online business operator ( MBA Forex), could not make it to their homes due to the sudden shock they received from the management of the scheme. Most of them have vowed never to reinvest in the scheme, should its drivers return back to business as promised.
Security: Operators in this sector have said that the success recorded so far was courtesy of the birth of the Information and Technology Development. A top ranked Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC), pointed out vividly that its success story would be incomplete without the inclusion or reference to the ICT development.
One of such success stories of the security agencies attributed to ICT was the arrest of a notorious serial killer, Gracious David-West who specialised in strangulating young ladies in parts of Port Harcourt. The officer was of the view that without the aid of the report of the video footage of the Cable Circuit Television (CCTV), that the arrest of such high profile criminal would not have been possible.
There are pockets of such success story both to the advantage and disadvantage of the security operatives like that of the Lekki shooting by suspected Security men during the #EndSARS Protest by Nigeria Youths which was believed to have been hijacked by suspected hoodlums.
Many observers in the industry believed that no one would have dared to accuse the Military, if the video footage of that deadly shooting was not recorded.
The fear of the power of the ICT world, according to pundits, led to the removal or disconnecting of the CCTV mounted at the Lekki Toll Gate. This and many more was how the ICT played a significant role in policing during the year under review.
ICT Development In Rivers state: The state under the watch of Governor Nyesom Wike had enjoyed several benefits during the year under review. During the job application for 5000 job seekers as announced by the state Government, its original plans of analogue application was suspended for online application.
This alone, forstalled a lot of negative developments which would have resulted as a result of the manual submission, if it continued. The online system also aided for easy and quick processing of the said application and other logistics associated with it.
The Governor’s directives did not only quicken the process, but also addressed some fraudulent activities which would have been executed by some criminals in the system. It further gave hope to some applicants who were afraid of favouritism by some big weights in the state.
Telecommunications: This sector was part of the challenges the country faced in the year under review. Most subscribers were fed up with their mode of operations. Part of their agonies was poor service with exorbitant charges.
All Network Providers in the Country had failed in the eye of the subscribers due to their inability to provide quality service for subscribers. They expressed regrets that they receive less than what they bargain for.
To subscribers in the state, the operational license of all the Network providers should either be seized or reviewed for proper regulations in order to put them back on track.
Last on ICT development was that Cable Televisions like GOTV, DSTV and others. While they smile to the banks on daily basis, their subscribers lamented over poor service delivery.
Subscribers pointed out that the operators are only interested in their profits without paying adequate attention to its customs. This they argued, must stop.
2020 could be said to be the most innovative year in the ICT cum Telecommunications industries. This year witnessed the introduction of zoom meetings and other forms of electronic meetings in an attempt to reduce the spread of Corona virus Pandemic which birthed these virtual innovations of online transactions including that of e-court filing processes.
By: King Onunwor
